(Metro)   Good Morning Britain host declares "The Queen is dead" failing to realize she was, in fact, alive   (metro.co.uk) divider line
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He just meant that the Queen was laughing very hard.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Next he'll be saying that Meat Is Murder.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She was delicious.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
long live the queen!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Queen frowns upon your shenanigans, moves diagonally across the board and takes your bishop.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who gives a bloody stool?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: The Queen frowns upon your shenanigans, moves diagonally across the board and takes your bishop.


Jump the queen!
Youtube 81R16gj37Zc
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Brains, brains." - QEII
 
