(Gizmodo)   Gossip columns imply Jeffrey Epstein caused Bill Gates's divorce, but really it was the marriage as a subscription service and forced downloads that ended things
posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 3:05 PM



ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Netscape marriage counselor could have prevented this.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scuttlebutt is that Gates' relationship with Epstein goes much deeper than just business.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A marriage doesn't break off over one thing like Bill being round Epstein. It's a multitude of things.

/never married but come on this is obvious
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My second marriage ended. Wake up next to my wife, she turns to me, "Stek, I don't want to be married anymore. lets kill the marriage and save our friendship"

it came out of nowhere. Had no idea she had fallen out of love with me.

Oh well...I guess it happens...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seemed like a pretty quiet and amicable divorce. People are losing their minds trying to create a conspiracy theory over someone's mundane life. Especially when we all know it was his because of his wife's affair with Batboy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
PC Load Letter?? That does that even Mean??
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gates was pretty ruthless in business and had lot of didn't give a shiat what others think.  This is not the best recipe for long term relationships
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I see you are having performance problems.  Would you like help?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
regmedia.co.ukView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think it's cause she realized that she's still attractive and even divorced will be a billionaire. That's all the reason any woman needs to leave the dud they're with.
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He'll have to get some crappy apartment, after she buys him out with a re-fi.

/ been there
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why the fark would Bill Gates need help meeting other rich farkers?  And if he did, wasn't there ANYONE ELSE he could have turned to?  FFS
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Epstein wouldn't have wanted to kill their marriage, it was over 18.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Gates was pretty ruthless in business and had lot of didn't give a shiat what others think.  This is not the best recipe for long term relationships


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [regmedia.co.uk image 850x562]


Is it wrong to almost miss the actual blue screen days? Like a weird form of had-a-PC-in-the-90s Stockholm Syndrome?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems like Melinda knows how to READ A farkING ROOM.

Maybe that's part of it.

They've been married a long time, I'm calling this a win. Their kids are grown. Why stay married unhappily?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  

somedude210: Scuttlebutt is that Gates' relationship with Epstein goes much deeper than just business.


Microchipping people, yeah.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They forgot to download an install:

2013-08 Cumulative Update for Marriage Version 2.2 for x2CIS-based Systems (KB5006599)

Marriage Malicious Epstein Removal Tool x2CIS - v5.98 (KB86733)

Feature update to Marriage, Active Listening Pack, version 20H2
 
