(Patheos)   Anti-vaxxer claims society is treating them just like Hitler treated the Jews   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
30
Lord Dingleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And the fact that you're running around, free to spread whatever lies and discord you want, and not sitting in a jail cell, waiting to be gassed abd and have your corpse incinerated, proves you are full of shiat
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, technically that was Himmler's job, not Hitler's, but she seems to have trouble with "facts".
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My relatives who actually died in the Holocaust would have been overfarkingJOYED to stay at home and get the most advanced medicine in the world to keep them from getting sick and dying. Pound sand up your asses, anti-vaxxers
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is complete projection because you know damn well you want to be one of the ghouls marching people who don't look like you into the gas chambers. Stop using the 'rona vaccine as a pretext to spew hate into the world.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She doesn't realize the anti vax people she's with are just a different flock. Also she's a drama Queen
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If only
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's a disgusting racist wanksplat.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


and that's one of her better qualities.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I do like this one, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd also like to add that her eyes look exactly like you think they do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, remember that time last year when anti-vaxxers were waving swastikas, brandishing rifles, and storming statehouses for their "right" to spread disease?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aww, poor widdle freedumb fighters don't want anyone else to have the freedom from their disease-spreading.

Listen up, dumbasses: you're feeling persecuted for not being vaccinated? Then get the farking shot. "Persecution" stops instantly.

It's not like the gubmint is researching your lineage and discovering that your great-grandpappy didn't get his flu shot back in aught-eight, so now you're being corralled up and sent to work/death camps. Because that's how Germany treated the Jews, you disingenuous farkfaces.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: She's a disgusting racist wanksplat.

[Fark user image 850x702]
[Fark user image 749x552]

and that's one of her better qualities.

[Fark user image 720x427]
[Fark user image 491x542]
[Fark user image 599x533]

I do like this one, though.

[Fark user image 638x540]

I'd also like to add that her eyes look exactly like you think they do.

[Fark user image 400x400]


You have provided some very convincing evidence.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully, these anti-vaxxers won't be sent to "Ow"schwitz.

Thank you and good night.  Tip your waitresses.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Web 2.0 will be great, they said. Everyone will have a voice.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she opens her big moith again, IT'S LAMPSHADE TIME!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She needs to be forced to read the Auschwitz Museum's twitter feed non-stop, except, given her level of sociopathy, she'd probably treat it like Pornhub.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So anti-vaxxers are being forced onto trains and driven to gas chambers, where they are being executed?

Wow, I hadn't heard about that.  I guess I need to turn on the news
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I need to go buy some ovens.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I guess I need to go buy some ovens.


I'd go with convection.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I agree with rounding the plague rats up into camps for the betterment of society as a whole.  I'm just saying...  I understand.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh for fark's sake.

Why is evil so ... evil?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Here's a life lesson for you: If you're ever tempted to compare something to the Holocaust, just don't."

The famine Holocaust in Ukraine...?

"the vaccinated section is going to be a hell of a lot bigger than the non-vaccinated section"

Not for long!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

anuran: Pound sand up your asses, anti-vaxxers


On Facebook later today

Noted authority speaking on global platform: "Anal sand treatment SAFER and JUST AS EFFECTIVE as vaccine!!!"
click here to learn about it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The shiatty part about this is that she's not just some fringe loony screaming on the street, her cray cray makes her a GOP darling. Along with Liz Cheney, about as far right a pol as you can imagine, being pushed out for questioning Dear Leader, it makes me wonder how bad things are going to get and how radicalized their base will go.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 I live in a liberal city but a red state, and I've encountered these people. Your best option is to point, laugh, and walk away.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The lack of mental health care in the USA is a damning indictment on the country.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: "Here's a life lesson for you: If you're ever tempted to compare something to the Holocaust, just don't."

The famine Holocaust in Ukraine...?

"the vaccinated section is going to be a hell of a lot bigger than the non-vaccinated section"

Not for long!


Agrees
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"but just imagine a year ago, did we ever think that this was going to happen?"

Actually people have been predicting a SARS pandemic for like... a decade?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is it in the news?

Then no.
 
neongoats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh look, amoral plague spreading filth, like most right wingers.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: "Here's a life lesson for you: If you're ever tempted to compare something to the Holocaust, just don't."

The famine Holocaust in Ukraine...?

"the vaccinated section is going to be a hell of a lot bigger than the non-vaccinated section"

Not for long!


"Not for long!"

Wait. That doesn't make any sense.  I don't know what I was typing...
 
