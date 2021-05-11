 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   It's a ghost car   (azfamily.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Vehicle Identification Number, MVD office, Jacque Trevini, car's Arizona registration, CAVE CREEK, vintage Porsche, MVD spokesman, Side  
•       •       •

1025 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 10:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The employees at the DMV

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people problems?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=422GO​r​_OMiQ
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing how hey refused to do thier damned jobs until the press got involved...

Almost like government employees...
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. Six digit VIN?
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car registered in Washington under that vin is probably a fake. Yes, it is common for a 6-digit vin to repeat, but they made 76,000 356's, in total, between 1948 and 1965. So that's extremely unlikely. There's also the fact that it is extremely common to forge vintage cars; Just look on youtube at the number of "numbers matching" muscle cars that get invalidated. But a lot of the time, a buyer, smitten with a vintage car, will jump on the buy. It is entirely possible that the Washington car is a forgery, a body plopped on a modified beetle pan and tagged with newly stamped vin plates and everything.

But glad she was able to register her expensive beetle.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HFK: White people problems?


Not really, anyone could own that car.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I got my Karmann Ghia insured I thought the cost was a little low until and the agent seemed confused writing up the policy. I had to go back and tell them the make was Volkswagen and not Karmann

The monthly rate made a lot more sense after they found it in the system
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a light bat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought an old 1975 Camaro to restore. It had been sitting for years and was in rough shape and no engine and infinite potential. The owners signed off on the title and I dragged it home. The following Monday I went to the DMV to get the title transferred and the nice lady at the counter said "we can't register this title. Our records show this VIN as having been crushed."

She gave me the name and number of the crushing company, which was located out of town. The fellow I talked to sounded like it was a relatively common occurrence. He had someone who could fix it but she was away for the week because her father was having heart surgery.

That was a long week.

The following Monday she called me and said "I fixed it but you'll want to wait 24 hours for it to propagate through the network."

That was a long 24 hours.

The next morning (my birthday) I went to the DMV to try again and the lady said "I can see the correction but it still won't let me do it." She had to go get her supervisor so SHE could put in her passcode to make the change. But finally I left with a clear title.

I surmise that the crushing company probably got a different '75 Camaro with a VIN just close enough that a couple of digits got transposed, or a 5 read as a 6, and the wrong car got listed as crushed.

But I take it all as a good sign that it was properly straightened out. And it's fun telling people that the very first step in getting it fixed up was to get it un-crushed!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HFK: White people problems?


Sure, because government workers are so helpful to POC. . .
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see the DMV can't think outside the box and has to be goaded into action with a cattle prod no matter where you go.  =P
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: The car registered in Washington under that vin is probably a fake. Yes, it is common for a 6-digit vin to repeat, but they made 76,000 356's, in total, between 1948 and 1965. So that's extremely unlikely. There's also the fact that it is extremely common to forge vintage cars; Just look on youtube at the number of "numbers matching" muscle cars that get invalidated. But a lot of the time, a buyer, smitten with a vintage car, will jump on the buy. It is entirely possible that the Washington car is a forgery, a body plopped on a modified beetle pan and tagged with newly stamped vin plates and everything.

But glad she was able to register her expensive beetle.


The "cobatting" vehicle in this case is a 30's Ford.  They sold shoatloads of them, so its not beyond the realm of possibility.
 
metric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My first car was a 1963 Porsche 356B coupe. I bought it for $2000 and put a VW Bug engine in it.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HFK: White people problems?


Yeah. Racism is totally white people problems.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They discovered the 6 digit VIN number found on the Porsche had been re-registered to a 1933 Ford with the exact same VIN up in Washington, essentially cancelling out the Porsche's title and registration.
An MVD spokesman tells 3 On Your Side, "... our system flagged the title as cancelled, which is a security feature designed to prevent fraud. We have removed the cancellation and the record should now allow the vehicle in Arizona to be renewed."

Wait until the guy in WA tries to retag his Ford.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: They discovered the 6 digit VIN number found on the Porsche had been re-registered to a 1933 Ford with the exact same VIN up in Washington, essentially cancelling out the Porsche's title and registration.
An MVD spokesman tells 3 On Your Side, "... our system flagged the title as cancelled, which is a security feature designed to prevent fraud. We have removed the cancellation and the record should now allow the vehicle in Arizona to be renewed."

Wait until the guy in WA tries to retag his Ford.


They'll fix his.

And then these folks won't be able to renew.

Circle of life.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.