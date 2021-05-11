 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Good news, everybody. According to one of the NYC mayoral candidates, the median price for a home in Brooklyn is around $100,000. Hurry up and grab one before they're all gone   (slate.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found a home for sale in Brooklyn for $100,000.  Obviously not median, but it's there:

i.imgur.comView Full Size



Or maybe they thought they were discussing Brooklyn, Iowa, not NY

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That includes both the voluntary and involuntary homeless, so the median and average are pretty far apart.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good deal once hyper-inflation hits you can pay it off with a hour's wage.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft I spent mine on a parking spot

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/18​5​-Pacific-St-205-Brooklyn-NY-11201/2078​998696_zpid/
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low-end housing can be quite affordable, even in Manhattan:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this as $100k for a street median, which is probably correct in cost per square ft
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like he just realized he's not at crate and barrel. WTH?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Questions like this should be standard for anyone wanting to become a politician.

Things like the average cost of a weekly grocery bill for a family of 4, average price of rent, utilities, car insurance, how much a bus pass costs, a tank of gas, phone bills, whatever else regular people have to pay for regularly that these rich assholes never have to think about.


Get too many wrong and you're too out of touch to properly govern.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: I found a home for sale in Brooklyn for $100,000.  Obviously not median, but it's there:

[i.imgur.com image 380x400]


Or maybe they thought they were discussing Brooklyn, Iowa, not NY

[i.imgur.com image 559x581]


Note the sign saying "parking club." I think the $100K gets you space for a car.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price difference between a house with a driveway and one without in Brooklyn would shock most people.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way he doesn't know the reality. He misheard the question or it's a gaffe.
Ok
what makes Donovan's guess so flabbergasting is not just that he bought a house in Brooklyn two years ago for $2.3 million. It's that he has spent his entire career as a housing expert: He was the head of New York's Department of Housing Preservation and Development from 2004 to 2009, working on the preservation of affordable housing, and then spent five years as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as the nation's top housing official! And he was pretty good at it! He's also one of relatively few candidates who recognize that the city actually needs to build more housing.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just any candidate; he was in charge of HUD during the Obama years and was in New York Housing Authority before that. King Shiat of Imposter Mountain.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought a house in Brooklyn so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I am no Yang fan, but Yang was the candidate with the closest guess and he admitted it was a pure guess.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grab one? Pfffttt, I'll take three!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politicians are generally out of touch with this kind of real-world issue. They must know the "correct" ideology and policy to get money. Not facts.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Questions like this should be standard for anyone wanting to become a politician.

Things like the average cost of a weekly grocery bill for a family of 4, average price of rent, utilities, car insurance, how much a bus pass costs, a tank of gas, phone bills, whatever else regular people have to pay for regularly that these rich assholes never have to think about.


Get too many wrong and you're too out of touch to properly govern.


Don't forget to ask how much the median job and median household income is.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you included larger apartment buildings, and divided by the number of units, you might get closer still to $100,000 a unit."

I realize the writer was only presenting this as a hypothetical, but math like that only works in regards to the property own anyway. And the owner of a given property is never taking what they owe on that property and then dividing it by the number of tenants they have in order to calculate a fixed rental cost.

tldr; not even dumb math can get these numbers where this guy wants them to go.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I want the deli for $140,000 sight unseen.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
New York Voters: "Tell me you're completely out of touch with New York, without saying you're completely out of touch with New York"
Mayoral Candidate: "Brooklyn Median home price is 100k!"
New York:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Forget that 100k stuff, I want that one of those 80 to 90k houses that genius banker guessed.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I found a home for sale in Brooklyn for $100,000.  Obviously not median, but it's there:

[i.imgur.com image 380x400]


- - -

Or maybe they thought they were discussing Brooklyn, Iowa, not NY

[i.imgur.com image 559x581]


Grim.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's not the only mayoral candidate with this belief. ray mcquire (the bank exec) also has this view

https://mobile.twitter.com/MonicaCKlei​n/status/1392091392290217984
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wetrat: I just bought a house in Brooklyn so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.


Does it come with a tree*?

* as foretold in legend.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Questions like this should be standard for anyone wanting to become a politician.

Things like the average cost of a weekly grocery bill for a family of 4, average price of rent, utilities, car insurance, how much a bus pass costs, a tank of gas, phone bills, whatever else regular people have to pay for regularly that these rich assholes never have to think about.


Get too many wrong and you're too out of touch to properly govern.


Even if you don't know offhand, you need to have a staff that makes it their business to know that kind of shiat and provide the info.  You don't have to know everything as a pol that actually wants to do the job, but you do need to have people that specialize in major important areas of concern that do know.  Or at worst can find out right quick.  That's more than half of what a good staff is for - and you know damn well in a race like this, in the current climate, what kinda questions are gonna get tossed around.  Whoever's supposed to be doing that for this guy didn't do a real shiny job.

/yes, ideally they should know themselves, you'd think
//but the other way does function
///at this point, "functioning" would be all I could hope for here
 
