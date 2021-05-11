 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Feeling lonely? How about taking the "world's loneliest bus route," a nearly 500-mile-long and extremely rugged but beautiful ride from Fairbanks, Alaska, up to the Arctic Ocean   (bbc.com) divider line
40
    More: Cool, Dalton Highway, Arctic Ocean, Yukon River, Arctic, Arctic Circle, Dalton Highway Express, northerly bus service, Alaska's notorious haul road  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*notes this excursion for the future*

I also want to do the Baie-Comeau to Lab City route.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet the bus is still filthy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another One Rides the Bus
Youtube 79QxturUolo
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of that article was all the pictures.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a dog you are never alone.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size



If you get lonely during the drive, just look up and realize that you aren't alone there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I took a spring bus tour from Fairbanks that must have included a part of this route. There wasn't a damn thing out there. Not a single bird, rabbit, or even bugs for hours. I can't say Alaska has much to offer unless you're really into meth and sex offenders.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could just kill yourself.
And not have to ride 500 miles with a bunch of fuc*kin' Alaskan murderers.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or do it like a "real man" and ride the 5489 mile Key West to Deadhorse Iron Butt motorcycle challenge.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in the early 90s, road testing minivans
https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/​c​omparison-test/a35218197/tested-five-1​992-4wd-minivans-vs-alaska/
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just fine feeling lonely at home.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Up to the artic ocean"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that the journey is a bit like traveling north of The Wall & Castle Black, but including a few pictures of the ride would've been nice.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: [media.newyorker.com image 580x327]


This is what I hoped to see here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: "Up to the artic ocean"
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


"River Bus"

- 90% of women when asked where the rape happened
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... ever driven from Chicago to Pittsburgh?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size


No.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  Driving from Minnesota to Idaho via I80 was probably the most boring thing I've ever done in my life.

/ and my life includes sitting in juvenile hall for 6 months.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car and driver article  i posted above is better. More gritty detail.
You can skip the sections where they talk about the vans.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: [compote.slate.com image 568x346]

No.


If you got off the bus I'd think it'd be more like this:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: yakmans_dad: [compote.slate.com image 568x346]

No.

If you got off the bus I'd think it'd be more like this:
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 344x193]



SPOILERS!!!!
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a 65 VW micro bus from Fairbanks to Queens NY down the Yukon Highway (mostly dirt at the time) immediately after the earthquake in 68. Was not a lonely ride being I had my four other siblings with me and the parents. Took us two weeks through Canada to finally get back into the states.
Camped out for two days on the side of the highway because it washed out.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: *notes this excursion for the future*

I also want to do the Baie-Comeau to Lab City route.


FTFA: "I'd prebooked a room in the Prudhoe Bay Hotel, an industrial work-camp with 24/7 canteen food, a ban on booze..."

Welp, this trip won't make my list, that's for sure.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've taken a greyhound from the east coast to the west and Lemme tell you I've seen some shiat.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Done in the early 90s, road testing minivans
https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/c​omparison-test/a35218197/tested-five-1​992-4wd-minivans-vs-alaska/


That was a good read, aside from the minivan reviews. Thanks!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I want to drive the Dempster Highway.  Starts right about Dawson City in the Yukon and goes all the way  to Northwest Territories, and then continues on as the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway, though "highway" might be used loosely, though it is an all-weather road, all the way to the Arctic Ocean at the village of Tuktoyaktuk.
About 580 miles in total.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That looks cool. I'll do it.

Here's a great railroad trip: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W​est_Hig​hland_Line
It goes from Glasgow to the northwest highlands in Scotland and has been voted the most beautiful railway trip in Europe. I did it a few years ago (to Mallaig), and it was as beautiful as I'd read. Now I want to go back and continue to the Isle of Skye. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd love to do that, i just know it would be like 2 out of every 3 uber rides, where you get in, and the driver is a complete tool and its, "oh, i have to deal with this for 500 miles..."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zez: [media.newyorker.com image 580x327]


Is that version 1 of American Trucking Simulator?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You will only want to take it one way and fly back. I went up to Coldfoot that way. I have no desire to ride up there again. To put it simply, you need special suspension and tires for the potholes. omg potholes for days.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hubby and I did Fairbanks to the Yukon River and back as a day trip last summer. We figured we'd be pretty safe from other people and we were right. We saw 2 people total.

johnsoninca: And yet the bus is still filthy.


It's a dirt road. What do you expect?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I live in Fairbanks.  Except for the main highways, every road is rugged.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's $500 return. Not sure if that's interesting.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd be interested in taking the trip, but not on a bus with a bunch of other people.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I drove to Fairbanks, from Ohio. Took my dog. Driving a Dodge Durango, in '06. Was going to do this drive but didn't think the Durango would make it, due to gas consumption, even with an extra 5 gallons in a container. Boarded the dog in Fairbanks, and flew to Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow) for a few days, instead. Six weeks there and back, with loads of side trips. Worth every penny. The best time.
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I want to drive the Dempster Highway.  Starts right about Dawson City in the Yukon and goes all the way  to Northwest Territories, and then continues on as the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway, though "highway" might be used loosely, though it is an all-weather road, all the way to the Arctic Ocean at the village of Tuktoyaktuk.
About 580 miles in total.


Canada just finished the extension to Tuktoyaktuk two Octobers ago, I think. Both the Dempster and the Dalton are on my list.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do they offer a space to masturbate
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.