 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Chicago traffic impacted by construction, spontaneous release of 1,000 feral cats onto city streets   (thehill.com) divider line
53
    More: Scary, Chicago, Rat, Tree House Humane Society, Rodent, feral cats, WGN-TV, humane society, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.


But, what about the feral hogs? How are they going to get rid of them?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dopirt: Barfmaker: They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.

But, what about the feral hogs? How are they going to get rid of them?


Feral lions.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people, when overrun by vermin, might vow to clean up their filthy sh*thole of a pigsty town and learn to be a decent human being.

Not Chicagoans.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dopirt: Barfmaker: They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.

But, what about the feral hogs? How are they going to get rid of them?


Gorillas.   It always ends with gorillas and rednecks.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the Farking Article:

According to WGN 9, the Tree House Humane society has placed over 1,000 feral cats onto Chicago streets since 2012.

So the Fark Headline really should be:

Chicago traffic impacted by construction, but not by the spontaneous release of 1,000 feral cats onto city streets over a period of nine years
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autoplay video? Rot in hell.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My redlit headline:
Fark user image
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew an old woman who swallowed a fly.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.


Or just ten crazy cat ladies. Or crazy cat gentlemen even, these days.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived in Chicago for 25 years now, and I've seen maybe a dozen rats, and none in the last ten years. I've had cats drop dead rabbits and squirrels in my yard probably 20 times in the last decade, but it's probable those were pets and not feral cats.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: I knew an old woman who swallowed a fly


Didn't she die after swallowing a horse?
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article, and also the internet, is worthless without cat pics
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: A lot of people, when overrun by vermin, might vow to clean up their filthy sh*thole of a pigsty town and learn to be a decent human being.

Not Chicagoans.


Have you ever even been in a city? Any city?

Also, fark you.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, there's going to be something bad like a rabies outbreak or the bubonic plague.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I gotta solve everything

Get one of those sound trucks with the big speaker and play the sound of a can opener running, drive slowly in to Indiana.  Now they're Indiana's problem.

Bloomington needs cats.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll die when when the winter frost sets in.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Okieboy: The article, and also the internet, is worthless without cat pics


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know they're feral and would probably rip my face off but I still wish them all the best. Godspeed, mouse-hunter cats.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: dothemath: A lot of people, when overrun by vermin, might vow to clean up their filthy sh*thole of a pigsty town and learn to be a decent human being.

Not Chicagoans.

Have you ever even been in a city? Any city?

Also, fark you.


One time my plane almost landed in Chicago but a group of wild dogs had taken over air traffic control and they rerouted us to Dulles.
 
thornhill
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well this is a terrible idea.

Cats killed billions of birds a year in the United States. This is just going to make it worse.

If the city wants to control the rat population, it needs to stop restaurants and businesses from putting food waste into dumpsters (restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable, but to save on plumbing costs, often do not).
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'll end up like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flamesfan: dopirt: Barfmaker: They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.

But, what about the feral hogs? How are they going to get rid of them?

Gorillas.   It always ends with gorillas and rednecks.


It's Chicago, so we're going with cats to get the rats, dogs to get the cats, and bears to deal with the dog packs, so we can have actual Chicago bears when the problem is fully solved.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only 1,000? Italy laughs at this 'problem.'
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thornhill: Well this is a terrible idea.

Cats killed billions of birds a year in the United States. This is just going to make it worse.

If the city wants to control the rat population, it needs to stop restaurants and businesses from putting food waste into dumpsters (restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable, but to save on plumbing costs, often do not).


Dumping food into the sewers does not make it unavailable to rats. It does clog sewers with fat.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The shelter says only rescued cats who cannot thrive in a home or shelter environment, or cannot be reintegrated into their former colonies, are used for the Cats at Work program.

So, just the assholes. That sounds like a great idea.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geotpf: From the Farking Article:

According to WGN 9, the Tree House Humane society has placed over 1,000 feral cats onto Chicago streets since 2012.

So the Fark Headline really should be:

Chicago traffic impacted by construction, but not by the spontaneous release of 1,000 feral cats onto city streets over a period of nine years


Really, the story is that Chicago is overrun by vermin _despite_ the release of 1000 cats in 9 years. Life span of a feral cat is only a few years.

The rats are winning.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: "their presence alone is a deterrent"

So the cats aren't actually reducing the rat problem, just shifting it toward those who don't maintain feral cats?  That is a very Chicago solution...
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: dothemath: A lot of people, when overrun by vermin, might vow to clean up their filthy sh*thole of a pigsty town and learn to be a decent human being.

Not Chicagoans.

Have you ever even been in a city? Any city?

Also, fark you.


I lived twenty years in a large city, and never saw a rat.

/From Edmonton, in the middle of the largest inhabited Rat-Free Zone on Earth
 
synithium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thornhill: Well this is a terrible idea.

Cats killed billions of birds a year in the United States. This is just going to make it worse.

If the city wants to control the rat population, it needs to stop restaurants and businesses from putting food waste into dumpsters (restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable, but to save on plumbing costs, often do not).


What would we do with billions of extra birds?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: capt.snicklefritz: dothemath: A lot of people, when overrun by vermin, might vow to clean up their filthy sh*thole of a pigsty town and learn to be a decent human being.

Not Chicagoans.

Have you ever even been in a city? Any city?

Also, fark you.

I lived twenty years in a large city, and never saw a rat.

/From Edmonton, in the middle of the largest inhabited Rat-Free Zone on Earth


Im in Houston and at night you can see them walking on the power lines.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Malenfant: thornhill: Well this is a terrible idea.

Cats killed billions of birds a year in the United States. This is just going to make it worse.

If the city wants to control the rat population, it needs to stop restaurants and businesses from putting food waste into dumpsters (restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable, but to save on plumbing costs, often do not).

Dumping food into the sewers does not make it unavailable to rats. It does clog sewers with fat.


I'm also not getting where "restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable" came from.  I assume thronhill means "garbage disposal" when he said "disposable", but even that can't be right.

Here's proof that that's wrong: In the biggest city in the world, New York City, garbage disposals are completely banned.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This isn't rocket science. Put garbage in can or dumpster. Close lid. Empty can or dumpster in a timely manner.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

valenumr: Great, there's going to be something bad like a rabies outbreak or the bubonic plague.


If the humane society released them, they are spayed/neutered, chipped and have updated shots.  These are working cats.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ALFER69: EL EM: I knew an old woman who swallowed a fly

Didn't she die after swallowing a horse?


That was at a little bar in Mexico, IIRC.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: This isn't rocket science. Put garbage in can or dumpster. Close lid. Empty can or dumpster in a timely manner.


Indeed. Yet my HOA can't even get people in my development to do this one simple thing.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rat terriers are the answer, not cats.  Dogs have a much better drive and stamina.  I always get amazed when I see the stats of the top ratters:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rat-bai​t​ing

What 10 terriers with 2,000 rats in a single day might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: From the Farking Article:

According to WGN 9, the Tree House Humane society has placed over 1,000 feral cats onto Chicago streets since 2012.

So the Fark Headline really should be:

Chicago traffic impacted by construction, but not by the spontaneous release of 1,000 feral cats onto city streets over a period of nine years


Were the cats spayed/neutered before release (presumably SOP for any Humane society)?  I doubt the lifespan of a feral cat is anything like a domestic cat, so who knows how many are left.  They'd also be displacing reproductive feral cats in the process, reducing the overall feral cat population (although I doubt that 200 cats a year is significant in a place like Chicago).

thornhill: Well this is a terrible idea.

Cats killed billions of birds a year in the United States. This is just going to make it worse.

If the city wants to control the rat population, it needs to stop restaurants and businesses from putting food waste into dumpsters (restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable, but to save on plumbing costs, often do not).


This is Chicago.  The birds in question are going to be flying rats.  So either way, our Death's Little Helpers are going to keep the rat population under control.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dopirt: Barfmaker: They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.

But, what about the feral hogs? How are they going to get rid of them?


AR-15
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: They'll get rid of the feral cats by releasing 30-50 feral hogs.


Actually won't winter kill them
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: A lot of people, when overrun by vermin, might vow to clean up their filthy sh*thole of a pigsty town and learn to be a decent human being.

Not Chicagoans.


I thought the rats in Chicago where called Aldermen!?!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TFA says 1000 cats since 2012, not all at once.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: A lot of people, when overrun by vermin, might vow to clean up their filthy sh*thole of a pigsty town and learn to be a decent human being.

Not Chicagoans.


How do I know you've never been to Chicago?
 
thornhill
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Malenfant: thornhill: Well this is a terrible idea.

Cats killed billions of birds a year in the United States. This is just going to make it worse.

If the city wants to control the rat population, it needs to stop restaurants and businesses from putting food waste into dumpsters (restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable, but to save on plumbing costs, often do not).

Dumping food into the sewers does not make it unavailable to rats. It does clog sewers with fat.

I'm also not getting where "restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable" came from.  I assume thronhill means "garbage disposal" when he said "disposable", but even that can't be right.

Here's proof that that's wrong: In the biggest city in the world, New York City, garbage disposals are completely banned.


The NYC ban on garbage disposal was lifted in 1997.
 
Dick from the internet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't ever have any mice or rats since a Black Rat Snake took up residence under my house. I have found a couple of baby snakes inside the house over the last few years, and this time of year I run into males around the outside of the house "lookin' for love"... but no rats or mice.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ALFER69: EL EM: I knew an old woman who swallowed a fly

Didn't she die after swallowing a horse?


Not swallowing, exactly.
She was a Great lady named Catherine.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thornhill: Geotpf: Malenfant: thornhill: Well this is a terrible idea.

Cats killed billions of birds a year in the United States. This is just going to make it worse.

If the city wants to control the rat population, it needs to stop restaurants and businesses from putting food waste into dumpsters (restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable, but to save on plumbing costs, often do not).

Dumping food into the sewers does not make it unavailable to rats. It does clog sewers with fat.

I'm also not getting where "restaurants are supposed to put everything down the disposable" came from.  I assume thronhill means "garbage disposal" when he said "disposable", but even that can't be right.

Here's proof that that's wrong: In the biggest city in the world, New York City, garbage disposals are completely banned.

The NYC ban on garbage disposal was lifted in 1997.


Serves me right for not Googling something that "I knew I knew".  I still doubt that it is the law anywhere that restaurants are required to toss any or all food waste down the drain as opposed to into dumpsters.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.