(Local10 WPLG)   Well, it worked for Josie Geller   (local10.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Because high school students are going to instagram follow some stranger who handed them a card at school.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
hellofellowkids.jpg
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: hellofellowkids.jpg


And we're done here, thank you all for coming, have a good rest of your day!
 
gar1013
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/deka​l​b-county/dekalb-officer-accused-of-pos​ting-nude-photos-of-fellow-female-offi​cer-on-social-media/485327345/

She probably should get off social media.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm confused by the charges. Burglary and non violently resisting an officer? Sounds like they made up charges to make her appear more dangerous. Surprised they didn't throw corruption of a minor in there while they were at it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We had a 28-year-old guy here in Fairfax, VA pretend to be a student (and Steven Spielberg's' nephew) for 2 years:

Although he was supposed to be 14, he drove a BMW to school emblazoned with "SPLBERG" vanity plates. When curious students asked him about his having permission to drive, he said he had a special Hollywood actor's license.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


https://nypost.com/2001/04/29/con-man​-​cries-uncle-28-year-old-posed-as-spiel​berg-nephew/
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Because high school students are going to instagram follow some stranger who handed them a card at school.


They might.  I was talking with an old classmate of mine and his daughter at my highschool re-union a while back.  Afterward she sent me a friend request on Facebook, that was just a little too weird for me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

She doesn't look like a kid.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who goes *BACK* to high school?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How weird.

"Upon this confrontation, she allegedly stopped them from entering said classroom, preventing them from entering for class."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"she trespassed the school"

Is this common usage for any of you? Feels kind of like the"needs washed" construction to me.

/And I hate needs washed
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I was talking with an old classmate of mine and his daughter at my highschool re-union a while back.  Afterward she sent me a friend request on Facebook


We've all seen this movie?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: EvilEgg: I was talking with an old classmate of mine and his daughter at my highschool re-union a while back.  Afterward she sent me a friend request on Facebook

We've all seen this movie?


I think the difference is that I turned it down.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: "she trespassed the school"

Is this common usage for any of you? Feels kind of like the"needs washed" construction to me.

/And I hate needs washed


It's cop-speak.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/deka​l​b-county/dekalb-officer-accused-of-pos​ting-nude-photos-of-fellow-female-offi​cer-on-social-media/485327345/

She probably should get off social media.


Whoa. This woman has a screw loose. Did Carnival not do a Google search before hiring her?
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I'm confused by the charges. Burglary and non violently resisting an officer? Sounds like they made up charges to make her appear more dangerous. Surprised they didn't throw corruption of a minor in there while they were at it.


Well, she has already demonstrated a willingness and ability to use social media for bad shiat.

She needs some jail time to get her life in order.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: "she trespassed the school"

Is this common usage for any of you? Feels kind of like the"needs washed" construction to me.


It's wrong.    Trespass is an intransitive verb.   It doesn't take an object.    If you want to indicate WHERE she trespassed, it takes a preposition.

"Needs washed" is also grammatically incorrect.    The transitive verb to take a verb as an object needs one of the gerund forms.    "Needs washing" or "needs to be washed"
 
