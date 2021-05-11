 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 New York)   Panic buying fools are making the gas situation worse   (fox5ny.com)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This has got gas buddy overloaded. Haven't been able to get on all afternoon. I live in Indiana.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why I stuff surplus toilet paper up my muffler.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't civilization wonderful? And a reasonable reaction here by the station owners would be to raise prices, but then they would be gouging, right? So here we are. The fragile veneer of communities gets scratched and anxieties drive fear which drives panic which drives everyone to the gas pumps to top up.

I talk a lot about a big event in my life, which was the 3.11 earthquake and being in Japan when that happened. Gas prices were frozen. BAM. 150 yen per liter everywhere and prices did not budge for months. People lined up, and it was annoying, but it was orderly, and basically everything went to availability. A sort of tacit rationing. It was weird. It was like someone flicked a switch and everyone just understood that the people who needed it must really need it. Nobody knew when the next shipment of gasoline was coming, so those willing to wait often waited quite a long time. But the gas shipments came. Sometimes they came in the middle of the night. People who did not really need gas just went home.

If people know that a steady stream of product is coming, they can gauge their own need better. People can moderate themselves if they can be confident that their government can ultimately manage things. I suppose fixing the price signaled to everyone that someone was going to get shut down if they did not follow the rules. Things proceeded from there.

Having memories of the US gas lines during the OPEC era, I have to say I was impressed.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you don't your the one who's stuck without. Catch 22.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Went up after supper to fill my truck (southern New Hampshire. 5 pumps, all double sided, only two other cars there. Only paid $0.03 more then when I filled the car last week.

/Media driven panic is stupid.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And this is a surprise why?

You would think the medical supply shortage, toilet paper shortage, coin shortage, GPU shortage, etc. would make it obvious that at the first sign of any shortage the best thing to do is to immediately hoard.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should declare mowing your lawn for the next week is fineable so nobody gets to fill up gas cans. That might stop some of the hoarding.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing happened on 9/11

People were lining up their RVs and boats to get them filled up in a panic buy,

Hording means you are selfish, and should be removed from society
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the time I was playing Diablo and that idiot Wirt told me that there was no need for me to stock up on health potions because I'd do fine in the dungeons with just my armor. I believed him! Never again. Always buy way more than you think you'll need no matter what anyone says.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop it people. They should have it back online by the end of the week.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get used to it Trump really farked us.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: They should declare mowing your lawn for the next week is fineable so nobody gets to fill up gas cans. That might stop some of the hoarding.


Check out the lazy jerk with a yard
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: This is why I stuff surplus toilet paper up my muffler.


Don't Touch Me There
Youtube 0w-HpBPJC1I
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: If you don't your the one who's stuck without. Catch 22.


Ummm...no, re-read the book
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"... fill up every 5-gallon can you've got," the governor said.

I wasn't paying attention to the rest of what he said, but I trust the governor would never lead me astray!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple way to deal with a gas hoarder.

Toss a road flare.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, better go buy toilet paper and paper towels...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy toilet paper soaked in gasoline.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: They should declare mowing your lawn for the next week is fineable so nobody gets to fill up gas cans. That might stop some of the hoarding.


HOAs would still go after you. We learned that from California's lawn watering ban attempts.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to put it next to the toilet paper, it'll keep just as long right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic buying foolsscalpers are making the gas situation worse

Fixed headline
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: They're going to put it next to the toilet paper, it'll keep just as long right?
[Fark user image image 435x521]


Uhhhh, hmmm...nobody tell them! I want to see how shocked they are when they discover static electricity
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the subhumans on Facebook, "Biden colluded with Russia to take down the pipeline. There is no gas shortage. There was no cyber attack. Since trying to control people with the fake pandemic didn't work on everyone, this is another government lie to make people panic and hoard gas so they run out and have to stay home and go broke so we ask the saviors in DC to help us. We'll all be speaking Chinese before you know it."

I wish I was joking.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: They're going to put it next to the toilet paper, it'll keep just as long right?
[Fark user image 435x521]


Imagine riding around with all those fumes.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: According to the subhumans on Facebook, "Biden colluded with Russia to take down the pipeline. There is no gas shortage. There was no cyber attack. Since trying to control people with the fake pandemic didn't work on everyone, this is another government lie to make people panic and hoard gas so they run out and have to stay home and go broke so we ask the saviors in DC to help us. We'll all be speaking Chinese before you know it."

I wish I was joking.


It's actually way more likely that the the Russians are colluding with Republicans to push the whole Carter 2.0 talking point. All roads lead to Putin with those treasonweasels.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I think I'm going to work from home for the next few days. I have enough gas to get through the week easily enough, but with my luck this nonsense extends past that thanks to panic buyers and I end up having something come up where I need to be in the office and have no gas to get there.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit that I did fill my tank on Sunday when the story broke. I did it calmly, though.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, its not panic buying its simply economic prudence since EVERYBODY but you knows this means gas prices will immediately spike.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Hey subby, its not panic buying its simply economic prudence since EVERYBODY but you knows this means gas prices will immediately spike.


While in Texas there is too much gasoline, so refineries are scaling back production.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe don't put your pipeline on the internet.

Problem solved.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

I'm gonna get rich AND solve the gas crisis.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll bet we'll soon be reading about what hapoens when you store gasoline in buckets in your kitchen.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Maybe don't put your pipeline on the internet.

Problem solved.


I've been assured that the internet is a series of tubes. Pipelines are tubes. Therefore, pipelines are part of the internet.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: AmbassadorBooze: Maybe don't put your pipeline on the internet.

Problem solved.

I've been assured that the internet is a series of tubes. Pipelines are tubes. Therefore, pipelines are part of the internet.


i.redd.itView Full Size

All this computer hacking is making me thirsty. I think i'll order a Tab.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Basically, the public does not trust this administration to solve the problem.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i0.wp.com image 650x466]
I'm gonna get rich AND solve the gas crisis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Goimir
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah well the people have been lied to so many times by industry and the government during times of crisis they don't believe them anymore.

Stop telling people "everything will be OK" when you know damn well it won't and maybe people will listen.  Or limit people to 30 gallons per purchase.

/sis and mom are currently driving to Florida to see my dying grandfather
//i don't know if they'll make it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GallantPelham: Basically, the public does not trust this administration to solve the problem.


At least we trust this Administration enough that we don't have to panic buy toilet paper.

Can't say that about the last guy.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Look, I just don't want to be the only one who can't get to the Zoom meeting. It's not really panic buying per se, it's just being careful.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Negativland - The Greatest Taste Around
Youtube xWxW-7vTo2Y


/ Dunno why headline reminded me of this beauty.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stupid ass people panic buy because they're greedy coonts.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aren't you glad you bought that giant status symbol SUV with three rows that you ride in by yourself 99% of the time?

Go fark yourselves.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: AmbassadorBooze: Maybe don't put your pipeline on the internet.

Problem solved.

I've been assured that the internet is a series of tubes. Pipelines are tubes. Therefore, pipelines are part of the internet.


You sir of zir or madam or zigmadjag, are correct.  And I withdraw my suggestion.
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Panicked idiots making things worse? WHAT ELSE COULD BE MORE PREDICTABLE

/yawn
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

theflatline: Boo_Guy: They're going to put it next to the toilet paper, it'll keep just as long right?
[Fark user image 435x521]

Imagine riding around with all those fumes.


No kidding, those two look like they don't bathe very often.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: This is why I stuff surplus toilet paper up my muffler.


try bananas
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Yeah, I think I'm going to work from home for the next few days. I have enough gas to get through the week easily enough, but with my luck this nonsense extends past that thanks to panic buyers and I end up having something come up where I need to be in the office and have no gas to get there.


For those of us deemed essential, we're in a world of hurt right about now.  We have to go in, but no gas to get there.

I filled my tank on Monday afternoon, so as long as I don't run my AC, I should be ok til Thursday evening.  But, my SO has been working the night shift and not following the news.  That vehicle is sitting under a quarter tank, with a 40 mile commute..

We've notified our bosses that last night/today may be our last shift unless gas is located.  Employers are not amused, and neither are we.
 
