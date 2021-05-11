 Skip to content
 
Today is National Twilight Zone Day
    More: Interesting, Rod Serling, National Twilight Zone Day features, The Twilight Zone, Twilight Zone, Night Gallery  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IT'S A COOKBOOK!

Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where is everybody?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And best of all, Val, I look just like you!
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't really need to bring your spare glasses.  What could ever go wrong?
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's, like, every day for me.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll watch a few episodes... Just as soon as I get these bandages off my face.
 
venton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Room for one more, honey.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna see something really scary?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christmas gift from my mom

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vic Morrow still unavailable for comment.

Rest in peace, tragically killed actor guy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like the documentary one starring 6-year-old Donald Trump...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My personal favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You're a bad man!  You're a VERY bad man!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shatner:  There's a creature on the wing!
Lithgow:  Shatner stole my line!!!!


3rd Rock from the Sun

Lithgow to Shatner (Big Giant Head)  How was your flight?
BGH:  Horrible! There was a creature on the wing of the plane
Lithgow:  The same thing happened to me!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The place is a madhouse,
Feels like being cloned
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mrs. Adams had a nervous breakdown after the death of her daughter.  Nan was killed 6 days ago in an auto accident in Pennsylvania....
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size

Twilight Zone let William Shatner be an actor!
/what a twist\
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dick's Big Giant Headache clip
Youtube X-vC_-kJFRg

Shatner: https://youtu.be/dar2HKImK-0​
Lithgow: https://youtu.be/ctHltBauGc8​
 
Parthenogenetic
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can I just wish them to have corn hair?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
Today is also national eat what you want day.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It isn't in TFA, but Wikipedia has this entry. It's the only connection I ca find to May 11 (5, 11)

Ahem:
Serling enlisted in the US Army the morning after high school graduation, following his brother Robert.[2]:34, 37
Serling began his military career in 1943 at Camp Toccoa, Georgia, under General Joseph May "Joe" Swing and Col. Orin D. "Hard Rock" Haugen[2]:36-37 and served in the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 11th Airborne Division.[4]
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I will need a cornfield this big to put all the people I don't like in it. But I would rather it be post-harvest... so I could set it on fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Philimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

That's not fair, that's not fair at all.

\especially since our current reality is far freakier than anything poor old Rod Serling could have ever imagined in his worst nightmares
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

No thank you
I know what my ex looks like

See Satans handmaiden
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Ventures The Twilight Zone (Stereo) (Super Sound).wmv
Youtube xBe1C0SOqzk
 
