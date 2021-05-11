 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   If you run out of updraft in a glider in mountainous terrain, look for a smooth surface to land on, like this guy did
    More: Scary, glider crash lands, Raystown Lake, officials  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a drag. He still needed a lift home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you have been catching thermals to updraft in a sweet spot all day and conditions change suddenly you need to have a better plan B than ditching into a lake, IMHO.

/any crash you can swim away from isn't all bad
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you have been catching thermals to updraft in a sweet spot all day and conditions change suddenly you need to have a better plan B than ditching into a lake, IMHO.

/any crash you can swim away from isn't all bad


It's landing. Any landing you can <blank> away from is a good landing. Even water landings.
/But yes, shiat for flight plan. And lakes aren't great for updrafts this time of the year.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually wondering if this was an old professor of mine, who was a gliding enthusiast.  I feel like there's maybe 50 people who fly gliders in Central PA so maybe a 2% chance.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've studied a little bit of aerodynamics. This makes no sense to me.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A lake? I expected a bear.
 
