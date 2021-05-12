 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Woman who runs a pizza van decides to use her business social media account to ask her followers to dress in KKK robes to counter a BLM protest. Followed by the decision to go with the good old "my account was hacked" excuse   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Consequence Culture strikes again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the Daily Fail, so it may not have happened.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because when I'm a hacker and looking to incite racism I hack a pizza shop owner on Facebook to get the job done.

Ok Karen
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's always mystifying when a business owner whose very livelihood depends on as many customers as possible decides to essentially put up a sign saying "FARK OFF" to at least 50% of the market.

But I"m sure when she goes bankrupt it will be someone else's fault and when SHE goes on public assistance she's just an honest person who needs a hand up.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Things that everyone knows are bullshiat: "I got hacked", "New number, who's this?", "I don't recall", "help my balls are stuck in a slated chair."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Black Lives Don't Matter assholes aren't very bright.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.


English pizza can't be good, period.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.


British pizza is boiled, not baked.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Even her dog is white.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: British pizza is boiled, not baked.


and they probably put malt vinegar on it too.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.


You've never seen a pizza food truck?  Typically they're fine, but the ovens are small so the throughput is low.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.


You can get what is effectively a brick oven on wheels sized for personal flatbread style pizzas. They don't taste worse than any indoor personal flatbread style pizza purveyor. You don't "need" a full food truck since you unload it and use it outside the truck, I could see it all fitting inside a Sprinter with a power lift.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.

You can get what is effectively a brick oven on wheels sized for personal flatbread style pizzas. They don't taste worse than any indoor personal flatbread style pizza purveyor. You don't "need" a full food truck since you unload it and use it outside the truck, I could see it all fitting inside a Sprinter with a power lift.


On the other hand, if her pizza was good she wouldn't be trying to drum up business with racist campaigns.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.

You can get what is effectively a brick oven on wheels sized for personal flatbread style pizzas. They don't taste worse than any indoor personal flatbread style pizza purveyor. You don't "need" a full food truck since you unload it and use it outside the truck, I could see it all fitting inside a Sprinter with a power lift.


Will there still be room for KKK robes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You've never seen a pizza food truck?


I was making a joke. But yes, I have had pizza from a van before. It had a "real" oven but it wasn't brick.

It reminded me of Dominoes style. Eatable but not what I'm used to from Long Island.

great, just started a pizza war...

oh well...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was going to post a reminder that the KKK attacked Catholics 100 years ago, then saw that this was in England and that the woman apparently has no Italian heritage.

She's still a dumbass.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Today on "Guess That Country!"

Today's story is about racism, bad food, and idiots on Facebook...

*Ding* *Ding* *Ding*   Is it Kentucky?

Why yes it is! Also it's every other state that fought in the war against northern aggression, Britain, and all of Eastern Europe!  Thanks for playing!!!!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's always mystifying when a business owner whose very livelihood depends on as many customers as possible decides to essentially put up a sign saying "FARK OFF" to at least 50% of the market.


I live in a very conservative area. A few places around here proudly show off their ignorance, because they know it will gain them customers. What I hate is hiring a contractor and when they show up their work truck is plastered with hateful messages.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She said the burning crosses provided even coverage for the wood fire pizza, but now I wonder ...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Thanks for playing!!!!


What?  Not offering the home version of the game as a consolation prize?

last time I play your game...geez....
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who dresses up in KKK robes? That's just stupid.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: EvilEgg: You've never seen a pizza food truck?

I was making a joke. But yes, I have had pizza from a van before. It had a "real" oven but it wasn't brick.

It reminded me of Dominoes style. Eatable but not what I'm used to from Long Island.

great, just started a pizza war...

oh well...


Best to dive for cover after tossing the grenade.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Who dresses up in KKK robes? That's just stupid.


Especially if you are going to eat red sauce.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Best to dive for cover after tossing the grenade.


I'll wait until someone from Chicago chimes, in and then I'll run.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.


I'm wondering how they fit a basement into the van.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Dead on the River: British pizza is boiled, not baked.

and they probably put malt vinegar on it too.


Boiled pizza drenched in malt vinegar is delicious, you stupid yanks.
 
cheezalot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I work in Nantwich, Cheshire, so I'm getting a kick.....

/Don't know this racist
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: What I hate is hiring a contractor and when they show up their work truck is plastered with hateful messages.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Boiled pizza drenched in malt vinegar


ya know, it sounds crazy enough to try....

but if they take it, and bunch it up and stuff it into a sheep's stomach, it might just catch on...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why would she even give a flying fark about BLM when she is 4000 miles away in another country? I guess racism knows no border.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcos P: steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.

English pizza can't be good, period.


All you need is a burner and a pot to boil it in.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: aagrajag: Boiled pizza drenched in malt vinegar

ya know, it sounds crazy enough to try....

but if they take it, and bunch it up and stuff it into a sheep's stomach, it might just catch on...


That's the Scots, but I'd love to try haggis. It sounds very... savoury.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
she has to use a pizza truck because she knows if you have a real pizza shop chances are it has a basement and people might catch on to your pedo ring.  easier to entice kids into your pizza truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: but I'd love to try haggis. It sounds very... savoury.


I've tried it on a visit over across the pond in 2001. I wouldn't have it again.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lol FTFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: Why would she even give a flying fark about BLM when she is 4000 miles away in another country? I guess racism knows no border.


TFA says she was suggesting it as a counter-protest to a BLM protest there in Wales.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Heil, so it might be a paid advertisement.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Pizza van?

How the hell does one fit a brick/ oven into a van?

that pizza must taste like shiat.


While I can't imagine any pizza in Wales being good, mobile pizza ovens are definitely a thing:
https://www.fornobravo.com/product-se​r​ies/mobile-pizza-ovens/
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anybody else think her account wasn't hacked?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cman: Things that everyone knows are bullshiat: "I got hacked", "New number, who's this?", "I don't recall", "help my balls are stuck in a slated chair."


This could make for a good TFD discussion. Others include:

"Up to"

"Some argue that..."

"People are saying/switching to/buying..."
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Told you John Schnatter was making a comeback! The day of reckoning has come and the record was set straight!
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Today on "Guess That Country!"

Today's story is about racism, bad food, and idiots on Facebook...

*Ding* *Ding* *Ding*   Is it Kentucky?

Why yes it is! Also it's every other state that fought in the war against northern aggression, Britain, and all of Eastern Europe!  Thanks for playing!!!!


It's funny how wrong you are about the location, and how nothing about the actual article makes sense.
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
aagrajag:
[snip]

That's the Scots, but I'd love to try haggis. It sounds very... savoury.

At least from the ones I've had, how much you like it will depend on how much you like the taste of liver- that's often a prominent flavor, at least in the haggis you can get in the US. It varies depending on who makes it, though.

/ Don't try to eat the "casing"
// Protip: Take the meat-mash and fry it up as patties and top with a sauce. I like mango chutney with it.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marsellus Wallace Shaun: aagrajag:
[snip]

That's the Scots, but I'd love to try haggis. It sounds very... savoury.

At least from the ones I've had, how much you like it will depend on how much you like the taste of liver- that's often a prominent flavor, at least in the haggis you can get in the US. It varies depending on who makes it, though.

/ Don't try to eat the "casing"
// Protip: Take the meat-mash and fry it up as patties and top with a sauce. I like mango chutney with it.


-
...how much you like the taste of liver

Okay, never mind. Liver is one of the few foods I almost can't like at all. I enjoy paté, but that's it.

I'd still try it once, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: While I can't imagine any pizza in Wales being good, mobile pizza ovens are definitely a thing:


Every Friday my community center holds a "food truck" event in which once a week a new food truck is permitted to park outside the community center for a few hours. I always go to check it out. I might not order from them but if it's a food I like or want to try, I order some. I've had pizza, Chinese, Greek, BBQ, and a few other things.

I will admit I am a pizza snob and so, I am always very critical about pizza. I'm from NY so it's been imbedded into my brain. When I lived in Italy for two years and had my first Italian pizza I laughed and said..."what is this shiat? This is pizza? How the hell am I going to fold this? They don't even cut it into slices?"

Then I bit into it and THEN it was like dying and entering heaven.

I bet heaven has a brick oven to make pizza. They better, or I'm not going.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Who dresses up in KKK robes? That's just stupid.


The KKK?
And yes.
 
