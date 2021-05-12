 Skip to content
(The Times of India) Beware grammar Nazis, there's an Indian numerologist among us who now wants to cure the world of the coronavirus with bad spelling
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Double dose of pimping.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry buddy, call it Covid, Covviyd, or Magic Fairy Dust, it's still just as deadly - no more, no less.

Also:
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone just got done watching Pontypool

farkingismybusiness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Sounds like someone just got done watching Pontypool

[Fark user image 457x346]


Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better than the daily UV light and bleach injections.

You kind of look forward to the warmth and wooziness.
 
keithgabryelski
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
he misspelled covfefe ... but now it is all coming together.
Q and Trump KNEW the pandemic was coming and that if only the lame-stream media ignore it and called it only by its TRUE name, it would have had zero impact... only a few cases...
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Mega Steve: Sounds like someone just got done watching Pontypool

[Fark user image 457x346]

[i.imgur.com image 530x787]


Well, how the hell else am I going to get my dog outside to do her business?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
End war for all time. Change the name to Wargarble.

The sad thing is that the logic is sound if numerology is real. It's not the syllogism that is silly, it's the false premises.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Are these they?"
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's refreshing to see a different country's selection of morons for a change.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my recent D&D campaign where there was a demon looking for an ancient tome that had the True Names of a bunch of fiends. I said "I bet it's the demon's high school yearbook."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Mega Steve: Sounds like someone just got done watching Pontypool

[Fark user image 457x346]

[i.imgur.com image 530x787]


The change in title is pretty accurate
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A helpful picture of Annandd Rao:

orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The wonderful esoteric wisdom of the east. They have so much to teach us, you know. My yoga teacher says so.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why not? It will be no less effective than praying to an invisible sky wizard.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

valenumr: It's refreshing to see a different country's selection of morons for a change.


I wonder if Andhra Pradesh is India's Florida
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As big as the TQP is on numerology, I expect they will jump right on this.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

keithgabryelski: he misspelled covfefe ... but now it is all coming together.
Q and Trump KNEW the pandemic was coming and that if only the lame-stream media ignore it and called it only by its TRUE name, it would have had zero impact... only a few cases...


My covfefe tastes exactly like Maker's Mark after I continued to spell coffee that way.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't understand how the boffins at the CDC totally ignored the numerological aspects of this virus.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's a fookin loonatick.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Spell My Name With an 'S'"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The headline should have a comma after "Beware." As it is, it is ambiguous whether you are telling grammar nazis to beware, or if you are beseeching everyone to beware of grammar nazis.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why not? It will be no less effective than praying to an invisible sky wizard.


If this is a jab at God, sorry to tell you, God is NOT in the sky, despite what nay-sayers such as yourself claim.

God is, instead, in the bathroom. I know this because growing up I recall my mom pounding on the bathroom door and shouting "MY GOD ARE YOU STILL IN THERE!?!?!?"
 
