(NYPost)   Stupid Florida teens set up on the rooftop of a Manhattan hotel with BB guns and shoot at New Yorkers down below. Because Florida   (nypost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty

..

.

.

You know
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Released to the custody of their parents. Really? Not sent to Rikers for three years with no trial?

Not stealing a back pack must be a far more serious crime than assaulting people while cosplaying a sniper/ mass shooter with a real weapon.

I can't see any other reason for the difference in treatment.

Also the 18 year old is an adult. Treat him as such.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they put someone's eye out?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Yorkers offended at being shot at by puny BBs. NY pigeons crap harder than that.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Released to the custody of their parents. Really? Not sent to Rikers for three years with no trial?

Not stealing a back pack must be a far more serious crime than assaulting people while cosplaying a sniper/ mass shooter with a real weapon.

I can't see any other reason for the difference in treatment.

Also the 18 year old is an adult. Treat him as such.


Ten bucks says the police's reasoning was skin deep.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good way to get yourself killed. Idiots.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being a kid and on the 86th floor (observatory)  of the Empire State Building and I wanted so bad to throw a penny over the edge.  My uncle who was with me, talked me out of it.

"you know, that penny could land on someone's head and because it falls so fast, it will go into their skull and go down the throat and come out their ass..."

"cool"
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I remember being a kid and on the 86th floor (observatory)  of the Empire State Building and I wanted so bad to throw a penny over the edge.  My uncle who was with me, talked me out of it.

"you know, that penny could land on someone's head and because it falls so fast, it will go into their skull and go down the throat and come out their ass..."

"cool"


Ass pennies from heaven
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminal possession of a weapon? Maybe possession of a toy but come the fark on, if they were high end target air rifles maybe anything less is a damned toy and at distance might,.... MIGHT leave a red mark for maybe a day.
The high end ones will definitely mess you up even at range so yeah. I do agree with the rest of the charges for the most part but ya gotta look at what you call a weapon. Next thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....did they spell "Edwin" wrong?
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all part of BBQ's master plan. Wake up a feel the welt, people.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping to read that they thought it was OK because they were Airsoft® beebees, for an additional fillip of stupid

/next time kids remember the NYC tradition is to just throw a penny off the roof

// https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/could-a-penny-dropped-off/
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just have to read the article to realize that all five stupid motherfarkers are white.

If they had been brown/black... we'd be talking about dead and/or imprisoned teens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: ext thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!


Well, when you spit on someone it is considered assault. So, sure, why not?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another woman who lives about a block away from the hotel was hit in the chest, police said.

That's a good shot
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Netrngr: ext thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!

Well, when you spit on someone it is considered assault. So, sure, why not?


farkers: The US has the highest incarceration rates in the world! it's a national tragedy!

Also farkers: charge a child with a felony for a spitball!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: steklo: Netrngr: ext thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!

Well, when you spit on someone it is considered assault. So, sure, why not?

farkers: The US has the highest incarceration rates in the world! it's a national tragedy!

Also farkers: charge a child with a felony for a spitball!


Stupid farkers.  That's why I only read intellectually consistent opinions on Facebook.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Also farkers: charge a child with a felony for a spitball!


heh heh....well, you'll never know what kind of adult they might turn into. They could upgrade their spit-ball habits to throwing snowballs with rocks in them at moving cars, then to sling shots and then finally graduate to to using a gun that fires real bullets!

and we wouldn't want that, right?

LOL
 
Serious Black
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Criminal possession of a weapon? Maybe possession of a toy but come the fark on, if they were high end target air rifles maybe anything less is a damned toy and at distance might,.... MIGHT leave a red mark for maybe a day.
The high end ones will definitely mess you up even at range so yeah. I do agree with the rest of the charges for the most part but ya gotta look at what you call a weapon. Next thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!


Only in America could we openly complain about cops arresting White kids for using a BB gun to battery members of the public while Tamir Rice, a Black kid who as far as we know didn't shoot anyone with his BB gun, got gunned down and killed by cops before the police car they were driving had come to a complete stop.
 
valenumr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Criminal possession of a weapon? Maybe possession of a toy but come the fark on, if they were high end target air rifles maybe anything less is a damned toy and at distance might,.... MIGHT leave a red mark for maybe a day.
The high end ones will definitely mess you up even at range so yeah. I do agree with the rest of the charges for the most part but ya gotta look at what you call a weapon. Next thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!


Bb and pellet guns are treated as firearms here (HI).
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Headso: steklo: Netrngr: ext thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!

Well, when you spit on someone it is considered assault. So, sure, why not?

farkers: The US has the highest incarceration rates in the world! it's a national tragedy!

Also farkers: charge a child with a felony for a spitball!

Stupid farkers.  That's why I only read intellectually consistent opinions on Facebook.


You should, because nobody makes fun of facebook for the stupid opinions that come out of it.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: I was hoping to read that they thought it was OK because they were Airsoft® beebees, for an additional fillip of stupid

/next time kids remember the NYC tradition is to just throw a penny off the roof

// https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/could-a-penny-dropped-off/


Mythbusters did it too.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We once threw a super ball off the 8th floor balcony and into the parking lot of a hotel and thought we were pretty rad bad asses that laughed at authoritah.  But even we saved the BB guns for shooting at each other when playing War.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't you see what this is?

This is a long-term campaign to turn all of America into Florida!
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Criminal possession of a weapon? Maybe possession of a toy but come the fark on, if they were high end target air rifles maybe anything less is a damned toy and at distance might,.... MIGHT leave a red mark for maybe a day.
The high end ones will definitely mess you up even at range so yeah. I do agree with the rest of the charges for the most part but ya gotta look at what you call a weapon. Next thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!


My Sheridan will easily shoot thru 1/2 a cinder block.  I don't consider mid-200's to be high end.  If it can penetrate cinder block, it can penetrate flesh & bone.
Also - per the spirit of the law, a weapon is all in how you wield it.  Ever watch what Jackie Chan can do with a stepladder?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Criminal possession of a weapon? Maybe possession of a toy but come the fark on, if they were high end target air rifles maybe anything less is a damned toy and at distance might,.... MIGHT leave a red mark for maybe a day.
The high end ones will definitely mess you up even at range so yeah. I do agree with the rest of the charges for the most part but ya gotta look at what you call a weapon. Next thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!


some chucklefark used a paint ball marker to leave 12 dents in my Model 944. those 'toys' are not nice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: We once threw a super ball


i loved those as a kid...

I would sneak into the garage, take one of dad's golf clubs, and hit them as far as I could down the road.

then one day my friend (who was always a bad influence told me) to pour gasoline on it, light it on fire, then hit it with the golf club.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've said it before, and I'll say it again.  Floriduh needs to be walled off from the rest of the USA.

\for the good of the nation
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: That's a good way to get yourself killed. Idiots.


I doubt they would have been killed...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Floriduh needs to be walled off from the rest of the USA.


Bugs Bunny did it best...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Netrngr: Criminal possession of a weapon? Maybe possession of a toy but come the fark on, if they were high end target air rifles maybe anything less is a damned toy and at distance might,.... MIGHT leave a red mark for maybe a day.
The high end ones will definitely mess you up even at range so yeah. I do agree with the rest of the charges for the most part but ya gotta look at what you call a weapon. Next thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!

My Sheridan will easily shoot thru 1/2 a cinder block.  I don't consider mid-200's to be high end.  If it can penetrate cinder block, it can penetrate flesh & bone.
Also - per the spirit of the law, a weapon is all in how you wield it.  Ever watch what Jackie Chan can do with a stepladder?


My box cutter will kill you just as dead as would an AR15. What was the intent and was it reckless?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
politicususa.comView Full Size

"Hey! You kids are too young to vote! "
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A guy I used to hang out with in middle school decided it would be fun to sit in the bushes by the road and shoot people with an air pellet gun.

One woman with a punctured liver and a hospital bill a mile long ended him up in juvie, never saw him again. Don't shoot people. It's not fun times.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: I was hoping to read that they thought it was OK because they were Airsoft® beebees, for an additional fillip of stupid

/next time kids remember the NYC tradition is to just throw a penny off the roof

// https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/could-a-penny-dropped-off/


But what's the terminal velocity of a BB?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Netrngr: Criminal possession of a weapon? Maybe possession of a toy but come the fark on, if they were high end target air rifles maybe anything less is a damned toy and at distance might,.... MIGHT leave a red mark for maybe a day.
The high end ones will definitely mess you up even at range so yeah. I do agree with the rest of the charges for the most part but ya gotta look at what you call a weapon. Next thing you know 6th grader arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Straw and chewed up paper!

some chucklefark used a paint ball marker to leave 12 dents in my Model 944. those 'toys' are not nice.


944s are pretty sweet even to this day.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Headso: Also farkers: charge a child with a felony for a spitball!

heh heh....well, you'll never know what kind of adult they might turn into. They could upgrade their spit-ball habits to throwing snowballs with rocks in them at moving cars, then to sling shots and then finally graduate to to using a gun that fires real bullets!

and we wouldn't want that, right?

LOL


Spitballs are a gateway drug!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: But what's the terminal velocity of a BB?


African or European?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: punkwrestler: But what's the terminal velocity of a BB?

African or European?


I would guess European.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheReject: A guy I used to hang out with in middle school decided it would be fun to sit in the bushes by the road and shoot people with an air pellet gun.

One woman with a punctured liver and a hospital bill a mile long ended him up in juvie, never saw him again. Don't shoot people. It's not fun times.


Punctured liver, WTF!
 
