 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS San Francisco)   Tesla driver videoed driving from the back seat identified, given a free trip to Santa Rita courtesy of CHP   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco, Alameda County, California, San Francisco Bay, California, San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol, back seat of a Tesla Model  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 10:31 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the stop, the officer saw the individual move into the driver's seat before bringing the Tesla to a stop on the shoulder of I-80 eastbound just west of Powell Street, where the officer arrested Sharma. The Tesla was towed from the scene for evidence. CHP said the incident remains under investigation


Riiiiiiiiiiiiight I'm gonna call bullshiat on whatever the pig says. Right off the bat, and they also charged him "disobeying a peace officer" ?
Uhummm
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like those urban legends of people who turn on cruise control in their new caddies and crawl into the backseat to take a nap.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: During the stop, the officer saw the individual move into the driver's seat before bringing the Tesla to a stop on the shoulder of I-80 eastbound just west of Powell Street, where the officer arrested Sharma. The Tesla was towed from the scene for evidence. CHP said the incident remains under investigation


Riiiiiiiiiiiiight I'm gonna call bullshiat on whatever the pig says. Right off the bat, and they also charged him "disobeying a peace officer" ?
Uhummm


sanfrancisco.cbslocal.comView Full Size


Yup, he's totally innocent.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody told me I could do that. Who told him he could do that?

Hey everybody! There is this thing called a driver's license.

If the CEO of Ford called me and told me personally that I could let a chimp drive my car for me. Then sent me a registered letter affirming that. And if I then climbed in my car with my chimp and let him go and wreck the car and kill somebody, I am off the hook right? And if there is no wreck, then it means he is a good driver, so what is the problem?

The problem is that there is no legal structure to deal with this stuff. Do people not see this? When you get your license, the rules and laws are laid out, and none of them allow you to release control of your vehicle, period. People should be outraged. Can private companies really get away with testing stuff out on the roads after telling every driver explicitly that they need special training to drive and that there is an age limit? Are licenses a farce now? Already? Someone needs to announce that officially.

Somebody is getting a huge pass from regulators and police and public safety officials. And people are dying. Someone ring a bell please. Or is this just being ignored as a rounding error because, you know, 500,000 have died because of that other megalomaniac.

More people have died in Tesla autopilot crashes than were killed by the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. Maybe a regulator should have a look and make a ruling on this one way or another.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: During the stop, the officer saw the individual move into the driver's seat before bringing the Tesla to a stop on the shoulder of I-80 eastbound just west of Powell Street, where the officer arrested Sharma. The Tesla was towed from the scene for evidence. CHP said the incident remains under investigation


Riiiiiiiiiiiiight I'm gonna call bullshiat on whatever the pig says. Right off the bat, and they also charged him "disobeying a peace officer" ?
Uhummm


Yes, police never charge guilty people with committing crimes, only the innocent. 🙄
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love this new style of viral marketing.
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, I know this guy supposedly climbed up front to pull over.

But, are Teslas coded to pull themselves over if they are busted breaking the law? Or do they attempt to evade and force police pursuits?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not even the first time this farkass dipshiat social media coont has done this in the car his asshole father bought for him.

Affluenza strikes again.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I guess that this asshole is consistently an asshole. That's something at least? *shrug*

2fardownthread: More people have died in Tesla autopilot crashes than were killed by the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. Maybe a regulator should have a look and make a ruling on this one way or another.


That's just Darwin getting the job done...
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: If the CEO of Ford called me and told me personally that I could let a chimp drive my car for me. Then sent me a registered letter affirming that.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Nobody told me I could do that. Who told him he could do that?

Hey everybody! There is this thing called a driver's license.

If the CEO of Ford called me and told me personally that I could let a chimp drive my car for me. Then sent me a registered letter affirming that. And if I then climbed in my car with my chimp and let him go and wreck the car and kill somebody, I am off the hook right? And if there is no wreck, then it means he is a good driver, so what is the problem?

The problem is that there is no legal structure to deal with this stuff. Do people not see this? When you get your license, the rules and laws are laid out, and none of them allow you to release control of your vehicle, period. People should be outraged. Can private companies really get away with testing stuff out on the roads after telling every driver explicitly that they need special training to drive and that there is an age limit? Are licenses a farce now? Already? Someone needs to announce that officially.

Somebody is getting a huge pass from regulators and police and public safety officials. And people are dying. Someone ring a bell please. Or is this just being ignored as a rounding error because, you know, 500,000 have died because of that other megalomaniac.

More people have died in Tesla autopilot crashes than were killed by the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. Maybe a regulator should have a look and make a ruling on this one way or another.


And more people have died from Takata airbag explosions than in Autopilot-related crashes. Yet, you insist that they were an innocent company being railroaded by overzealous regulators.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Bslim: During the stop, the officer saw the individual move into the driver's seat before bringing the Tesla to a stop on the shoulder of I-80 eastbound just west of Powell Street, where the officer arrested Sharma. The Tesla was towed from the scene for evidence. CHP said the incident remains under investigation


Riiiiiiiiiiiiight I'm gonna call bullshiat on whatever the pig says. Right off the bat, and they also charged him "disobeying a peace officer" ?
Uhummm

[sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com image 420x236]

Yup, he's totally innocent.


When lying liars lie all the time, it's hard to believe them even when they tell the truth.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.