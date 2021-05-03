 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   59% of people say they want to try something new this summer, if you know what I mean and I think you do   (uk.sports.yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Summer, Cricket, Recreational vehicle, Yorkshire visit Glamorgan, Marnus Labuschagne, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, England's best batsman, right decision  
•       •       •

1963 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

/Don't forget to bring a towel
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the fact that the article links to Outdoorsy, the online RV rental platform that gives travelers the keys to controlling their environment. But being in a hurry, I didn't have time to click the link and now have real questions about rates and the models of RVs that are available. I wanted to let Yahoo Sports know that it would have been more helpful to include that information in their advertisement instead of all that "polling" crap, which went on for like, at least 5 or 6 paragraphs. I mean, my god. Couldn't they have at least included a coupon or something? Jesus. I wanted to leave them some suggestions on improving their journalism, but unfortunately they turned off comments for this news piece. Oh, well.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [media1.tenor.com image 498x398] [View Full Size image _x_]
/Don't forget to bring a towel


Going to try to convince Mrs. Fool to try it again.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fetch me a bucket!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.com
Your data. Your experience.
Yahoo is part of Verizon Media.


Ruh Roh
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: [s.yimg.com image 120x36]
Your data. Your experience.
Yahoo is part of Verizon Media.


Ruh Roh


No need to worry. Verizon sold off Yahoo to a private equity firm, so your data is saf- bwahahaha

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/03/veriz​o​n-sells-yahoo-and-aol-businesses-to-ap​ollo-for-5-billion.html
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: [s.yimg.com image 120x36]
Your data. Your experience.
Yahoo is part of Verizon Media.


Ruh Roh


I read that in Scooby's voice.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: [s.yimg.com image 120x36]
Your data. Your experience.
Yahoo is part of Verizon Media.


Ruh Roh


Your data. Give it to us so we can monetize Your experience.
Yahoo is part of Giant Global Data Vampire and It Doesn't Really Matter Which One.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was disappointed by the clickbait article that stole all my personal information just now.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So if this poll is to be applied to the whole country like all internet polls, 60% of the country is doing well enough to take significant time off of work and rent rvs and vacation for a while.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make sure you get a temporary hottub, just in case that swinging thing doesn't pan out.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I might try hiking Gray's if it's not to crowded.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [media1.tenor.com image 498x398]
/Don't forget to bring a towel


You're supposed to give the Nutella an enema first, dumbass.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NOT trying to overthrow the government?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I was disappointed by the clickbait article that stole all my personal information just now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's my spending history, data collectors: 2 times a year, buy old man New Balance sneakers; every two years 20 packages of guitar strings; pretty often- parts for an old truck and two even older cars.  Run with it, my data dudes.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Farking Clown Shoes: [media1.tenor.com image 498x398]
/Don't forget to bring a towel

You're supposed to give the Nutella an enema first, dumbass.


Meh
I always wondered what I would look like with freckles...

/ 2x showers
// bridesmaids
/// take off your wristwatch FIRST!!
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Make sure you get a temporary hottub, just in case that swinging thing doesn't pan out.


Don't knock the inflatable tub. I got one for $50 on CL two years ago and the heater part kinda blows, but the bubbly water on a hot July afternoon hits the spot after a few hours of yardwork and it deflates to fit in the shed. Well, also cause it has a leak. But better than a metal stock tank fer sure! A sweet sexa hang under a 10x10 with mosquito netting and (fake) candles too!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I appreciate the fact that the article links to Outdoorsy, the online RV rental platform that gives travelers the keys to controlling their environment. But being in a hurry, I didn't have time to click the link and now have real questions about rates and the models of RVs that are available. I wanted to let Yahoo Sports know that it would have been more helpful to include that information in their advertisement instead of all that "polling" crap, which went on for like, at least 5 or 6 paragraphs. I mean, my god. Couldn't they have at least included a coupon or something? Jesus. I wanted to leave them some suggestions on improving their journalism, but unfortunately they turned off comments for this news piece. Oh, well.


I find the lack of yahoo comments disturbing.
 
havocmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
like, in the back of a volkswagen?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.