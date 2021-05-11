 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Mobile)   Estate of 54 year old man may want to seek refund from anger management class provider   (fox10tv.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Pensacola, Florida, ESCAMBIA CO, Escambia County Sheriff's Deputies, Florida, Law, Violence, Sheriff, Bodily harm  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 11:38 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He'd still be alive if he had a valium. Anger mangmnt just makes angry guys, angrier.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deputies said the man confronted a woman and she shot him twice.

Police Squad! Shot Twice, Once
Youtube tpGn37Svp6I
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was on the way to the class, so who knows if it would have worked.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sigh, is it that time again already?

Florida Man, Florida man, Florida man hates being alive, broken into a house, got his ass shot, Florida man.
 
princhester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

labman: He was on the way to the class, so who knows if it would have worked.


Yeah, headline not fair.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. Exactly why guns are a good thing in this country. People are farming crazy and when someone kicks down your door, you shouldn't have to wait 10 mins for the police to arrive in order to dispatch the problem permanently.
 
aperson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

princhester: labman: He was on the way to the class, so who knows if it would have worked.

Yeah, headline not fair.


Well, depending on the cancellation policy, maybe him not going does entitle his estate to a refund.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Good. Exactly why guns are a good thing in this country. People are farming crazy and when someone kicks down your door, you shouldn't have to wait 10 mins for the police to arrive in order to dispatch the problem permanently.


This is the rare instance of a gun being useful.

Much more commonly, they'll be used to escalate a situation, intimidate others, or commit suicide.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Wanderlusting: Good. Exactly why guns are a good thing in this country. People are farming crazy and when someone kicks down your door, you shouldn't have to wait 10 mins for the police to arrive in order to dispatch the problem permanently.

This is the rare instance of a gun being useful.

Much more commonly, they'll be used to escalate a situation, intimidate others, or commit suicide.


We shouldn't have gun control in case you need a gun to defend yourself from someone with a gun.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Wanderlusting: Good. Exactly why guns are a good thing in this country. People are farming crazy and when someone kicks down your door, you shouldn't have to wait 10 mins for the police to arrive in order to dispatch the problem permanently.

This is the rare instance of a gun being useful.

Much more commonly, they'll be used to escalate a situation, intimidate others, or commit suicide.


This would be a better place if only women had guns.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fta Escambia County Sheriff's Deputies said the man kicked in the door at a home on James Taylor Lane in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon.

How sweet it is to be shot by you?

I've seen you Fire and I've felt Pain, I've seen gunning babes who I thought were once my friends, I've seen hollow points take off pieces of my head, but I never thought that you'd shoot me again
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kyleaugustus: Wanderlusting: Good. Exactly why guns are a good thing in this country. People are farming crazy and when someone kicks down your door, you shouldn't have to wait 10 mins for the police to arrive in order to dispatch the problem permanently.

This is the rare instance of a gun being useful.

Much more commonly, they'll be used to escalate a situation, intimidate others, or commit murder / suicide.


Clarified that for ya..

And ya, people who have access to weapons, and have a temperment problem or emotional issues, that's
like mixing dynamite and lit matches..We have 300+ million people, a lot of them are ignorant, dramatic,
mentally ill, drug addicted, drunks etc. who are those lit matches..The first thing they do when they are
agitated is go grab a gun (The 'mercan way!) and start shooting..We've seen it a lot recently
with people shooting up a family gatherings in some sort of fit of rage.. But remember, it's all OK because
of the freedumz (it's not ok)...
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.