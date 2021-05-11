 Skip to content
(Vice)   Former anti-maskers ready to start masking up to "protect" themselves from the vaccinated   (vice.com)
    Followup, Vaccination, Vaccine, Conspiracy theory, anti-vax world, Conspiracy theories, Anxiety, cut-out face mask, Conspiracy?  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just say it is from Q.
Best protection from the vaccinated is to get the vaccine, and CHECKMATE liberals.
Is perfect logic!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually these brain donors will hit on a conspiracy which upon acting, will kill them farking dead .

Difficulty: the collateral damage to the rest of us will be a biatch. Worse than the disease
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Eventually these brain donors will hit on a conspiracy which upon acting, will kill them farking dead .

Difficulty: the collateral damage to the rest of us will be a biatch. Worse than the disease


FTFA:

The website instead advises that the only thing that may save them is a "pine needle tea."

May I suggest hemlock?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask yourself, would Trump** and family have gotten vaccinated if Q had not told them to get it?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  They might catch some of our learning and science cooties that all of us libs have.  They might have to care about people outside of their covens and you know how much they hate that.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just tell them that we can inoculate them against the vaccine by giving them "a weakened dose of viral mRNA" and then give them the vaccine?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The conspiracy-which comes in several shapes and sizes-more or less says the vaccinated will "shed"certain proteins onto the unvaccinated who will then suffer adverse effects. The main worry is the "shedding" will cause irregular menstruation, infertility, and miscarriages.

I can only wish it were that easy to stop anti-vaxxers from reproducing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. (wanking motion)
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I anticipate having a lot of fun with this. Where can I find some of them "anti-vaxxers"?
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha ha ha. Whatever, as long as it gets these morons to start wearing masks.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice tea, drink deep. It purges all evil humors
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Should have been all over this long ago.  Sell the woooooo
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's how you conspire.  Next up, stiggin' it to the vaxxed by getting vaccinated.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Can we just tell them that we can inoculate them against the vaccine by giving them "a weakened dose of viral mRNA" and then give them the vaccine?


I don't know if that would work. Too many syllables in a row tend to be confusing and infuriating to those types.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has someone figured out how to weaponize conspiracy theories against the conspiracy theorists?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent.

So normal people will be protected from the loonies while at the same time there will be more vaccine doses available, so also normal people can be fully vaccinated faster.

Sounds like a win-win.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xkcd did it:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just fire a vaccine-tripped dart at anyone seen walking around a store without a mask.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: The conspiracy-which comes in several shapes and sizes-more or less says the vaccinated will "shed"certain proteins onto the unvaccinated who will then suffer adverse effects. The main worry is the "shedding" will cause irregular menstruation, infertility, and miscarriages.

I can only wish it were that easy to stop anti-vaxxers from reproducing.


How many Qidiots/MAGAts/Trumpeteers can menstruation, be fertile and/or reproduce?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I like this conspiracy theory.
I think I'll spread it around.
Maybe I'll sign up for one of these social media accounts while I'm at it.
Where do I do that? Is there a card I can mail in to sign up or something?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another example that the lack of STEM in this country is an extremely serious problem.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


You know what? I'm good with this. I don't give a fark if you wear the mask because you think it protects you against the virus, or you think it protects you against the vaccinated, or you're trying to be neo-Japanese sheek, or the great Space Potato told you think that aliens will pass you by for armageddon if you wear one.

Just farking wear one and I promise to try to entertain your stupid delusions.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaxxer who was found to be key in spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories, suggested on a recent anti-vax livestream that you may have to "stay away from somebody who's had these shots...forever."

Let's not laugh, it might discourage them.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC.

Just when you think they've hit peak stupid they go above and beyond to reach new heights.

F*cking morons.


Fine, whatever at least they'll be wearing a mask now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country seriously needs mental health care.
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so. . . task failed successfully?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Has someone figured out how to weaponize conspiracy theories against the conspiracy theorists?


Waco worked out pretty well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]
[i.ebayimg.com image 300x293]

Should have been all over this long ago.  Sell the woooooo


Forget copper. Magnets. It's all about magnets nowadays.

/magnets....
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

espiaboricua: Super Chronic: The conspiracy-which comes in several shapes and sizes-more or less says the vaccinated will "shed"certain proteins onto the unvaccinated who will then suffer adverse effects. The main worry is the "shedding" will cause irregular menstruation, infertility, and miscarriages.

I can only wish it were that easy to stop anti-vaxxers from reproducing.

How many Qidiots/MAGAts/Trumpeteers can menstruation, be fertile and/or reproduce?


Some can posting on Fark!
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]
[i.ebayimg.com image 300x293]

Should have been all over this long ago.  Sell the woooooo


While silly copper is actually fantastic at killing bacteria.

Not sure if it has an impact on Covid however it's not a bad idea.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaxxer who was found to be key in spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories,suggested on a recent anti-vax livestream that you may have to "stay away from somebody who's had these shots...forever."

To be fair, I do agree with her, just for very different reasons.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I hope the anti-maskers here at work buy into this.

If they don't, I need to watch for a chance to ask them why they don't believe this particular theory.  I want to know where the line (for them) is - if it is somewhere between not wearing a mask and giving a shiat about social distancing and wearing a mask because vaccinated people will infect you.  How their stupid little brain works is kind of interesting.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I anticipate having a lot of fun with this. Where can I find some of them "anti-vaxxers"?


Look for the copper and silver masks.

I got curious after reading the article and looked up her "colloidal silver mask".  Now I have to burn my phone.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: The conspiracy-which comes in several shapes and sizes-more or less says the vaccinated will "shed"certain proteins onto the unvaccinated who will then suffer adverse effects. The main worry is the "shedding" will cause irregular menstruation, infertility, and miscarriages.

I can only wish it were that easy to stop anti-vaxxers from reproducing.


I have encountered a few such nutters. They seem to believe that the mRNA from the vaccine lasts for about 6 months because they heard that "immunity" lasts that long. That's wrong on so many levels. Cellular immunity will almost certainly last a few years. It's circulating antibody levels that drop after 6 months. The mRNA lasts a few days at most. It doesn't result in circulating spike protein. The cells that swallow up the mRNA containing particles are short lived and die off after about a week. And on and on.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: wademh: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]
[i.ebayimg.com image 300x293]

Should have been all over this long ago.  Sell the woooooo

While silly copper is actually fantastic at killing bacteria.

Not sure if it has an impact on Covid however it's not a bad idea.


There's been a lot of studies of the effect on nosocomial infections of using copper in the hospital environment rather than stainless.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaxxer who was found to be key in spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories, suggested on a recent anti-vax livestream that you may have to "stay away from somebody who's had these shots...forever."

Let's not laugh, it might discourage them.


they can stay away from me forever.  I'm perfectly OK with that.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaxxer who was found to be key in spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories,suggested on a recent anti-vax livestream that you may have to "stay away from somebody who's had these shots...forever."

To be fair, I do agree with her, just for very different reasons.


Its coming full circle.  Wearing masks, now social distancing.  Works for me.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Super Chronic: The conspiracy-which comes in several shapes and sizes-more or less says the vaccinated will "shed"certain proteins onto the unvaccinated who will then suffer adverse effects. The main worry is the "shedding" will cause irregular menstruation, infertility, and miscarriages.

I can only wish it were that easy to stop anti-vaxxers from reproducing.

I have encountered a few such nutters. They seem to believe that the mRNA from the vaccine lasts for about 6 months because they heard that "immunity" lasts that long. That's wrong on so many levels. Cellular immunity will almost certainly last a few years. It's circulating antibody levels that drop after 6 months. The mRNA lasts a few days at most. It doesn't result in circulating spike protein. The cells that swallow up the mRNA containing particles are short lived and die off after about a week. And on and on.


HUSH YOU WITH YOUR SCIENCE SPEAK!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An elderly friend of mine just had shoulder surgery last week. He's staying in the hospital another week. He said only 1/2 of the staff are wearing masks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dammit.  Now how am I going to tell the difference between a trumper and a responsible citizen?  This is bullshiat.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: Super Chronic: The conspiracy-which comes in several shapes and sizes-more or less says the vaccinated will "shed"certain proteins onto the unvaccinated who will then suffer adverse effects. The main worry is the "shedding" will cause irregular menstruation, infertility, and miscarriages.

I can only wish it were that easy to stop anti-vaxxers from reproducing.

How many Qidiots/MAGAts/Trumpeteers can menstruation, be fertile and/or reproduce?


Well, they are all a bunch of pussies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why would vaccinated people give away their "shedded proteins" for free when shipping them to India is so profitable at the moment? The illuminati pay top Dogecoin for that stuff.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Destructor: Another example that the lack of STEM in this country is an extremely serious problem.


Naw.  You're just witnessing the birth of the Morlock/Eloi

Sure I gotta go live underground and feed the Eloi but I'll bet the Eloi burgers are awesome.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can we just tell them Trump came up with a bleach and hydrocortisone cure, then give them the J & J shot?

On second thought, they'd probably be more likely to believe it if we charge them. $10 a pop for Dr Trump's magical elixir that's totally not a vaccine.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Make Vaccinations Great Again
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well at least they're wearing masks.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
why won't Marvin fire his death ray at the earth and make this all stop?  Bugs stay out of this!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Has someone figured out how to weaponize conspiracy theories against the conspiracy theorists?


I opined a while back that it would be interesting if Qs believed that the vaccine was being used to hide Hillary's deleted emails.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The grifters at the top of this idiot period I at least get.

Are the rest of these people just really bored? Needed a project? Needed a club?

The effort that goes in to being this reactionary and stupid has to be exhausting.
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's like the IQ rolled back past 0 and hit 999 allowing them to do the smart thing for the dumbest reason.
 
