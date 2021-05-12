 Skip to content
(Fox News)   "Hey, let's go hiking in this area called 'Certain Death'. What could possibly go wrong?"   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Salt Lake County, Utah, Rescue crews, Salt Lake City, call of an injured climber, ground teams, Little Cottonwood Canyon, mountainous area, part of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not ALL types of death, just CERTAIN death.  you don't know what kind of death you get until it happens
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You could also have an uncertain death and walk the Earth as the living dead.  I already do that, and I haven't even been to this place.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Needs more signage I guess?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HEADLINE OF TFA:
Utah climber rescued from spot called 'Certain Death' after rock 'size of a refrigerator' rolled on him
Injured climber was airlifted to safety off mountain in Little Cottonwood Canyon

So... The area is misnamed?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Poor Darwin... dude's having a tough time getting his job done lately.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Perhaps they need to make these areas with names like "Impending Impotence".
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Hitchhiker's Guide to Utah updated its entry to "Mostly Certain Death"
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could survive?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a lot of hate in that article's comments section *

* don't read the comments section!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Death is certain. It's the timing that is undetermined. Sign doesn't tell the whole story.
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: The Hitchhiker's Guide to Utah updated its entry to "Mostly Certain Death"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Needs more signage I guess?

[media-amazon.com image 850x850]


Available on t-shirts? I know a psycho whose birthday is impending.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like hiking, but I'm more of a "Certain Sprained Ankle" trail kind of guy.
 
covalesj
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah god dammit you made me click a fox news link.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NOT ALWAYS, BUT I CERTAINLY LIKE CATS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to work at a ski resort up that canyon. Would often get rides from coworkers, and I'm surprised I survived all those rides down from folks who know that road like the back of their hand.

I used to climb stuff as a kid, but I've learned my guardian angel is afraid if heights, so I try keeping my feet on the ground.  Mostly.
 
0100010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, now we finally know where the other door leads to.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does it have nasty, pointy teeth?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pricelining Baghdad
Youtube Mrg7m3vhSgk
 
