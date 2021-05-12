 Skip to content
 
(Komo)   I am a brown bear for the county And I drive the main road Searchin' in the sun for another overload   (komonews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities say the seemingly unfazed unphased bear eventually climbed down and scampered off, sending about two dozen onlookers scattering.

2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone is a Glen Campbell fan.
 
Iczer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"How ya doin', ladies?"
 
