 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(K2 Radio)   No, no they aren't   (k2radio.com) divider line
32
    More: Stupid, Tree, Trunk, description of a tree structure, Plant stem, next logical step, Richard Donahue, type of tree trunk piling, recent video  
•       •       •

1483 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 2:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I agree they are not Bigfoot houses. Bigfoot wouldn't be caught dead in that claptrap! Bigfoot lives in a cave!

FTFR I'm more inclined to believe there are ape like creatures living in the forests of the PNW and other forests in the west than an all seeing deity that supposedly created the universe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like somebody was building a log fence. Or simply tidying up the Forest to prevent Trump fires.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DOC HOLLIDAY
Published: May 10, 2021

Ah, the historically notorious gambler and drunk. Great name for a legitimate journalist writing about serious things.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sick band, thats my favorite album by them.
 
tothekor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Looks like somebody was building a log fence. Or simply tidying up the Forest to prevent Trump fires.


I didn't see any broom marks.
 
daddio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They aren't, but they could be.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I literally built dens like that as a kid - they even looked like that - if i was feeling creative i'd even go to the trouble of lining them.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just some beavers that found a stash of meth.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like an old Boy Scout lean-to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok but what about symmetrical book stacking??
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators. Trees leaning on other trees is allegedly very much a Bigfoot thing.

Because "humans made this" is the least plausible explanation!

/the got-damned things are cut with a chainsaw
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tothekor: brantgoose: Looks like somebody was building a log fence. Or simply tidying up the Forest to prevent Trump fires.

I didn't see any broom marks.


Or forest rake marks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators. Trees leaning on other trees is allegedly very much a Bigfoot thing.

Because "humans made this" is the least plausible explanation!

/the got-damned things are cut with a chainsaw


This could explain the chainsaw:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I sound fat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Right, subby.  Its clearly a Skunk Ape house.

/ my 23 and me results:  77 percent Missouri Hillbilly, 23 percent skunk ape.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who exactly are these rather famous investigators?

/James Randi why did you leave us
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If only you could buy a trail cam off amazon and set it up and and get 1080p Bigfoot footage right at his home! Oh well, that's not possible so conjecture it is.
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: It's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators. tree trunk piling.... I'm just a simple farker, but it looks like some people were setting up a nice bonfire for a campout to me before a wackjob came along with lock ness monster theories and everyone figured it was best to pack up rather than deal with him/her/it.Investigators.... People that no longer get attention for trying to expose Area 51?Famous... Internet famous? Azerbaijan famous? Loon (the type of person, not the bird) famous?It's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referral
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It COULD be a Bigfoot house...

It is definitely NOT a Bigfoot house. It is actually called a "dead-fall"
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Opacity: FTA: It's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators. tree trunk piling.... I'm just a simple farker, but it looks like some people were setting up a nice bonfire for a campout to me before a wackjob came along with lock ness monster theories and everyone figured it was best to pack up rather than deal with him/her/it.Investigators.... People that no longer get attention for trying to expose Area 51?Famous... Internet famous? Azerbaijan famous? Loon (the type of person, not the bird) famous?It's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth noting that this type of tree trunk piling has been attributed to Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) by some rather famous investigators

Read More: Man is Convinced He Found a Bigfoot House in Yellowstone | https://k2radio.com/bigfoot-houses/?ut​m_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_c​ontent=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=t​smclip&utm_medium=referralIt's worth ...


What in the heck happened to that post? It's been a long time since I've seen FARK vomit like that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The scariest part is that bigfoot can now use tools.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this Brie Larson asking me to have sex with her?
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, but it could be.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: I literally built dens like that as a kid - they even looked like that - if i was feeling creative i'd even go to the trouble of lining them.


Gotta admit, I was not expecting Bigfoot to be a farker.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You have a better shot at finding a porn stash in there than bigfoot
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You have a better shot at finding a porn stash in there than bigfoot


Is that "porn stash" as in a cache of pornography? Or a porn moustache?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: Xai: I literally built dens like that as a kid - they even looked like that - if i was feeling creative i'd even go to the trouble of lining them.

Gotta admit, I was not expecting Bigfoot to be a farker.


And he's still not the hairiest dude here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tothekor: brantgoose: Looks like somebody was building a log fence. Or simply tidying up the Forest to prevent Trump fires.

I didn't see any broom marks.


Or comb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

casual disregard: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You have a better shot at finding a porn stash in there than bigfoot

Is that "porn stash" as in a cache of pornography? Or a porn moustache?


Yes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

casual disregard: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You have a better shot at finding a porn stash in there than bigfoot

Is that "porn stash" as in a cache of pornography? Or a porn moustache?


a little from column A a little from column B
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No human could stack sticks like that.
 
mike4688
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What the fark did you just farking say about me, you little Sass? I'll have you know I graduated top of my class in the Bigfoot Hunter's Academy, and I've been involved in numerous secret raids on woodland creatures, and I have over 300 confirmed taxidermies. I am trained in Sassafrass Warfare and I'm the top sniper in the entire North American Hunter's Association. You are nothing to me but just another target. I will wipe you the fark out with precision the likes of which has never been seen before on this Earth, mark my farking words. You think you can get away with posting that shiat dwelling, in front of me, over the Internet? Think again, you beef jerky eating b¡#¢h. As we speak I am contacting my secret network of Bigfoot hunters across the globe and your IP is being traced right now so you better prepare for the storm, Harry. The storm that wipes out the pathetic little thing you call your life. You're farking dead, Squatchface. I can be anywhere, anytime, and I can kill you in over seven hundred ways, and that's just with my bare hands. Not only am I extensively trained in unarmed combat, but I have access to the entire arsenal of the United States and Canadian Kilted Yaksmen's artillery and I will use it to its full extent to wipe your miserable ass off the face of the continent, you little shiat. If only you could have known what unholy retribution your little "clever" stick-house picture was about to bring down upon you, maybe you would have hidden your farking shack. But you couldn't, you didn't, and now you're paying the price, you goddamn idiot. I will shiat fury all over you and you will drown in it. You're farking dead, Sasquaché.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.