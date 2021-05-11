 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   State of Emergency declared in literal state of emergency   (usatoday.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Federal government of the United States, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, United States, Petroleum, Florida National Guard, executive order, gasoline-related state of emergency, commercial motor vehicles  
•       •       •

1942 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 7:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic that kills 1 out of 100 infected? Yawn

An extra 20 minutes at the gas station? CALL IN THE NATIONAL GUARD

Damn Floridians. They've ruined Florida!
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is how we get cyber security budgets increased. Thanks evil ransomware dudes!
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case, isn't a state of emergency just to pre-empt gas stations from gouging?
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only a thousand miles from there and I'm not seeing it happening here- it is clearly a hoax and nobody should be worried at all.

/And in three days, *poof* it'll all go away.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meanwhile, in FTA, the actual problem:

Florida's gasoline supplies are largely unaffected by the outage, but a rash of panic buying starting Monday - especially across north Florida - has caused local shortages.

DeSantis could get in front of this by going on TV and saying "we're good people, calm down" but he won't because the Republicans think they can lay this at Biden's feet and score points off of it.

So once again, the problem is Republicans.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, and haven't paid close attention to the Russian hacker story.  There are something like three to four hundred lines crossing to the east coast.  One being shut down for a few hours isn't going to cause chaos.

They find some kind of scare story every damned spring to use as an excuse to raise gas prices before the busiest driving season.

My guess would be billionaires spreading panic to manipulate the oil futures market.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy moses americans are a panicky bunch.

"home of the brave" LOL!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haw haw, what a bunch of stupid assholes.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and only one post separating them!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Holy moses americans are a panicky bunch.

"home of the brave" LOL!


I mean true, but it's also because we're a self-centered bunch, and we gotta get a full tank and 10 cans of gas before someone else gets it all!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think this is something that demands serious federal attention," he [DeSantis] said. "You can't just say it's a private pipeline ... The U.S. government needs to be involved. We need the federal government to step up and help."

Somehow, I don't think he'd be demanding Federal action so quickly if this had happened last year. Just a gut feeling.

But if I am a private property owner in Florida, he apparently doesn't want me to have a mask mandate. Or a vaccination requirement.

And, while apparently there are cyber security requirements for the electric grid, there don't appear to be similar requirement for petroleum pipelines. And the pipeline people are already pushing back against mandates.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of folks are filling up every vehicle, boat and gas can they have out of fear.  Same thing happened last year with toilet paper purchases and etc.

/I posted a longer diatribe in the other thread.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: And this is how we get cyber security budgets increased. Thanks evil ransomware dudes!


Honestly, it probably depends on how their InfoSec teams communicate cyber risk to their Board and Senior Leadership. There's always a bit of "pat yourself on the back" going on during a meeting. If they can effectively communicate that they are in a good place to defend against an active threat but defenseless against phishing/ransomware, they may receive funding.

I'm not holding my breath for across the board increases.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: In this case, isn't a state of emergency just to pre-empt gas stations from gouging?


IMHO gouging should include changing the price on fuel that's already been bought. Gas stations here changed the price 6 times Monday. 6!!! they were calling nd asking what price gas was throughout the day. I had watched them fill the tanks at the station that morning to 100% and were raising the price they were selling that fuel at all day. It's a damned racket I tells ya.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Way to bury the lede. So manufactured outrage.

Fark user imageView Full Size

A mask might have stopped those words from coming out of your mouth, dumbass.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: meanwhile, in FTA, the actual problem:

Florida's gasoline supplies are largely unaffected by the outage, but a rash of panic buying starting Monday - especially across north Florida - has caused local shortages.

DeSantis could get in front of this by going on TV and saying "we're good people, calm down" but he won't because the Republicans think they can lay this at Biden's feet and score points off of it.

So once again, the problem is Republicans. Politicians.


FTFY
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: And this is how we get cyber security budgets increased.


For now...
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: And the pipeline people are already pushing back against mandates.


That's because its hella expensive to build a security solution after the fact when it should have been done in the first place. That and mandates require immediate action which costs more.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x247]
Way to bury the lede. So manufactured outrage.

[Fark user image image 425x151]
A mask might have stopped those words from coming out of your mouth, dumbass.


A muzzle would be better.

/That second one is SO Republican: Privatize the Profit, Socialize the Risk.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how fear of shortage can cause a shortage.

A few years ago, this pipeline sprung a major leak and had to be shut down for a week. We've done this before. Just calm down and wait it out.
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
North carolina is nuts right now, many Gass stations just out, and people filling up what ever they can, apparently one idiot just put diesel in their car
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone relax.
The Russian Mafia are our friends & align with us on Christianity (schism aside) & being pro-gun (you may own bolt action rifles).

Ransomware not difference than ATM fee or Ticketmaster convenience charge.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I think this is something that demands serious federal attention," he [DeSantis] said. "You can't just say it's a private pipeline ... The U.S. government needs to be involved. We need the federal government to step up and help."

Somehow, I don't think he'd be demanding Federal action so quickly if this had happened last year. Just a gut feeling.

But if I am a private property owner in Florida, he apparently doesn't want me to have a mask mandate. Or a vaccination requirement.

And, while apparently there are cyber security requirements for the electric grid, there don't appear to be similar requirement for petroleum pipelines. And the pipeline people are already pushing back against mandates.


Of course they are. The economic harm they're causing to the country? That's an external cost. How dare you make them spend money to prevent that, you commie socialist liberal commie!

By hooking everything up to the internet  they were able to dump secure line costs, lay off a bunch of on-site workers, and rake all that cash straight into their pockets. How FARKING DARE you demand they do business otherwise?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm going to go wash my hands after typing that, maybe replace the keyboard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MFK: meanwhile, in FTA, the actual problem:

Florida's gasoline supplies are largely unaffected by the outage, but a rash of panic buying starting Monday - especially across north Florida - has caused local shortages.

DeSantis could get in front of this by going on TV and saying "we're good people, calm down" but he won't because the Republicans think they can lay this at Biden's feet and score points off of it.

So once again, the problem is Republicans.


The problem is always Republicans.
They are a cancer to this nation.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh good. More political grandstanding from Governor Balloonhead.
-"The federal government should not dictate our response to COVID"
-"Why won't the federal government do more to protect us?"
How did this asshole graduate from Harvard?
 
AnyName
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Netrngr: That's because its hella expensive to build a security solution after the fact when it should have been done in the first place. That and mandates require immediate action which costs more.


I can't "this" this enough.  I work for a large computer company company and the amount of security training were getting right now is astonishing.  1st lesson was "adding a bunch of security later is expensive".

I work doing system integration performance/compatibility testing so any code I write runs in a secured lab on a secured network and I still had to take the training.   Most people wouldn't even call what I'm doing "coding".
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Of course they are. The economic harm they're causing to the country? That's an external cost. How dare you make them spend money to prevent that, you commie socialist liberal commie!

By hooking everything up to the internet  they were able to dump secure line costs, lay off a bunch of on-site workers, and rake all that cash straight into their pockets. How FARKING DARE you demand they do business otherwise?


One rumor going around is their SCADA is fine, it's their accounting systems that are hosed (so to speak). I haven't talked to anyone with actual knowledge of that. 

The pipeline companies have been automating for a long time. Colonial has had central control without on-site operators at tank farms for at least 10 years, maybe 15 (I'm in the transportation business, not fuel transport, but I was in a meeting where this was kind of quietly announced. I'd have to really dig to see if I have any notes on when it was).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Same old

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.