(KTLA Los Angeles)   Area crowd passionate protestors of what they imagine digital Covid vaccine records to be   (ktla.com) divider line
Nosferartoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They also have an Orange County in Florida.  That is not a coincidence.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ya know, subby, all you had to do was throw "are" between "crowd" and "passionate" and this headline wouldn't have given me a migraine.
 
karmachameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Goofy conservatives have never met a slippery slope they didn't love to go tumbling down at breakneck speed.

casual disregard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's stupid.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Special Guest: Ya know, subby, all you had to do was throw "are" between "crowd" and "passionate" and this headline wouldn't have given me a migraine.


What, you've never passionated a protestor before?

/the net has been teaching me to be lazy with my typing. Even here in Fark.
//Trying to improve
///the second Slashie is an example of how it shows up; dropping the "I" (and sometimes the verbs related to it) from the beginning of sentences. Another examples: "Visited them last week. TP still out of stock.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aphrodite's Child - The Four Horsemen
Youtube QVExlaxaweo
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nosferartoo: They also have an Orange County in Florida.  That is not a coincidence.


Spooky Action at a Distance?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those people most likely aren't even getting the vaccine so why would they be worried about a digital covid record?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

karmachameleon: Goofy conservatives have never met a slippery slope they didn't love to go tumbling down at breakneck speed.

[Fark user image image 612x321]


From your (short) link:
"Because no proof is presented to show that such extreme hypotheticals will in fact occur,"
It also mentions going from A to Z, describing Z as an "extreme hypothetical".

I personally feel that it's a small jump from having digital vaccine records, to places requiring seeing your records to allow you to enter, or even the vaccine record showing up on an app to prove that it isn't a doctored picture and have that app do contact tracing via Bluetooth.

/seeing the possibility does not mean I'm against the possibility
//especially in a time of a pandemic
///the latter example is happening in some countries already. Yet to give you an idea, I'm feeling a bit of a sore throat, so if course I'm worrying, and trying to remember who I was in close contact with and can't recall if some meetings happened within a certain time frame or were older. I also probably met people that I've probably forgotten that I've met. Most probably not sick, I'm also vaccinated, it's just this tiny suspicion in my brain.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: Nosferartoo: They also have an Orange County in Florida.  That is not a coincidence.

Spooky Action at a Distance?


Quantum entanglement.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was injected from Covid vaccine Lot 666, and I think it's just fine to have that tattooed on my right hand or forehead, especially for future Bitcoin transactions, and furthermore I decry all accusations of involvement with the 13 Illuminati wizards in charge, or any of the maids at Bill Gates' mansion. These are unsubstantiated rumors. Hail Satan.
 
