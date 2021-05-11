 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Boy sells Pokemon cards to help raise money for puppy's Parvo treatment, casting a level 10 Onion Chop on entire community. It's super effective   (abc3340.com) divider line
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's farking awesome.  Also, the onion chop apparently works across the internet as well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think we should keep the pervo's away from animals.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Living up to my Fark handle, they should have spent money on the Parvo vax instead of Pokemon cards.  It's a lot cheaper than $700 for PArvo treatment.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The real takeaway is that a boy feels compelled to part with his childhood possessions in order for his puppy to stay alive.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If he had the right card, he only needed to sell one

pouted.comView Full Size
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Parvo is no joke, it has an extremely high mortality rate for puppies, and is highly contagious.  The vaccine is not necessarily cheap and takes 2 booster shots to be fully effective - thats why people are told not to have their puppies play outside until they are fully vaccinated...
I feel for this kid (I have a 6 month old puppy recovering from getting snipped right now) and I'm glad the internet came through for him, but they are not out of the woods yet by a long shot. . . (sorry to be the downer/realist here. . .)
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whooza good boy then?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
GFL surviving parvo.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We lost a 6-month-old Siberian Husky to Parvo when it first surfaced in the 70s.  Nobody knew what it was at first and the poor thing died before a vet finally figured it out.  I'm so glad he was able to save his puppy.  Parvo is nothing to mess around with.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ScottyShaps: Parvo is no joke, it has an extremely high mortality rate for puppies, and is highly contagious.  The vaccine is not necessarily cheap and takes 2 booster shots to be fully effective - thats why people are told not to have their puppies play outside until they are fully vaccinated...
I feel for this kid (I have a 6 month old puppy recovering from getting snipped right now) and I'm glad the internet came through for him, but they are not out of the woods yet by a long shot. . . (sorry to be the downer/realist here. . .)


I would never get vaccines for my dog.
My cousin's friend had their dog vaccinated and now he's autistic.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ScottyShaps: Parvo is no joke, it has an extremely high mortality rate for puppies, and is highly contagious.  The vaccine is not necessarily cheap and takes 2 booster shots to be fully effective - thats why people are told not to have their puppies play outside until they are fully vaccinated...
I feel for this kid (I have a 6 month old puppy recovering from getting snipped right now) and I'm glad the internet came through for him, but they are not out of the woods yet by a long shot. . . (sorry to be the downer/realist here. . .)


I just got it for my puppy. It was like $30...
 
special20
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: GFL surviving parvo.


canineparvovirus.orgView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The treatment is to keep them hydrated. I had one from the pound that got it back in 2008. She pulled
Fark user imageView Full Size
through but we lost her in 2019 to cancer. She was a good dog.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ScottyShaps: Parvo is no joke, it has an extremely high mortality rate for puppies, and is highly contagious.  The vaccine is not necessarily cheap and takes 2 booster shots to be fully effective - thats why people are told not to have their puppies play outside until they are fully vaccinated...
I feel for this kid (I have a 6 month old puppy recovering from getting snipped right now) and I'm glad the internet came through for him, but they are not out of the woods yet by a long shot. . . (sorry to be the downer/realist here. . .)

I would never get vaccines for my dog.
My cousin's friend had their dog vaccinated and now he's autistic.


The cousin or the dog?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ScottyShaps: Parvo is no joke, it has an extremely high mortality rate for puppies, and is highly contagious.  The vaccine is not necessarily cheap and takes 2 booster shots to be fully effective - thats why people are told not to have their puppies play outside until they are fully vaccinated...
I feel for this kid (I have a 6 month old puppy recovering from getting snipped right now) and I'm glad the internet came through for him, but they are not out of the woods yet by a long shot. . . (sorry to be the downer/realist here. . .)

I would never get vaccines for my dog.
My cousin's friend had their dog vaccinated and now he's autistic.


How would anyone be able to tell? Dogs are already farking odd.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BlackCloudofDespair: Begoggle: ScottyShaps: Parvo is no joke, it has an extremely high mortality rate for puppies, and is highly contagious.  The vaccine is not necessarily cheap and takes 2 booster shots to be fully effective - thats why people are told not to have their puppies play outside until they are fully vaccinated...
I feel for this kid (I have a 6 month old puppy recovering from getting snipped right now) and I'm glad the internet came through for him, but they are not out of the woods yet by a long shot. . . (sorry to be the downer/realist here. . .)

I would never get vaccines for my dog.
My cousin's friend had their dog vaccinated and now he's autistic.

The cousin or the dog?


Yes
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had a dog with Parvo when I was a kid and my parents could not afford to treat it. I sat with the dog and fed it ice chips to keep it hydrated (drinking became difficult for the animal). The dog pulled through and lived for a good 15 years after that.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Our dog is a parvo puppy.  Adopted her from a rescue. She was about 4 weeks old and she was very quiet and subdued.  I thought because of the stressful atmosphere of the adoption place with a lot of dogs barking.  Drove home 1.5 hours, she slept . Got home and she was extremely lethargic.

I told my husband, " I think she has par..."

"What"

Puppy, " Barf"

Me, " Vo.  I think she has parvo. I need to call the vet."

Our vet did not have a 24 hour hours and don't have overnight vets in attendance, but the main vet called me at like 9pm night. Listened to the symptoms and told me to bring in her in 1st thing.  They came out like it was a pandemic issue and she was in iso.   She spent the week days there under IV treatment. the kids would pick her up after school. I slept with her on the laundry room floor. every night for that week.  She was bulked up from the IV. After a week of this, she was in the clear.   It cost a small fortune.  She has skin issues, but other than that, she is healthy.

My dog  loves the vet. she rarely shows joy like a lot of pits do ( unless she is decimating a stuffed toy or sticking her head into a ground hog hole to do some huffing.). She is more stoic and neurotic., But 7 years on, she loves her trips to the vet.
 
