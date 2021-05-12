 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   CBP officials destroy cow dung 'cakes' left behind at airport: 'That is not a typo'   (kfor.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always called them pies, not cakes.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cow's Cake Dung.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How is this a follow up? There was no new information.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
left "behind?" So it was a dairy air?
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why the fark are flights from India being allowed to land in the US?  They're like the one country that farked up the pandemic response more brilliantly than the US!
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I always called them pies, not cakes.


Same.
Thanks, I was trying to figure out what was throwing me off about the headline. Choosing the wrong, or an unfamiliar word is not what 'typo' means.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The faithful believe it can keep away the COVID, unlike the GOP that believes that bullsh*t can keep away the voters.

India religious practioners or Republican county committee.  You decide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I always called them pies, not cakes.


Yes, and why is cheesecake not a pie? It's got a crust!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone was planning on cheating at cow chip bingo.
/ County fair season is approaching.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I always called them pies, not cakes.


When they are still wet they are pies, after they dry out some they become cakes.


/This is a well known fact that I just made up.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wage0048: Why the fark are flights from India being allowed to land in the US?


Because someone might call us 'racist' if we ban them.
 
