(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida woman, unsure on the definition of designated driver, is arrested for dui after hitting three cars in the bar's parking lot causing her own car to burst into flames. The intoxicrats   (fox13news.com) divider line
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Esclera allegedly told the officers she had just left a bar, where she was supposed to be a designated driver. Inside her car, they found an empty bottle of Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey in the front seat, police said."

At least she has decent taste.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Florida Chick trifecta in play.

Please, next article be about Melania chasing Dumpty around Mar-a-largo with a broken bottle Trump vodka.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe next time, they have to be more clear: everyone in the group that night, except for the driver, is explicitly appointed as "designated drinker."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Managed to do that in a parking lot you say?
Kind of impressed.
 
saywhat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Being drunk is no excuse for being stupid.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is that the right picture in the article? I never would have guessed that it's a woman.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Being too drunk to get out of the parking lot and destroying your car is more of a Wisconsin thing.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its actually danny trejos son.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Look at her face! Hasn't she suffered enough? Charges dismissed, next case.
 
JZDave
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subby missed the opportunity to use the traditional "smoking hot" headline.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Port St Lucie is the Staten Island of Florida
 
Monac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alcohol is a hell of a drug.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I was thinking the same thing. I'm wondering if the fire was from parking it on dry grass, or from cracking a fuel line when smashing the front end. Also, nice mug shot. Must not have been wearing a seatbelt for any of the collisions. Hope the steering wheel made it OK. I can't tell if the air bag deployed.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She looks bad, what did her passengers look like?
Eh, they lived , that's good guess.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She definitely had a bad night.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In a separate incident, also in Port St. Lucie, authorities found a driver passed out in their vehicle. The car was in reverse and was backed into a stop sign.

I guess I can continue to reverse as soon as that sign  changes from 'stop' to 'go'
 
