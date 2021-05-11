 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Not guilty, Your Honor, and we'll be needing a white jury"   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good
Pleading now would likely draw a lesser sentence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just because their grandparents might have gotten away with doing the same thing with a rope instead of a gun does not in any way even remotely justify what these people did to that kid. Lock them up forever and make damn sure others who would do the same know exactly how bad prison life is treating them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With helpful pic of what 3 racist, lying, lynching pig-f*ckers look like

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


Go get 'em, Merrick.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I don't know the sentencing intricacies for this particular case, but I would guess that a second degree murder charge (or equivalent) would have likely been the least severe charge the prosecution would offer.  That is essentially a death sentence for poppa, and probably not far off for the son.  It actually makes sense for the defense not to take a deal here, but I would feel a lot more comfortable if dad and son had just accepted a plea deal.  I don't trust the system enough to be excited by this, but I guess we'll see.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You have several chances to plead guilty, starting with arraignment. Each chance you get means more work for the court. So the penalties go up if you are found guilty at trial because you had a chance to admit to your crime before thousands to millions have been spent.
That came from a judge in court.
I was an observer.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ah, okay.  I get what you were saying now. Thanks for the clarification.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, so plea guilty now and get 10 years, or cost the state lots of money and get life.

By all means, take these assholes to trial and give them life.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going up the Federal river without a paddle. Good riddance.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon people. We all know how this is gonna turn out.

They will have heavy financial support from the KIan, law enforcement and conservative Christian leaders.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So they'll have prison commissary cash and an in with the Aryan Brotherhood.

They're still going to Federal prison.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they do get off their communities will have an effective blue print on how to legally deal with them the next time they go jogging.

/walking?
//power chairing?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like these guys f*cked around, pretty sure court's going to result in them finding out.
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Chauvin had a pretty big war chest and it didn't stop his conviction. It will fund a metric farkton of appeals, but at least he's in prison while he tries.

Make stupidity, or in this case, racism expensive as hell until we can actually make it physically painful.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I find it hilarious that people think these guys are going to be welcomed with open arms into a prison gang and protected.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Get them for first degree murder, but ditch this arbitrary "hate crime" bullshiat. Not that it wasn't but that law is way too much "in the eye of the beholder" instead of "logic".
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have been to the derposphere!

The two major talking points the derp brigade is still circulating:
He deserved it because he had a criminal record.
He wasn't really jogging.

That's it. That's the justification for murder.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fake joggers are the most serous threat facing the nation.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is the product of many generations of inbreeding.
wehco.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size


This one is only a few generations
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

But he really rocks that Moe haircut.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Better be the 'right' white folks though...

Personally, I'd happly knot the rope and toss it over a tree limb...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

What is it with awful white people being ugly? I'm white! What a bad joke.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

If you think a jogger isn't really jogging, you should be allowed to kill them.

This is what some people actually believe.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They recorded themselves murdering a person out for a jog.  We know beyond any doubt that they killed him and did it for no reason.

We should sandblast them to death and call it a day
 
Shryke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wha? Heavy Financial support...from the Klan? There are about 8 broke rednecks in the Klan, total. I really doubt it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These are the type of people who firmly believe that Ahmed was up to no good because there no reason for a young black man to be out jogging unless he was up to no good.  They'll go to prison and hook up with the white supremacists group who will reinforce their delusions and be further indoctrinated.  There is no chance they could ever reform.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

/// extreme sitting

Hopefully with a side juice.  Like 20000 volts or so.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jogging? That lot? The most exercise they would have got was waddling from their trailer to their truck.

They need to be intimate with the corrections system for a long, long time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah soooo, the venire for a federal court draws from a much larger population pool than the criminal court in your county where you murdered basically the only black guy.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

depraved.  Just depraved.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Get them for first degree murder, but ditch this arbitrary "hate crime" bullshiat. Not that it wasn't but that law is way too much "in the eye of the beholder" instead of "logic".


It has to do with remorse and recidivism.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that no one in a position of authority had any intention of doing anything about this crime until their own farking lawyer released the snuff video they recorded.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Get them for first degree murder, but ditch this arbitrary "hate crime" bullshiat. Not that it wasn't but that law is way too much "in the eye of the beholder" instead of "logic".


And first prize in "pro-treason shiat this guy posted on January 6th" goes to, I can't believe it, the anti-hate crime guy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Get them for first degree murder, but ditch this arbitrary "hate crime" bullshiat. Not that it wasn't but that law is way too much "in the eye of the beholder" instead of "logic".


Motive has been a significant factor in criminal law for centuries.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Those are some ugly MFs.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hi, this is Joe Namath for Neighborhood Defense. Are you safe enough? Sign up and find out. I just want to kiss you.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That's perfectly reasonable, until you flip it on its head and imagine how that figures into the calculus of an innocent person having to decide between taking a plea or risking being punished for exercising their perfect right to a trial.  The system runs on that twist, don't pretend that it doesn't.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It sounds like these guys f*cked around, pretty sure court's going to result in them finding out.


Sounds like you are using the wrong alt.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Get them for first degree murder, but ditch this arbitrary "hate crime" bullshiat. Not that it wasn't but that law is way too much "in the eye of the beholder" instead of "logic".


Hey Klooless in the Dark.

You must have missed the security cam where there were many white folk who also were out and about looking at the construction site, but no one ran them down and executed them.

Hmm, I wonder what the difference was.
 
rfenster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Uncanny resemblance there...
 
iaazathot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That is one of the best inbreeding promotional brochures I have ever seen. Christ what a bunch of sister farking losers that is right there.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Get them for first degree murder, but ditch this arbitrary "hate crime" bullshiat. Not that it wasn't but that law is way too much "in the eye of the beholder" instead of "logic".


No, get them for everything you can, and then execute them on live farking television as a warning to all the other inbred whyte motherfarkers running around thinking they are the saviors of western civilization.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: If you think a jogger isn't really jogging, you should be allowed to kill them.


They could be doing the shimmy, or moonwalking.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They do not realize that things have changed, and they were so arrogant that they filmed their own crime
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More Republicans going to prison.
Good.
 
