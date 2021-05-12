 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   How to screw with the mistress of your (ex)boyfriend like a BOSS   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Things That Didn't Happen for $200, Alex.

/what? i should have gone with Anal Bum Cover for $600?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why would you care about the mistress of an ex?  Even if she is the one he left you for, you know what he's going to put her through.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
uh yeah.  Might be an indicator he dumped her for a reason
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When my wife confessed she was with another man. I actually felt sorry for him. But happy for me I could now get a divorce.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These weird-ass people are just weird, man.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And what the plan when he texts his mistress 5 minutes later?

Hey babe, 'sup?
-omg thought you were dead!
What?  Lol, no. Wanna come over and bang?
-sure!


Yeah, money well spent.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If true, that is ... frighteningly psychotic.

Jail might very well have been a welcome relief.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's healthy.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: And what the plan when he texts his mistress 5 minutes later?

Hey babe, 'sup?
-omg thought you were dead!
What?  Lol, no. Wanna come over and bang?
-sure!


Yeah, money well spent.


Dude's in prison, so slightly more complicated than that, but yeah.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
she discovered that he had been cheating on her the whole time she was pregnant with his ex

I'll take Aimlessly Migrating Prepositional Phrases for a thousand, um...Ken? Aaron? Whoever the fark the host is.

Editors are a good thing.
 
hej
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Screwing with somebody you really don't know just because you're bitter over the person you actually had a relationship with isn't "amusing" so much as petty and a bit psychotic.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hawkeye - "I thought you said he was dead."
Trapper - "He got better."
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Worked with a guy who supposedly died from a drug overdose.  I say supposedly because the whole situation was weird. No announcements or news about it anywhere we could find.   A female coworker it was rumored he was a little to close too quit shortly after.

When pressed about it by friends who knew them his wife had a service at their HOA clubhouse with an urn saying he had been cremated.

No other family there & people who went said the wife didn't seem upset, just awkward/uncomfortable.

I wouldn't be surprised to hear it was all a hoax for some reason, even though it's been years now.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the good news is that anyone who Googles this woman before dating her will find this story, ensuring that she dies alone and bitter.

So, there's a happy ending for society.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a lid for every crackpot.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't repeat it enough... never stick you d*ck in crazy...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean, this might be believable if the man lived in Russia where you can sent to a gulag with no contact with the outside world, but anywhere in Australia/NZ you can absolutely contact people outside your penal institution, and no man in jail would fail to contact his side-piece for fantasy material while incarcerated.  This story is 1000% bullshiat.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: she discovered that he had been cheating on her the whole time she was pregnant with his ex

I'll take Aimlessly Migrating Prepositional Phrases for a thousand, um...Ken? Aaron? Whoever the fark the host is.

Editors are a good thing.


That whole article is an exercise in making good writers feel bad that they don't have jobs while the ninny who wrote it, does.

Like this:  "She posts little tributes every year on her Facebook page to the love of her life and how she's so sorry that she couldn't be there when he died to save him."
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing, "being an adult and leaving them to their misery while moving on" wasn't it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: There's a lid for every crackpot.


I'm gonna steal that.

Fark user image
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Worked with a guy who supposedly died from a drug overdose.  I say supposedly because the whole situation was weird. No announcements or news about it anywhere we could find.   A female coworker it was rumored he was a little to close too quit shortly after.

When pressed about it by friends who knew them his wife had a service at their HOA clubhouse with an urn saying he had been cremated.

No other family there & people who went said the wife didn't seem upset, just awkward/uncomfortable.

I wouldn't be surprised to hear it was all a hoax for some reason, even though it's been years now.


I think I saw that guy working at a Kalamazoo Burger King.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next up? She's gonna serve bare-handed spaghetti tossed onto a countertop with cold Prego & sad meatballs, then tell everyone that she convinced the mistress that everyone's doin' it this way...

FFS, folks, how many of these stupid videos are we to lend circulation & credence?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a show called Cheaters on cable tv. A crew goes around follows someone suspected of cheating on their S/O and then there's a confutation with everyone. The yelling, the hitting, the threats, etc. I usually turn the sound down so I don't have to hear it.

I've grown up a lot as an adult and if my current wife cheated on me? I wouldn't yell or scream or even raise my voice. What's the point? I would get a sore throat.

Nope, I would simply accept what happened and start getting ready for a divorce. It would be sad to think she would break wedding vows and be a coward for not telling me she wasn't happy but, life is short, accept the news, move on quickly. What's fighting or revenge going to solve or do?  Nothing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or you could be an adult and just move on with your life. (shrug, did not click)

I'd love it if we'd really stop rewarding attention whores with attention.

That should have been everybody's New Year's resolution for 2021.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I don't owe that b*tch a month of child support!! She kept telling my child I was dead."

/unintended consequences
 
angryjd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OMG!!!! It's so funny because his loved ones think he is dead!!!!!! What a knee slapper.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean, this might be believable if the man lived in Russia where you can sent to a gulag with no contact with the outside world, but anywhere in Australia/NZ you can absolutely contact people outside your penal institution, and no man in jail would fail to contact his side-piece for fantasy material while incarcerated.  This story is 1000% bullshiat.


The story contains 10 times more bullshiat than the maximum amount of bullshiat it can contain? That's unpossible.  I'd agree with your wording if you meant it contains 10 times more bullshiat than a previous story about this, but I'm sure that's not what you meant.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nobody with any class has nails like that.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PluckYew: "I don't owe that b*tch a month of child support!! She kept telling my child I was dead."

/unintended consequences


I'm feeling more and more sorry for that kid. Dad's in jail, mom's batsh*t - not good odds.
 
vogonity
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, I think it's SO COOL when British tabloids type up stories they gleaned from social media posts
 
thepresence
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: And what the plan when he texts his mistress 5 minutes later?

Hey babe, 'sup?
-omg thought you were dead!
What?  Lol, no. Wanna come over and bang?
-sure!


Yeah, money well spent.


Know how we all know that you didn't RTFA?
 
