dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was quite aggravated by the old honkbag.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He won't even have to seek out the biggest, baddest inmate on his first day in the joint.  His rep is made.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy is 77
Fark user imageView Full Size

And this one is 73. You never can tell
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why I tell everyone that I couldn't punch Trump.

/no bail?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the example that Judge Marilyn Milian always cites.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One punch!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Deathseekers.mpv
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Poor Crab Man. If only there was a final season we would know who was the father of Earl Jr.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good riddance, shame they're gonna destroy the dude's life over it.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.


cgpgrey approves
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At some other businesses, a customer like that would just get banned from the premises. But here a cruller fate awaited.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't see any crime performed here.

/on the part of the accused
 
baorao
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

flawless victory
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm saying I understand AND that it's right.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...and nothing of value was lost.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
30 years!? Damn. I mean 16 months for manslaughter with mitigating circumstances, reduced to time served sure. But no bail and 30 years?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So the word of someone with troubles controlling his emotions and prone to violent outbursts, vs dead guy.

You're all as bad as cop apologists - for the same reasons.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.


This is just a reminder of how farkers have zero ability to see how stupid shiat they want will come back and bite them in the ass.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sometimes you have to put down an old dog.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.


This is Florida (Tampa Bay Times). In some states, there is a legal doctrine about "fighting words" which pertains to offensive speech that is likely to incite retaliation in the form of violence. I'm not sure if Florida recognizes this, but the Supreme Court has. If I were on a jury, I'd give this guy a pass.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: 30 years!? Damn. I mean 16 months for manslaughter with mitigating circumstances, reduced to time served sure. But no bail and 30 years?


That's what I was thinking.  He should have been white and stole millions and/or made a sock profit on something that killed lots of people instead.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Good riddance, shame they're gonna destroy the dude's life over it.


Yeah, that guy destroyed his own life. You don't get to assault people because they called you a mean name. He did the actual crime, now it's on him to do the actual crime. Do you regularly blame other people when you make your own bad decisions?

Subby at least has the right reaction to something like this.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: talkyournonsense: 30 years!? Damn. I mean 16 months for manslaughter with mitigating circumstances, reduced to time served sure. But no bail and 30 years?

That's what I was thinking.  He should have been white and stole millions and/or made a sock profit on something that killed lots of people instead.


Sick.  Lol
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So in this thread I see people think it's okay to kill someone over name calling as long as the person doing the killing is black and the victim is white?

/welcome to Woke Fark!
 
Callous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will make me murder you.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm saying I understand AND that it's right.


Then you are wrong.
Unless you are willing to accept overreaction and escalation is permitted for anyone and any situation (cops for example).
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: At some other businesses, a customer like that would just get banned from the premises. But here a cruller fate awaited.


I donut get your point.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: One punch!


"The Hero!!" (Live) - The Cybertronic Spree
Youtube U4lL1hPw9lE
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.


Worked in the south.  God damn some of you are really farking stupid.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So in this thread I see people think it's okay to kill someone over name calling as long as the person doing the killing is black and the victim is white?

/welcome to Woke Fark!


I reread the article, and I'm suspicious.

They didn't name the victim, cops aren't releasing the name, and they didn't say he was a white guy.

I'm wondering if this was an old Chinese guy and "neega" was the trigger for the outburst.

Wouldn't be the first time.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.

This is Florida (Tampa Bay Times). In some states, there is a legal doctrine about "fighting words" which pertains to offensive speech that is likely to incite retaliation in the form of violence. I'm not sure if Florida recognizes this, but the Supreme Court has. If I were on a jury, I'd give this guy a pass.


Why? Because he can't act like a farking adult? Jesus, I learned in like 5th grade that words aren't justification for assault, let alone murder. Of course, it wasn't coached in those terms, but it was the same lesson.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm saying I understand AND that it's right.

Then you are wrong.
Unless you are willing to accept overreaction and escalation is permitted for anyone and any situation (cops for example).


Hey, you're right.  Not 30 to life, but sitting home while paid instead.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I was his defense lawyer, I'd argue it was self-defense. If he was being called the n-word to his face, who's to say the racist didn't have a weapon on him.
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just wondering if that cop in Buffalo is facing 30 with no bail for pushing over the old guy?

I'm guessing no. So if you want to talk about doing time this guy should get no more than that cop.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So in this thread I see people think it's okay to kill someone over name calling as long as the person doing the killing is black and the victim is white?

/welcome to Woke Fark!


You do know what Involuntary Manslaughter is right? They're treating the arrested as if pulled out a pistol and shot the old man in the back of the head if they're seeking 30 years.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

desertgeek: If I was his defense lawyer, I'd argue it was self-defense. If he was being called the n-word to his face, who's to say the racist didn't have a weapon on him.


Well, hell, using your logic, I can run over people with my car in states that allow concealed carry because you never know who might be carrying.
 
baorao
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: WastrelWay: AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.

This is Florida (Tampa Bay Times). In some states, there is a legal doctrine about "fighting words" which pertains to offensive speech that is likely to incite retaliation in the form of violence. I'm not sure if Florida recognizes this, but the Supreme Court has. If I were on a jury, I'd give this guy a pass.

Why? Because he can't act like a farking adult? Jesus, I learned in like 5th grade that words aren't justification for assault, let alone murder. Of course, it wasn't coached in those terms, but it was the same lesson.


well technically he isnt justifying murder. he's justifying manslaughter.

*adjusts glasses*
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So in this thread I see people think it's okay to kill someone over name calling as long as the person doing the killing is black and the victim is white?

/welcome to Woke Fark!


For a punch that isn't going to result in death 99.999999999999999999999999999% of the time?  ABSOLUTELY!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: WastrelWay: AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.

This is Florida (Tampa Bay Times). In some states, there is a legal doctrine about "fighting words" which pertains to offensive speech that is likely to incite retaliation in the form of violence. I'm not sure if Florida recognizes this, but the Supreme Court has. If I were on a jury, I'd give this guy a pass.

Why? Because he can't act like a farking adult? Jesus, I learned in like 5th grade that words aren't justification for assault, let alone murder. Of course, it wasn't coached in those terms, but it was the same lesson.


Are you talking about the guy who punched the guy using a racial slur or the guy who decided to use a racial slur here?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So in this thread I see people think it's okay to kill someone over name calling as long as the person doing the killing is black and the victim is white?

/welcome to Woke Fark!


Well, it isn't ideal for a private citizen to kill racists.  We should have government approved shock troops to comb out cities and do the killing of racists.  So that private citizens don't have to.

For the rural areas, have the government issue letters of mark and have privateers do the the Nazi hunting.  Paid on a per Nazi captured or executed basis.

Problem solved.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.


Jury nullification doesn't exist so people who beat up on the elderly over being called a bad word can get away with being a@@holes. (The fact that the old man was an even bigger a@@ is irrelevant.) This guy deserves prison time. Maybe it will teach him some self-control.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

powhound: Just wondering if that cop in Buffalo is facing 30 with no bail for pushing over the old guy?

I'm guessing no. So if you want to talk about doing time this guy should get no more than that cop.


Oh, so that guy in Buffalo died from his injuries? I hadn't heard that.
 
Pinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably were a few whitenesses that didn't hear a thing.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dbearup: AdmirableSnackbar: This is why jury nullification exists and should be used liberally.

Jury nullification doesn't exist so people who beat up on the elderly over being called a bad word can get away with being a@@holes. (The fact that the old man was an even bigger a@@ is irrelevant.) This guy deserves prison time. Maybe it will teach him some self-control.


Yeah. For Involuntary Manslaughter. 30 years is first degree murder.
 
baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: desertgeek: If I was his defense lawyer, I'd argue it was self-defense. If he was being called the n-word to his face, who's to say the racist didn't have a weapon on him.

Well, hell, using your logic, I can run over people with my car in states that allow concealed carry because you never know who might be carrying.


you might want to read up on some of the laws that have recently passed with regards to hitting protestors with a vehicle. they're not far off from what you're describing.
 
andomania
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: mrspeacock: talkyournonsense: 30 years!? Damn. I mean 16 months for manslaughter with mitigating circumstances, reduced to time served sure. But no bail and 30 years?

That's what I was thinking.  He should have been white and stole millions and/or made a sock profit on something that killed lots of people instead.

Sick.  Lol


Appreciate the clarification, for a moment I was certain you were talking about spooge.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baorao: Mikey1969: desertgeek: If I was his defense lawyer, I'd argue it was self-defense. If he was being called the n-word to his face, who's to say the racist didn't have a weapon on him.

Well, hell, using your logic, I can run over people with my car in states that allow concealed carry because you never know who might be carrying.

you might want to read up on some of the laws that have recently passed with regards to hitting protestors with a vehicle. they're not far off from what you're describing.


Ironically passed by the same type of people who would randomly call retail workers racial slurs.
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The old man probably had a few pops to the face coming for years. Finally got one.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the classic eggshell skull.

Sucks to be the puncher in this case.

The Dunkin Donuts guy should have thrown the coffee at the racist instead.
 
