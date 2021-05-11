 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   RCMP report beaver stole farmer's fence posts, Prime Minister to address shaken nation shortly   (humboldtjournal.ca) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's what beavers do.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?"

LOL.   I was thinking along the lines of the beavers seeing a nice pile wood already "chewed" and stripped.   Beaver may be busy, but they do appreciate dam ready material as well.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
naked_gun_taxidermy.jpg
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beavers are dicks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most Canadian thing you will hear today.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I suspect Eddie Haskell.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Along with the beaver that shut down the Toronto subway station the other day, does this put a beaver trifecta into play?
 
