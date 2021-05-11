 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Megalodon shark bares its rows of huge terrifying teeth in close encounter with diver off Florida. Okay just a regular bull shark, but it's still all about the perspective   (thesun.ie) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Shark, gargantuan bull shark, The Sun, Bull shark, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, John Moore  
•       •       •

1118 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything is bigger underwater

/the right perspective helps too
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Everything is bigger underwater

/the right perspective helps too


Even accounting for the odd perspective distortion in the first shot, that's still a massive shark to be swimming next too.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when does Discovery Channel use this as proof the megalodon still exists?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: It's thought that humans are considered the biggest threat to bull sharks.

Well, considering there's a fish hook stuck in that shark's mouth, I'm thinking that's probably a pretty accurate thought.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That shark brought friends
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what SUBBYdid there.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you don't fark with bull sharks. they are known man-eaters.
watch out, boy, she'll chew you up.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foolish
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Perspective. How does it work?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my perspective like I like my women: forced. Wait, that sounded funnier in my head.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: you don't fark with bull sharks. they are known man-eaters.
watch out, boy, she'll chew you up.


They're notorious for hit and run attacks. I used to wade fish in Aransas Bay in Texas.
Until they caught a 515 pound bull shark in the shallows.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Megalodon had a mouth that could swallow a Volvo ... without chewing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: The Megalodon had a mouth that could swallow a Volvo ... without chewing.


I can't vouch for its throat though. Nobody has ever seen one.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not that huge. I see bigger alligators fairly regularly.

She's certainly not a... baby shark though.

/doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: foolish


iat looks like they were baiting the sharks, if that is so, yes foolish.

I have swam with many sharks, Oceanic White Tips, Tigers, Lemons, Bulls, Blues, Silkies, Black Tip/White Tip Reef and Nurse Sharks, even worked for Myth Busters helping them get close to Tigers and Lemons in the Bahamas for a Shark Week special. They are non threatening and very docile if they are not in a feeding behavior. Nothing foolish about swimming with them if you understand their behaviors and know when to get the fark out of the water if/when that behavior changes. Feeding them while in the water with them just for some pics, is foolhardy.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brantgoose: brantgoose: The Megalodon had a mouth that could swallow a Volvo ... without chewing.

I can't vouch for its throat though. Nobody has ever seen one.


I once knew a Megaloblonde with a very deep throat though.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Everything is bigger underwater


Enough to compensate for shrinkage?

/when get your fruit low
//you can get it on the go
 
Slypork
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Everything is bigger underwater

/the right perspective helps too


Not everything
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Me encouraging an Oceanic White Tip to move along.

Cat Island, Bahamas about 120' down in 2,500+ feet of water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Me encouraging an Oceanic White Tip to move along.

Cat Island, Bahamas about 120' down in 2,500+ feet of water.

[Fark user image image 800x530]


Are you booping it on the nose?
 
Setitie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NOPE
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Someone Else's Alt: Me encouraging an Oceanic White Tip to move along.

Cat Island, Bahamas about 120' down in 2,500+ feet of water.

[Fark user image image 800x530]

Are you booping it on the nose?


I try not to, usually, as in 95% of the time, just holding the "poky stick" out in front of them make them turn away. I start with a gentle push, if that doesn't work they get a little boop on the nose. They really don't like that and it can make them "jet" sometimes right into you, or into another diver or shark if they are not paying attention. I have seen a spooked shark that "jet" start a chain reaction that freaked out 1/2 a dozen other sharks that were swimming with us. FYI that stick (3/4" piece of PVC pipe) is exactly 1 meter in length with 10cm bands.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mock26: [i.pinimg.com image 600x800]

Perspective. How does it work?


nerdist.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Me encouraging an Oceanic White Tip to move along.

Cat Island, Bahamas about 120' down in 2,500+ feet of water.

[Fark user image image 800x530]


Awesome perspective.
I used to work offshore as an ROV Pilot and am very familiar with descending through the water column to deep (3000m+ depths). I also like to scuba dive and always felt unease when thinking about what it would be like to be actually suspended bodily in a column like that.
I feel like it would be amazing but also very much freaking me out.  Such an alien experience to our brains to be suspended an easily lethal depth down over an even more lethal bottom depth.

Did see allllll kinds of sharks and dolphins zooming around at that depth however. The sharks loved going after the light cables on the vehicle. Most always had some minor ground fault happening and I guess that attracted/annoyed them.
 
mark625
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see that forced perspective has been covered.

I would like to add that I also have a photo of my daughter holding up the Pisa tower, saving it from certain destruction.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mark625: I see that forced perspective has been covered.

I would like to add that I also have a photo of my daughter holding up the Pisa tower, saving it from certain destruction.


It's the ongoing effort of so many brave tourists that has kept the tower upright.
 
FKA Queen Etheria
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder if human urine and feces act as a shark repellent.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Someone Else's Alt: Me encouraging an Oceanic White Tip to move along.

Cat Island, Bahamas about 120' down in 2,500+ feet of water.

[Fark user image image 800x530]

Awesome perspective.
I used to work offshore as an ROV Pilot and am very familiar with descending through the water column to deep (3000m+ depths). I also like to scuba dive and always felt unease when thinking about what it would be like to be actually suspended bodily in a column like that.
I feel like it would be amazing but also very much freaking me out.  Such an alien experience to our brains to be suspended an easily lethal depth down over an even more lethal bottom depth.

Did see allllll kinds of sharks and dolphins zooming around at that depth however. The sharks loved going after the light cables on the vehicle. Most always had some minor ground fault happening and I guess that attracted/annoyed them.


Well at least you were connected to your vehicle when the sharks came. Had a Remus AUV attached by a bull shark a couple of years ago while working off Molokai Hawaii. Pushed it about 30m off course before it let go. Aluminum hull so just scraped off some paint, but it also got the edge of the sonar transducer which freaked us out, thankfully it still worked fine with no distortion of sonar image.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.