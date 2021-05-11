 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Well with an address like that, what else was it going to look like?   (zillow.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's got no reported asbestos, though. Remodeling 26,000 square feet with no asbestos to worry about is just a couple weekends' worth of light work. A couple coats of paint, some light hammering here and there -- boom, your own sprawling estate for just over $200K. A steal!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.


Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.

Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.


Meh. The black mold will cover all that up and give it a nice texture to boot.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bit of a fixer. Which I guess is to be expected of a place priced at $9/square foot.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.

Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.


Pretty much every house or other building built before the late 1970s has lead paint on the walls. As long as you keep those surfaces covered with newer (non-lead) paint, it's no big deal.  That's the least of the many issues with this place!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Fixer-upper"

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eh, no farming potential.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.

Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.

Pretty much every house or other building built before the late 1970s has lead paint on the walls. As long as you keep those surfaces covered with newer (non-lead) paint, it's no big deal.  That's the least of the many issues with this place!


Yeah you can encapsulate, but with so much of the paint falling off, you're going to need to scrape a huge amount.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffcm&q=SCHO​O​L+ST+%26++RUSSETT+RD.+Grantsville%2C+W​V&ia=web&iaxm=maps&strict_bbox=0&bbox=​38.920151236640706%2C-81.0943596236163​%2C38.91911931101663%2C-81.09331172296​498&iax=images

There's no Castle Ave. according to DuckDuckGo/Apple Maps, so the nearest intersection is pinned.

Grantsvile, WV is out in the middle of nowhere, a little town of just over 500 residents, at least there's a hopsital and a grocery store in town.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though. Remodeling 26,000 square feet with no asbestos to worry about is just a couple weekends' worth of light work. A couple coats of paint, some light hammering here and there -- boom, your own sprawling estate for just over $200K. A steal!


Yeah... it was built in 1923.  It's not only go asbestos, but at least a few dozen layers of lead paint.

/The only way to fully abate a building of lead and asbestos is to tear the building down and start over.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That looks like an abatement nightmare.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "Fixer-upper"

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


Or as most real estate agents would pitch it, "Light fixer, with good bones.  Good starter home.  Bring your tools, and build up some great sweat equity!"
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Cyberluddite: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.

Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.

Pretty much every house or other building built before the late 1970s has lead paint on the walls. As long as you keep those surfaces covered with newer (non-lead) paint, it's no big deal.  That's the least of the many issues with this place!

Yeah you can encapsulate, but with so much of the paint falling off, you're going to need to scrape a huge amount.


Yeah, I suppose that's true.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
You could crap in a different toilet every day of the week!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In case you're an exhibitionist pooper:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

/related: my high school's bathrooms didn't have doors on the "stalls" (which were just 3 foot tall walls). You'd walk in and see guys with their legs spread pooping.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All that money, work, and time, and it'll still be infested with the ghosts of crazy murderers or whatever they were keeping at the original site.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: In case you're an exhibitionist pooper:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x600]
/related: my high school's bathrooms didn't have doors on the "stalls" (which were just 3 foot tall walls). You'd walk in and see guys with their legs spread pooping.


Hey, Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Cyberluddite: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.

Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.

Pretty much every house or other building built before the late 1970s has lead paint on the walls. As long as you keep those surfaces covered with newer (non-lead) paint, it's no big deal.  That's the least of the many issues with this place!

Yeah you can encapsulate, but with so much of the paint falling off, you're going to need to scrape a huge amount.


Yeah at that point you're probably better off just adding drywall on top of everything. Not to mention all the plumbing is probably lead pipe too.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All the crumbling plaster and distressed wood settling must make that place creepy AF at night.

Welp, time to make up some rumors about the grisly murder of an entire family down to the servants and pet pooch or an insane asylum with a secret morgue in the basement - really, the secret morgue for victims of insane asylum abuse is a real seller, especially if you have a coal chute you can claim was actually for unloading bodies-  and start running some 'ghost hunts.'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like a school

(reads description)

Because it was a school.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.

Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.

Pretty much every house or other building built before the late 1970s has lead paint on the walls. As long as you keep those surfaces covered with newer (non-lead) paint, it's no big deal.  That's the least of the many issues with this place!


I cannot imagine the annual costs of upkeep and heating the place. All those windows to regularly clean, woodwork to maintain, etc. It's a money pit sold cheap.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I owned a record company, I'd buy it and turn it into a recording studio for all the Goth, Industrial acts and the just plain weirdos that like weird stuff. I'd also tell everyone it was haunted.

Or if I were Bill Gates-rich, I'd turn it into a paintball warzone. I'd invite people to have a few and run around shooting each other.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: In case you're an exhibitionist pooper:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x600]
/related: my high school's bathrooms didn't have doors on the "stalls" (which were just 3 foot tall walls). You'd walk in and see guys with their legs spread pooping.


It could be worse:

whoapprovedthis.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why so many pictures of the roof and toilets and the bat poop?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like it needs a 2.25 million dollar upgrade, and that price assumes no asbestos removal required (fat chance of that).
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lick of paint...Lick of paint..All done...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like after a few million you'd have some decent apartments to rent out.

Except you're in Grantsville, wherever the fark that is.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Cyberluddite: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: It's got no reported asbestos, though.

Probably a ton of lead paint.  And I can see some CFL ballasts.

Pretty much every house or other building built before the late 1970s has lead paint on the walls. As long as you keep those surfaces covered with newer (non-lead) paint, it's no big deal.  That's the least of the many issues with this place!

I cannot imagine the annual costs of upkeep and heating the place. All those windows to regularly clean, woodwork to maintain, etc. It's a money pit sold cheap.


In an urban area it could easily be converted to lofts or an air b'n'b or a boutique hotel and you could probably make money hand over fist, but in buttfark nowhere WV?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Bit of a fixer. Which I guess is to be expected of a place priced at $9/square foot.


Considering there were students should probably clean out the pipes
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Castle Avenue? It doesn't even have a moat! And those large windows are going to be a disaster against siege artillery...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cagey B: All that money, work, and time, and it'll still be infested with the ghosts of crazy murderers or whatever they were keeping at the original site.


Ghosts of Gustavus Adolphus. Bill Weber fans would know this school from the Grantville series.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Google Streetview hasn't even been there since 2007.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder what the property boundaries are, is that big field behind it part of the deal?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Improvement over the average structure in Grantsville:

media.mlive.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Walker: In case you're an exhibitionist pooper:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x600]
/related: my high school's bathrooms didn't have doors on the "stalls" (which were just 3 foot tall walls). You'd walk in and see guys with their legs spread pooping.

It could be worse:

[whoapprovedthis.com image 800x600]


Fortunately we have more sensible designs like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That looks like an abatement nightmare.


Go away! Abatin'!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

akya: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x600]You could crap in a different toilet every day of the week!


No. We're going to assign some toilets to some individuals and then one toilet for guest and then a toilet for diarrhea.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I kinda want that building.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: In case you're an exhibitionist pooper:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x600]
/related: my high school's bathrooms didn't have doors on the "stalls" (which were just 3 foot tall walls). You'd walk in and see guys with their legs spread pooping.


🤪🤢🤮😵
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: akya: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x600]You could crap in a different toilet every day of the week!

No. We're going to assign some toilets to some individuals and then one toilet for guest and then a toilet for diarrhea.


A diarrhea-only toilet is actually inspired genius.  It's the only toilet with a showerhead over it.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alice Cooper - School's Out (from Alice Cooper: Trashes The World)
Youtube 2Oo8QzDHimQ
 
