(NJ.com)   Thankfully schools are reopening as COVID rates drop. Unless, of course, you bring in bad food for a staff luncheon   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Illness, New Jersey school district, Gastroenteritis, Foodborne illness, foodborne illness, Camden County health department, School, 6th grade district  
166 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 7:28 PM



5 Comments
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never eat food that other people make and bring in.  Hell, I've been in other people's houses and seen their kitchens.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They must've diarrheaed the hell out of that school if it's going to take 2 weeks to clean.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The teachers in the kindergarten to 6th grade district got sick after attending an event catered by an outside vendor, Harring said.

Outside vendor.  Hmm. Could be a national chain. Could be the local Frosty Freeze.  Could be the mom of a school board member that runs a "catering business" on the side. The unclean side.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: I never eat food that other people make and bring in.  Hell, I've been in other people's houses and seen their kitchens.


Gotta get the sign up sheet first and volunteer for chips or pop or napkins/paper towels.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SecondaryControl: I never eat food that other people make and bring in.  Hell, I've been in other people's houses and seen their kitchens.


If you think home kitchens are bad you should see the typical restaurant kitchen.
 
