 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Always check you screenname before you log into Zoom criminal court, buttfarker3000 (NSFW)   (youtube.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 4:35 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least he's not a cat.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Surprised the judge read it word-for-word.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"What kind of an idiot logs into court like that?"

I like this judge. He doesn't even really sound that angry, just tired. And the guy seemed to fix his screenname quickly enough to show that he knew exactly what he was doing. I wouldn't be surprised to learn that it was some dumb dare.

I'm most surprised that the others on the Zoom call kept their composures as well as they did.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he's been in prison before
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I'm guessing he's been in prison before


"We're sorry, the username soapdropper3000 is already taken."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was beautiful.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanadian: At least he's not a cat.


Not sure about that, this would be just the kind of thing a cat would do to appear human. They probably think buttfarker3000 is a legit (and descriptive) person name. Cats cannot unsee what they have seen in the dark recesses of the bedroom.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "What kind of an idiot logs into court like that?"

I like this judge. He doesn't even really sound that angry, just tired. And the guy seemed to fix his screenname quickly enough to show that he knew exactly what he was doing. I wouldn't be surprised to learn that it was some dumb dare.

I'm most surprised that the others on the Zoom call kept their composures as well as they did.


He's probably seen hundreds of defendants who think they are smart, or witty, or original, and he's heard every joke or snide remark a dozen times.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude sounds like a serious pain in the ass
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a common error. The letters are right next to each other.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm most surprised that the others on the Zoom call kept their composures as well as they did.


This would have been me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably his FetLife account.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: "What kind of an idiot logs into court like that?"

I like this judge. He doesn't even really sound that angry, just tired. And the guy seemed to fix his screenname quickly enough to show that he knew exactly what he was doing. I wouldn't be surprised to learn that it was some dumb dare.

I'm most surprised that the others on the Zoom call kept their composures as well as they did.


Or maybe he has a kid or roommate with a dark sense of humor. Sounds like something I would have done to a roommate in my early 20's.
 
DittoToo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We'll have no odd names around here, right Mr. GrossNickle.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.