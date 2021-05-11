 Skip to content
Breaking: I-40 Bridge over the Mississippi River
71
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So called experts are saying the bridge is dangerous. Fake structural engineers from some fancy school and the government are saying the bridge isn't safe. This is America! I'll drive across that bridge any damn time I want!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. This slows down the economy and impedes on freedoms! People should be able to drive over that bridge and breath that free American air. Open the Bridge! Open the Bridge! Open the Bridge!
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mid-Southerners?

It's like the folks in Memphis want to distance themselves from being in 2 flyover areas.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, shiat.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently cracks one through tree were within design tolerances.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet there has been a lot of cracks on that bridge over the years.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell us again GOP how we don't need (b/tr)illions in infrastructure repairs.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 418x232]

Apparently cracks one through tree were within design tolerances.


Just by looking at that pic I can guess that the bridge was already on the "functionally obsolete" list just for too-narrow shoulders and insufficient merge area.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Tell us again GOP how we don't need (b/tr)illions in infrastructure repairs.


I got this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And the image was already cached on Fark no less, hmmmmm.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the Rs are opposing anything Biden supports, including infrastructure rebuilding.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well There's Your Problem | Episode 36: I-35W Mississippi River Bridge Collapse
Youtube i5OkTfOLqx8


It's five less good, but much more broken.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'll ever get over the Mississippi River
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this bridge was overlooked during Trump's Infrastructure Week
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracks that only show up after decades of heavy use? Amateurs.

What you want is the -new- project shiatting the bed, and then you cover up the defects until you get paid in full for the original shoddy-ass work, AND land the contract to repair the original shoddy-ass work.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank farking god no one can get in from west Memphis now. They should militarize it while they have a chance, maybe get naval reinforcements from the Millington base
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "A TDOT spokesperson confirmed the bridge will be closed indefinitely to FOX13."

Don't worry. It's only closed to the news crew. *sigh*
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in: Mike Lindell last seen heading to Memphis.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did someone say Crack?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a freedom crack.  Just like the Liberty Bell.  Fixing it would be communism, or something.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: I guess this bridge was overlooked during Trump's Infrastructure Week


Just waiting for the Chinese Belt and Road funding to repair it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bayoukitty: FTFA: "A TDOT spokesperson confirmed the bridge will be closed indefinitely to FOX13."

Don't worry. It's only closed to the news crew. *sigh*


Whar dative case? Whar?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just any crack - it's a "structural infrastructure" crack. That must be a bad thing.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that Biden and Kamala hired a covert team led by Stone Cold Steve Austin to sabotage the bridge. That way people will support Biden's infrastructure plan and Hillary will use the momentum to launch a successful Pres run in '24.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: So called experts are saying the bridge is dangerous. Fake structural engineers from some fancy school and the government are saying the bridge isn't safe. This is America! I'll drive across that bridge any damn time I want!


Go ahead. New Orleans is only 400 miles away.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: I don't think I'll ever get over the Mississippi River


The Mighty Miss make Macho Grande look like Machu Picchu.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a big deal:

"River traffic is also shut down until further notice."

Alternate routes: Upstream to St. Paul, MN; portage to Duluth, MN; Lake Michigan to Lake Huron to Lake Erie to Buffalo, NY; portage to Fort Niagara State Park; Lake Ontario to St. Lawrence River to Atlantic Ocean to Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi River; north on Mississippi River to destination.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 418x232]

Apparently cracks one through tree were within design tolerances.

Just by looking at that pic I can guess that the bridge was already on the "functionally obsolete" list just for too-narrow shoulders and insufficient merge area.


That's Tennessee's highways for you.

Both the Memphis and Nashville freeway systems must have been designed by someone on meth.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 259x194]

Did someone say Crack?


Fark user imageView Full Size


better save me some dude
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infrastructure weak.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Damnit Fox13 graphics department! You had one job"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: null: BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 418x232]

Apparently cracks one through tree were within design tolerances.

Just by looking at that pic I can guess that the bridge was already on the "functionally obsolete" list just for too-narrow shoulders and insufficient merge area.

That's Tennessee's highways for you.

Both the Memphis and Nashville freeway systems must have been designed by someone on meth.


But we'll always have Bucksnort
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: So called experts are saying the bridge is dangerous. Fake structural engineers from some fancy school and the government are saying the bridge isn't safe. This is America! I'll drive across that bridge any damn time I want!


I'm sure you'll be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the GQP assured me that we don't need an infrastructure bill.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: null: BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 418x232]

Apparently cracks one through tree were within design tolerances.

Just by looking at that pic I can guess that the bridge was already on the "functionally obsolete" list just for too-narrow shoulders and insufficient merge area.

That's Tennessee's highways for you.

Both the Memphis and Nashville freeway systems must have been designed by someone on meth.


If it's like most places in the US it was designed to cut apart minority communities.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: "Damnit Fox13 graphics department! You had one job"

[Fark user image 657x365]


Fox News would have labeled the bridge a Democrat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Circusdog320: So called experts are saying the bridge is dangerous. Fake structural engineers from some fancy school and the government are saying the bridge isn't safe. This is America! I'll drive across that bridge any damn time I want!

I'm sure you'll be fine.

[Fark user image 220x147] [View Full Size image _x_]


"No, no, no! Not today!"
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But let's bicker about "WHAR FROM MONEYS FOR INFRABILL???" for another couple decades.
 
Bowen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ongbok: I guess this bridge was overlooked during Trump's Infrastructure Week


We need to get Biden out of the WH so a Republican administration can lease that bridge to a private company for 9 bucks a month.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Mid-Southerners?

It's like the folks in Memphis want to distance themselves from being in 2 flyover areas.


I like to think of the south as a flexible thing. Depending on where you are, there are either rednecks just south of you or yankees just north of you. Doesn't matter where, it's always true.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: null: BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 418x232]

Apparently cracks one through tree were within design tolerances.

Just by looking at that pic I can guess that the bridge was already on the "functionally obsolete" list just for too-narrow shoulders and insufficient merge area.

That's Tennessee's highways for you.

Both the Memphis and Nashville freeway systems must have been designed by someone on meth.


Much of the South is like that.  I took a long bike tour and many of the State highways had two-foot strips on each side to bring the lanes up to ten feet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fortunately the I-50 crosses the Mississippi about 3 miles down river. But they better hope that bridge holds up. If both bridges get shut down then it is about 100 miles to the North or 70 miles to the South to two nearest bridges.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
According to an ARDOT spokesperson, the bridge is closed because of a structural infrastructure crack in the bridge.

A state "spokesperson" said "structural infrastructure crack"? In public? While sober?
I guess they told that teachin' lady when they dun had enuff learnin'!
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mock26: Fortunately the I-50 crosses the Mississippi about 3 miles down river. But they better hope that bridge holds up. If both bridges get shut down then it is about 100 miles to the North or 70 miles to the South to two nearest bridges.


That bridge is in even worse condition than the I-40 one (unless they did work on it recently). I'm surprised that one wasn't the one that's cracking.

And be sure not to miss your "exit" to stay on the highway if you cross that bridge.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember 10 years ago when the Sherman Minton bridge(I-64) was closed because they found structural cracks. Though they quickly realized those cracks were 50 years old and dated back to the bridge's construction. It was only closed for 5-6 months for repairs.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: Fortunately the I-50 crosses the Mississippi about 3 miles down river. But they better hope that bridge holds up. If both bridges get shut down then it is about 100 miles to the North or 70 miles to the South to two nearest bridges.


Yeah, a surprising lack of alternate routes available.  Like they don't believe in state highways or something.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Wanebo: Mid-Southerners?

It's like the folks in Memphis want to distance themselves from being in 2 flyover areas.

I like to think of the south as a flexible thing. Depending on where you are, there are either rednecks just south of you or yankees just north of you. Doesn't matter where, it's always true.


The "south" really starts about 100 miles south of St. Louis.

Parts of Missouri near the Arkansas line are very "southern".
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But you're right. I'm sure people in Chicago think the same thing. Hence the phrase "Downstate".
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On an unrelated note, I do enjoy the interesting borders that you find along the Mississippi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Between this and the gas shortages, karma seems like it doesn't want Mrs. Sabre and I to get home to see the parents now that we are all vaccinated.

/also surprised it wasn't the I-55 bridge
 
