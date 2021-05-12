 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   This really should have no explaining to do because they're TikTokers, but why are London teens getting themselves stuck in toddler swings?   (9news.com.au) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shhh. Just let it happen.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think at one time, a lot of teenagers tried this. Not so much for TikTok, but because they are dumbasses. All social media allows them to do is record their idiocy for posterity.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nothing new. Go watch Crazy Inventions and Daredevil Stunts on Amazon Prime.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be awesome if firefighters could take a call and just say "nope". It might not be a conscious decision but having rescue a phone call away has to explain the sort of risks and other dumbassery people take.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat boy stuck in baby swing
Youtube 0KRnoowFkoE
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen similar documentaries about the hazards of dryers
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it skinny jeans? That was the answer the other day. Or was that mom jeans. Same thing.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got stuck in one of those things once, but I was in elementary school and just needed a lift to get leverage as my legs weren't touching the ground

But I did do enough other stupid shiat in my teens to be glad my social media was limited to AIM and ICQ
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Covid-19, and mental regression to childhood as a result. There's a Trump joke in there, but its the UK, so I am laying off it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0KRnoowF​koE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fun for the whole family.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because toddler swings are designed for toddlers and, presumably, the people getting stuck in them are significantly larger than toddlers? Try to keep up, subs!

/ my nephew is a year and 2 months and is already 25 pounds. He probably would have trouble with some toddler swings
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will biting the heads off chickens sweep TikTok?
 
B0redd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hate chavs.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think TikTok is making random things "trends" just to fark with the world at large and get headlines when a dangerous one catches on.
 
B0redd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

B0redd: I hate chavs.


wrong thread sorry peeps as way of apology i offer you this, It's way better at .25 speed.

Kid crashes into garden gate on electric bike (ORIGINAL)
Youtube 9manM-f-AdY
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

B0redd: B0redd: I hate chavs.

wrong thread sorry peeps as way of apology i offer you this, It's way better at .25 speed.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9manM-f-​AdY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Damn, he hit that hard. Good thing he has a bit of padding going on.
 
boohyah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

B0redd: I hate chavs.


Chavs, townies, trendies, any fecker in a super dry or tap out shirt that struggles to hide a beergut....
 
boohyah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God damn....
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do adults think computer chips can be injected with a needle?

At least teens have an excuse to be dumb. Most adults really don't.
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Why do adults think computer chips can be injected with a needle?

At least teens have an excuse to be dumb. Most adults really don't.


Duh...they are nano-bots....computer chips are too big to go thru a needle.
 
rfenster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

B0redd: B0redd: I hate chavs.

wrong thread sorry peeps as way of apology i offer you this, It's way better at .25 speed.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9manM-f-​AdY]


That was good at both speeds!    Thanks for offering that atonement!
 
