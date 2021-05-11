 Skip to content
 
(The Register)   Fark-ready headline: "Indian government says 5G doesn't cause COVID-19. Also points out India has no 5G networks"   (theregister.com) divider line
10
casual disregard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Technically true. WiFi has no known capability of causing any illness let along COVID-19.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what do they have if it isn't Covid-19, and how is it spreading or not by 5G?

SMS? P2P? Used lockable stamps?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Give them some vaccine already so that they can get decent mobile data rates. Keeping more people alive to help boost the signal is a pretty darn good perk, no?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Technically true. WiFi has no known capability of causing any illness let along COVID-19.


Wi-fi enables a lot of mental illness, that much I'm sure of.  Primary transmission vector of fatal derangements such as Q.
 
princhester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Technically true. WiFi has no known capability of causing any illness let along COVID-19.


Only "technically" true?  In what non-technical sense is this not true?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

princhester: casual disregard: Technically true. WiFi has no known capability of causing any illness let along COVID-19.

Only "technically" true?  In what non-technical sense is this not true?


Well, technically literally anything is possible...

/I actually got nothin' here that's the best I can do
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For all the data and tech support centers there, seems like a lot of Indians have odd ideas about technology.
Vishwa Bandhu Gupta: Cloud computing is great...but what if it rains? (Accurate English Subtitles)
Youtube AnxrJiS5uKU
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: casual disregard: Technically true. WiFi has no known capability of causing any illness let along COVID-19.

Wi-fi enables a lot of mental illness, that much I'm sure of.  Primary transmission vector of fatal derangements such as Q.


The Information Super Highway very quickly turned into The Dumb-Ass Dirt Road.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can we go back to about 5th Generation humans and start over? How many farking technical definitions for 5G are there?
 
princhester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: For all the data and tech support centers there, seems like a lot of Indians have odd ideas about technology.


I don't know which particular house (country) you are in but I would strongly suspect that it is made of glass and you should think carefully before you start throwing stones.  I know there are 5G crazies in the UK, the US and Australia.  I suspect they can be found most places.
 
