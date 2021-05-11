 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Echo & The Bunnymen, Adam Ant, and Original Mirrors. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #216. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
41
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allo allo
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).


Hope it's nothing serious
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).


Will you'll get to sport those grovvy plastic glasses today? Because that's a cool fashion look.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).


and i'm leaving right at the death for the vaccine stab. it's so fun getting old.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Allo allo


Listen very carefully, they shall play it only once.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).

and i'm leaving right at the death for the vaccine stab. it's so fun getting old.


Go you.
I got my vaccination "passport" on Friday so I can visit hospitality venues & sports stadiums & not get a hefty fine
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bonjour, farquers
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).

Hope it's nothing serious


Nah, just a follow-up on a little redness

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).

Will you'll get to sport those grovvy plastic glasses today? Because that's a cool fashion look.


I always wear dark glasses outside anyway.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jasonvatch:

I always wear dark glasses outside anyway.

Future's so bright... and all that
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).

and i'm leaving right at the death for the vaccine stab. it's so fun getting old.


Glad you're able to get stabbed! I'm just a few years away from doing the shingles vaccine

/Already have both jabs for covid
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Echo, Adam Ant ... That's Jack FM, right?
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).


Just got back from a post-op cataract surgery appointment so I'm sort of getting a kick.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).

Hope it's nothing serious

Nah, just a follow-up on a little redness

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).

Will you'll get to sport those grovvy plastic glasses today? Because that's a cool fashion look.

I always wear dark glasses outside anyway.


I only wear sunglasses at night.

/Ducks
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Leaving just a bit early for the bright lights (of an eye exam).

and i'm leaving right at the death for the vaccine stab. it's so fun getting old.


Congrats on getting the jab!
 
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I played Echo and the Bunnymen on my radio show this morning--"Heads Will Roll" off Porcupine.Looking forward to today's show. I usually rip off an artist/song or two for my own sets. :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

slobberbone: Echo, Adam Ant ... That's Jack FM, right?


only if jack fm were cool. and knew a song beyond "goody two shoes" and "lips like sugar".

/actually i'm pretty sure jack fm has never played e&tb
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Anokha: I played Echo and the Bunnymen on my radio show this morning--"Heads Will Roll" off Porcupine.


that's Pista's favourite album from them.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm just a few years away from doing the shingles vaccine


i am very, very, VERY close to getting that. and i will get that bastard the day i'm eligible. i know too many folks who have had the shingles.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Anokha: I played Echo and the Bunnymen on my radio show this morning--"Heads Will Roll" off Porcupine.

that's Pista's favourite album from them.


You're not wrong.
Everything went down the crapper after that
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're all gonna die!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: We're all gonna die!


I've heard that rumor!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: We're all gonna die!


eventually, yes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no, c-c-c-cucumber is c-c-c-cabbaging to c-c-c-cauliflower me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cranked: Oh no, c-c-c-cucumber is c-c-c-cabbaging to c-c-c-cauliflower me!

[Fark user image 306x167]


I love that movie!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the soundgarden is strong with this one
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another underrated band...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Anokha: I played Echo and the Bunnymen on my radio show this morning--"Heads Will Roll" off Porcupine.

that's Pista's favourite album from them.

You're not wrong.
Everything went down the crapper after that


not true. reverberation was totes excellent.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Echo!! Yay! Even my mom think's Ian's voice is "dreamy"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It sounds like they had a lot of fun recording this.
Along with a lot of other stuff
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those horns sound like kazoos!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Those horns sound like kazoos!


nay. those kazoos sound like horns!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ooh.
This reminds me of Tubeway Army
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: Ooh.
This reminds me of Tubeway Army


it is SUPER 80's vibe for sure.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Those horns sound like kazoos!

nay. those kazoos sound like horns!


CSB
When I meet up with friend before The Cure shows we take kazoos with us & play songs in the bar or wherever we meet up
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Those horns sound like kazoos!

nay. those kazoos sound like horns!

CSB
When I meet up with friend before The Cure shows we take kazoos with us & play songs in the bar or wherever we meet up


Invite me nxt time. I'll bring my kazoo.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Those horns sound like kazoos!

nay. those kazoos sound like horns!

CSB
When I meet up with friend before The Cure shows we take kazoos with us & play songs in the bar or wherever we meet up

Invite me nxt time. I'll bring my kazoo.


Deal!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Those horns sound like kazoos!

nay. those kazoos sound like horns!

CSB
When I meet up with friend before The Cure shows we take kazoos with us & play songs in the bar or wherever we meet up


that is...actually CSB.
 
