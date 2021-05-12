 Skip to content
Facebook enforcement of RTFA... may threaten some news aggregate websites running on Makers Mark
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FB is now your mom
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever someone begins a sentence with "I read on Facebook..." I immediately pull up Snopes and start reading the article - out loud - that debunks whatever they're talking about.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about Gramma and Grampa and their FWD, FWD, FWD?!?!?!   That's still OK right?   Right?!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headlines sounds important. I'll forward this to my friends and family.
Dnrtfa
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, it's not news.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuck is not my supervisor.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Zuck is not my supervisor.


No, he runs something a little more complicated than a Quick-E-Mart. Now, get back to work. The local drunk threw up in the ice cream freezer and it ain't gonna clean itself.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA
 
Rent Party
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone want to give me the tl;dr version of this?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll go one step forward.  Facebook should place a giant disclaimer over your link, whenever you share an article you did not even open and look at, by stating that you did not, and then blocking anyone from commenting on the link who has not opened and looked at it themselves.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rindred
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Whenever someone begins a sentence with "I read on Facebook..." I immediately pull up Snopes and start reading the article - out loud - that debunks whatever they're talking about.


These days, Facebook often slaps the Snopes debunking immediately after those sorts of stories (assuming the "news" site linked isn't banned for being a firehose of disinformation).
 
AuntieHelen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am old. Therefore I use facebook. It's where I have a humor page and where I see what people I love (pretend to love, secretly loathe, openly detest, and celebrities nobody under 50 knows) are up to. I already read articles and vet them before sharing (always was a rebel). When I click to read, a big ol' warning is thrown up before I can read a word telling me I am leaving FB and do I really want to do that? DO I? DO you understand you are leaving the safe cocoon for the scary world of (dun dun duuuuh) the Internet.

So now they want to make sure I do that while warning me it might not be wise to do so. Yeah, that tracks.
 
Mouser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That will stop the bot networks from automatically forwarding articles to each other to build up clicks...for about 5 minutes while the botmasters reprogram them to open the articles before forwarding them.
 
phenn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only things I forward or share from social media are things like this:
https://twitter.com/cctv_idiots/statu​s​/1392399911161942017

Everything else is made up of photos of my cat or a song that's stuck in my head. So, FB can kiss my lady ass and get out of my face.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: The Googles Do Nothing: Zuck is not my supervisor.

No, he runs something a little more complicated than a Quick-E-Mart. Now, get back to work. The local drunk threw up in the ice cream freezer and it ain't gonna clean itself.


Barney threw up on Frostillicus?
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Whenever someone begins a sentence with "I read on Facebook..." I immediately...



...stop listening.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby, I don't know how FB's RTFA requirement would threaten Fark. If anything, it would drive users here, because commenting without RTFA is our FSM-given right.

/DNRTFA
 
