 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Limericky Guy)   A flea and a fly in a flue / Were imprisoned, so what could they do? / Said the fly, "let us flee" "Let us fly" said the flea. / So they flew through a flaw in the flue. Happy National Limerick Day   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Poetry, National Limerick Day, Edward Lear, short poems, fine lines, English poet, definition limericks, pays homage  
•       •       •

48 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 9:20 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket...


...and I'll just show myself out.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's "Were caught" because "were imprisoned" has too many syllables.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: It's "Were caught" because "were imprisoned" has too many syllables.


Yeah, what did Ogden Nash know about writing anyway?
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do limericks always involve Nantucket?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HitAnyKey: Why do limericks always involve Nantucket?


Why be creative when you can fark it?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HitAnyKey: Why do limericks always involve Nantucket?


Anywhere else and you'll just sit there, broken hearted.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Able was I ere I saw Elba.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Kentucky
His website was sometimes quite sucky
He blamed it on booze
Because it's not news
It's Fark, and the Food tab is yucky.
 
mike4688
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does the nation need a day for everything? Can't we just enjoy things on their own with out having a day for it?

So anyways...

There once was a man from Capri, who tried to piss up a tree, but the wind it blew, in his eyes it flew, and now the poor farker can't see.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HitAnyKey: Why do limericks always involve Nantucket?


because if you don't like it, you can **** it!
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Winterlight: There once was a man from Nantucket...


...and I'll just show myself out.


Who got his foot stuck in a bucket...
 
mod3072
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This could have been a fun thread back in the day, before Fark decided that grown adults were too fragile to possibly be exposed to words or thoughts that could maybe make someone who takes themselves way too seriously feel slightly icky. These days any limerick that's actually slightly funny would probably get you the ban hammer.

When I was a kid, my aunt and uncle had a book in their house (that I'm sure I wasn't supposed to see or know about) called "Dirty Little Limericks" or something similar. Just a big ol' hardcover book filled with 100's of raunchy, adult-themed limericks. It was awesome. I wonder if they still have it? They don't have any kids, so maybe someday it could be mine!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.