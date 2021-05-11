 Skip to content
 
Meet the people who want to keep wearing masks indefinitely -- and not for health reasons. "I don't want to feel the pressure of smiling at people to make sure everyone knows I'm 'friendly' and 'likable.' It's almost like taking away the male gaze"
syrynxx
1 hour ago  
Hell yeah. Strangers can keep their germs/handshakes/hugs to themselves forever as far as I care.
 
grumpfuff
1 hour ago  
I know a few people who want to keep wearing masks because they get to look like ninjas without anyone questioning them.
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  
The male gaze isn't looking at your face.
 
jammer2k
1 hour ago  
I have been wearing an allergy mask for several years and plan to keep doing so.  It is nice to not get the odd stares now though
 
ltdanman44
1 hour ago  
i like the masks so i can mouth "fark you" to anyone i want while they talk to me
 
ImOscar
1 hour ago  
Yes that's correct, the male gaze is all about gawking at a woman's face. Indeed.
 
Ghost Roach
1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: I know a few people who want to keep wearing masks because they get to look like ninjas without anyone questioning them.


I wear a cowboy hat and mask. I am half a step away from robbing a stagecoach, and I love it
 
comrade
1 hour ago  
I haven't had a cold or anything really since Jan 2020.
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
I'm holding out for 2023's ground-breaking tazer-on-a-stick mandate legislation. Personally, I'd like to enforce at least a cautious 12 meter exclusion zone...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
1 hour ago  
The people who want to keep masking:
'It's like an invisibility cloak'

I can assure you that it did not work in the girls locker room.
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  
Furthering the debate on whether devout Muslim women in western nations are forced to wear face coverings or want to because strangers are creepy and gross.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
1 hour ago  
Oh boy do I have the place for you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
1 hour ago  
They're just trying to hide Resting biatch Face.

Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?
 
Tad_Waxpole
1 hour ago  
Sounds like most Farkers.
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The people who want to keep masking:
'It's like an invisibility cloak'

I can assure you that it did not work in the girls locker room.


Being over 50 is already an invisibility cloak.

I'mma keep wearing masks just to piss off the anti-maskers.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
1 hour ago  
Males can now fantasize freely toungue fark you under their mask.

The
 
Pinner
1 hour ago  

Gramma: They're just trying to hide Resting biatch Face.

Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?


You know, the male gaze. And what they're doing to the soil.
 
ssa5
1 hour ago  
I personally enjoy not having to be shaved, getting away with wearing a hat because my self made haircut is goofy. I am too old to be doing all that prep crap in the morning to look "presentable". So much easier Zooming away or hopping in the car without having to not look like a homeless person.
 
baorao
1 hour ago  
Stick up kids bumping "Fu-Gee-La" wear the mask
 
PlaidJaguar
1 hour ago  
Bottom of Your Face ft. Megan Thee Stallion - SNL
Youtube Y1eAv5dvImM
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Males can now fantasize freely toungue fark you under their mask.

The


The...Universe always balances.
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Weird, I used to get people telling me to smile all the time when I was younger.
"You're so much more handsome when you smile" they'd tell me sometimes.
I just ask them "what is there to smile about?" or "fark off" and it seems to work better than any mask.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: The male gaze isn't looking at your face.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
akya
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
advex101
1 hour ago  

comrade: I haven't had a cold or anything really since Jan 2020.


I have terrible times with pollen and such every year.  Last summer with a mask was fantastic.  I will wear one during allergy season every year from now on.  Also, don't have to take allergy medication that makes me feel washed out.  Mask FTW!
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
In a normal year, I get colds and flus probably 6 or 7 times a year. We live in a busy international city metro (DC), and both usually interact with the public a lot for work. Since last year - not once, and I liked it.

I'll be wearing a mask in crowded public spaces from now on. I don't know why we put up with getting colds and flus so often before, and I don't ever want to go back to that. And if anyone wants to give me shiat for it in public they're going to rile up the Jersey boy in me real quick. I'll throw it right back in their stupid Nurgle worshipping faces.
 
Headso
1 hour ago  
"I deal with anti-maskers constantly at work. They have threatened to hurt me, tried to get me fired, thrown things at me and yelled 'fark you' in my face. If wearing a mask in the park separates me from them, I'm cool with that."

uh...
 
cSquids
1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: grumpfuff: I know a few people who want to keep wearing masks because they get to look like ninjas without anyone questioning them.

I wear a cowboy hat and mask. I am half a step away from robbing a stagecoach, and I love it


I wear a gaiter over my mask and when it is cold I often go into stores wearing hoodie, I am sure it looks like I am walking in to rob the place.
 
steklo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw
1 hour ago  

Pinner: Gramma: They're just trying to hide Resting biatch Face.

Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?

You know, the male gaze. And what they're doing to the soil.


I like you, Stuart.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

Gramma: They're just trying to hide Resting biatch Face.

Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?


Oh Jesus.

It's a Thing.

The existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre introduced the concept of le regard, the gaze, in Being and Nothingness (1943), wherein the act of gazing at another human being creates a subjective power difference

Zzzzzzzzz...

/<snort>
//wha??
///Forty-two!
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  
They should probably smile more.
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 hour ago  

Gramma: Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
56 minutes ago  
That's all good, I applaud it, but please also keep your freakin' dicknose inside your mask, too. You quite honestly look like a fecking moron..
 
Boo_Guy
56 minutes ago  

bughunter: thealgorerhythm: The male gaze isn't looking at your face.

[i.pinimg.com image 570x817]


She does have some pretty damn amazing eyes though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Furthering the debate on whether devout Muslim women in western nations are forced to wear face coverings or want to because strangers are creepy and gross.

[Fark user image 231x219]


pokerchipforum.comView Full Size
 
Invincible
55 minutes ago  

Gramma: They're just trying to hide Resting biatch Face.

Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?


It works best if you immediately follow up with the wormdo line.
 
menschenfresser
55 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Yes that's correct, the male gaze is all about gawking at a woman's face. Indeed.


Wait, a *woman's* face??

Cripes; I'm doing this all wrong
 
Gramma
55 minutes ago  

bughunter: Gramma: They're just trying to hide Resting biatch Face.

Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?

Oh Jesus.

It's a Thing.

The existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre introduced the concept of le regard, the gaze, in Being and Nothingness (1943), wherein the act of gazing at another human being creates a subjective power difference

Zzzzzzzzz...

/<snort>
//wha??
///Forty-two!


So the woman in the article thinks she needs to frame her life so it looks appealing to men unless she's wearing a mask?   Sounds idiotic.
 
casual disregard
54 minutes ago  
I have to admit I've been doing weird mouth things and whispering to myself ever since I started wearing a mask.

That said I do intend to stop wearing it someday. Just not soon.
 
Birnone
54 minutes ago  
I don't care if people wear masks all the time, as long as the masks are appropriate. For example, don't wear the mask you use when you go to the beach at someone's wedding, that would be rude. You'll need a dressier mask for something like that. Don't wear your pub mask to someone's funeral, people will talk.
 
bughunter
54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Gramma: Also, WTH is the male gaze anyway?

[Fark user image 192x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


topmobiletrends.comView Full Size
 
RyogaM
51 minutes ago  
I only care what others wear on their face when doing or not doing so affects me.  Enjoy your new facial accoutrements.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The male gaze isn't looking at your face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
50 minutes ago  
img5.goodfon.comView Full Size


uh....a mask might not be a solution.
 
AlHarris31
47 minutes ago  
Imagine being so mentally ill that you can't leave the house without feeling self conscious and scared. Lol
 
RedVentrue
47 minutes ago  
Honestly I've been more comfortable in the last year than ever before. It's been a great year for me personally.
 
Boo_Guy
47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: thealgorerhythm: The male gaze isn't looking at your face.

[Fark user image 550x413]


She seems very healthy.
 
RedVentrue
46 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: Imagine being so mentally ill that you can't leave the house without feeling self conscious and scared. Lol


You've never had social anxiety have you?
 
NevynFox
45 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: AlHarris31: Imagine being so mentally ill that you can't leave the house without feeling self conscious and scared. Lol

You've never had social anxiety have you?


Trolls don't suffer from that affliction.
 
