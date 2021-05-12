 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australian navy ship drops two dead whales at San Diego's front door. I remember when my cat did that. Stank for days   (abc.net.au) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Note to self, always stop and go full reverse for a bit before pulling into port.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was a uh...gift. Yeah, that's the ticket....
 
GreenSun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the two body positive ladies :(
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When did we allow the Austrians to have a Navy again? Did we forget what happened last time?
 
billix0
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many threads about Australia we going to have today?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

casual disregard: How many threads about Australia we going to have today?


Not really an Australia story. Unless you want to make the argument even their ships want to kill you, but they did it by accident.
 
