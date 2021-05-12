 Skip to content
 
Forget about cats and dogs - in Australia, it rains mice
Original
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t
2 hours ago  
Think that's bad?
Consider how much mouse sh*t is incoprorated into your flour...
 
FNG
2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Think that's bad?
Consider how much mouse sh*t is incoprorated into your flour...


That is sufficiently disgusting.
 
King Something
2 hours ago  
Those mice are probably venomous.
 
Twilight Farkle
2 hours ago  

FNG: Redh8t: Think that's bad?
Consider how much mouse sh*t is incoprorated into your flour...

That is sufficiently disgusting.


Not all of the mice ran away during the auger cleaning. Some of the mice appeared to be of wildly different sizes. So it's not just that there's mouse poop in the wheat before processing, it's... look, let's just take it as granted that the breadcrumbs in the salad, the cookies your co-workers made over the weekend, that adorable cupcake you got from the local bakery, the tasty witbier I'm drinking tonight? No matter how much care was taken in their preparation, they're not entirely vegan...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/but fundamentally no different than the burger patty I ate between the bun-halves so I've got that going for me, which is nice.
 
tintar
1 hour ago  
tbh I was expecting the somewhat-common grain silo explosion, so that was a little surprising.
 
Jesus McSordid
23 minutes ago  
Thinking I might go gluten free for a bit. Except, beer. Still, I mill my own grain, so I can be pretty sure my own brews are safe. And boiling it for an hour should kill any bugs in the poop.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktybear
15 minutes ago  
Well, that's a waste of good protein
 
MrSplifferton
less than a minute ago  
Like my mom used to say, 'extra protein!'
/wut?
 
