(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   New Study: 99.7% of hospitalized Covid patients were not vaccinated. Your move, antivaxers   (cleveland.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know someone who died wearing a seat belt mask, though, so checkturd lib*cough* *thud*.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Um, given that there has only been a vaccine available for like 4 months at best, were they expecting a different answer?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't think science will stand in their way of killing their kids and parents.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're trying to use logic against people who only operate on Stigginit, subby.  You're wasting your time.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
0.3% of hospitalized Covid patients were vaccinated? I KNEW IT! THAT VACCINE IS WORTHLESS!
 
anfrind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not going to the hospital.  I don't want one of those vaccinated doctors or nurses shedding spike proteins on me and contaminating my precious bodily fluids.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anfrind: I'm not going to the hospital.  I don't want one of those vaccinated doctors or nurses shedding spike proteins on me and contaminating my precious bodily fluids.


As long as I don't have to answer to Coca-Cola I'm not worried.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's early yet. But I fully expect when 75% of people *are* vaccinated, to endure the crowd of "see they had the vaccine and still got Covid" stupid nonsense.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A guy could have a pretty good time in Vegas with that vaccination.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is the pandemic over, in America?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But .3% were!

Checkmate.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is news?
 
jekfark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fake news
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but the headline causes more questions than answers, and I don't really care either way. It just seems like the old '95% of car wrecks happen within 5 minutes of home' shiat. Of course 95% of car accidents happen within 5 minutes of home, because that's where 99% of driving happens. I could just as well say that 99.67% of all drownings occur in water.
 
princhester
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: But .3% were!


Remember kids, at least 0.3% of people will accidentally check the wrong box on any given questionnaire.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is greenlit? This is farking garbage data unless you're only looking at the last 4 months.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Um, given that there has only been a vaccine available for like 4 months at best, were they expecting a different answer?


Pffft, articles with facts, who needs 'em?

/amiright?
//post more, read less, that's my motto
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
OK....Kids, we are supposed to be approaching this as a scientific argument, because, you know, its a main page fark thread about covid and we are all experts on it....

In addition, 99.75% of the 4,300 coronavirus patients admitted to Clinic hospitals between Jan. 1 and April 13 were not fully vaccinated.

We didn't have widespread vaccine availability until the last month give or take. What are the numbers on rage ranges, etc.

The Clinic's study included 47,000 caregivers. Of those, 1,991 tested positive for the coronavirus.

While caregivers should have been in the first wave of vaccinations, I have no idea how Ohio did it. Would have been nice if your journalism spelled it out. Also what is a caregiver? Lets quantify that.

There is a big deal of skepticism in the nursing community. I see it in my family on well educated people whose medical qualifications surpass most of us, but they just want to be the smartest person in the room and fall back on their 101 classes.

Or is it just cousin Jethro who checks in on Nanna once a month.

PLEASE GET VACCINATED YOU IDIOTS. also PLEASE DONT LATCH ON TO shiat JOURNALISM.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: This is greenlit? This is farking garbage data unless you're only looking at the last 4 months.


Lol, it's literally ONLY looking at the last four months.

The Clinic found that 99.7% of its caregivers who tested positive for COVID-19 in the four months after the health system started offering vaccines were not fully vaccinated, according to the data.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cleveland-clinic-finds-997-of-caregiv​e​rs-whove-recently-tested-positive-fo​r-covid-19

Cheese on rice, people, you only have to hover over the link. No clicket required
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Clinic data is limited by the fact that many caregivers - and most Ohio residents -- did not have access to the vaccine in early 2021.

Lol.

Perhaps you should read your articles before you submit them. Your move, Subby
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I want to be as sick as Ivory
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LineNoise: OK....Kids, we are supposed to be approaching this as a scientific argument, because, you know, its a main page fark thread about covid and we are all experts on it....

In addition, 99.75% of the 4,300 coronavirus patients admitted to Clinic hospitals between Jan. 1 and April 13 were not fully vaccinated.

We didn't have widespread vaccine availability until the last month give or take. What are the numbers on rage ranges, etc.

The Clinic's study included 47,000 caregivers. Of those, 1,991 tested positive for the coronavirus.

While caregivers should have been in the first wave of vaccinations, I have no idea how Ohio did it. Would have been nice if your journalism spelled it out. Also what is a caregiver? Lets quantify that.

There is a big deal of skepticism in the nursing community. I see it in my family on well educated people whose medical qualifications surpass most of us, but they just want to be the smartest person in the room and fall back on their 101 classes.

Or is it just cousin Jethro who checks in on Nanna once a month.

PLEASE GET VACCINATED YOU IDIOTS. also PLEASE DONT LATCH ON TO shiat JOURNALISM.


Caregiver in this context probably means Cleveland Clinic employees in a patient facing role.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: DNRTFA, but


You should probably RTFA then.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TFA: 99.75% of the 4,300 coronavirus patients admitted to Clinic hospitals between Jan. 1 and April 13 were not fully vaccinated.

Even if the vaccines are perfect, that's not surprising since the percentage of vaccinated people at the beginning of that study period was so low.  But I get they can only work with the data they have.  It'll be interesting to see a similar study in Q4 of this year, or Q1 next year.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The CDC reports that out of 87 million fully vaccinated people, 7,157 people had breakthrough cases of COVID-19. That's 0.008% of all fully vaccinated people.

A study of healthcare workers and frontline personnel who received the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines showed that the vaccines were 80% effective after the first dose, and 90% after the second.


Fact-checking. how does that work?

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks​/​2021/apr/29/viral-image/no-vaccinated-​people-dont-make-60-new-covid-19-cas/

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 850x798]
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tom Tomorrow. He is a bit wordy (although not as much as Claire Brechter) but I do love his logical, fact-based and sharp commentary.
 
AeAe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I pray to Satan these anti -vax assholez get the covid and die.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
0.008 percent. So about what you would expect if some people have already caught the virus before they are vaccinated?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The vaccines interfere with precious bodily fluids.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Joe Friday says "Some idea's just never go away"
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: A study of healthcare workers and frontline personnel who received the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines showed that the vaccines were 80% effective after the first dose, and 90% after the second.


But not from the "variants of concern". The second dose works but the first dose is basically nothing against the UK and Brazil variants, as of last week's data, anyhow. So, stay out of Ontario until you get the second dose, B-goose.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The data shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were more than 96% effective at preventing infection.

Key line here. This is the number that comes from comparing the unvaccinated to vaccinated. This is the comparison everyone was demanding above. It's. Right. Farking. There.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: DNRTFA, but

You should probably RTFA then.


Not really feeling it today. We have our own thing happening here, and I am much more in tune with that. You poor bastards are going to have to deal with that yourselves.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I know someone who died wearing a seat belt mask, though, so checkturd lib*cough* *thud*.


static.carthrottle.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The data shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were more than 96% effective at preventing infection.

Key line here. This is the number that comes from comparing the unvaccinated to vaccinated. This is the comparison everyone was demanding above. It's. Right. Farking. There.


96% of the time, it works every time.
 
keldaria
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, but how many of the people who didn't get sick were fully vaccinated? Checkmate liberators.
 
flood222
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lies, damned lies, and statistics
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: DNRTFA, but the headline causes more questions than answers, and I don't really care either way. It just seems like the old '95% of car wrecks happen within 5 minutes of home' shiat. Of course 95% of car accidents happen within 5 minutes of home, because that's where 99% of driving happens. I could just as well say that 99.67% of all drownings occur in water.


I  live in Austin, so most of my driving happens 2 hours from home...

/that last 5 minutes though....
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At this point I think any adult in the US who gets covid must want to get it and I am losing sympathy.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: DNRTFA, but the headline causes more questions than answers, and I don't really care either way. It just seems like the old '95% of car wrecks happen within 5 minutes of home' shiat. Of course 95% of car accidents happen within 5 minutes of home, because that's where 99% of driving happens. I could just as well say that 99.67% of all drownings occur in water.

I  live in Austin, so most of my driving happens 2 hours from home...

/that last 5 minutes though....


My point was that a lot of statistics are bullshiat, but mind the last 5 minutes though, they'll get you every time apparently.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Um, given that there has only been a vaccine available for like 4 months at best, were they expecting a different answer?


The article has not been read.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: At this point I think any adult in the US who gets covid must want to get it and I am losing sympathy.


They don't need your sympathy. You go and get vaccinated, protect yourself, and mind your own business.
 
endin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live in the heart of a GOP diehard area and god help me I've read the Facebook comments over the recent months.

These idiots will refute every piece of science regardless of the merit behind it if it does not align with their political views, this just so happens to be "I'd rather die then put your poison vaccine in my body" right now.

Just hoping the Indian variant takes a trip here soon and ravages every one of their families.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah but they just need to play in the dirt and get sick and then get all the antibodies
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Um, given that there has only been a vaccine available for like 4 months at best, were they expecting a different answer?


I know someone that didn't read the article
 
Bertuccio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x303]


I don't know how much of a circle that Venn diagram is, but at the least the flat Earth circle is completely within the anti-vax one.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.