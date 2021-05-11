 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1969, the battle for Hamburger Hill began, a controversial, costly, and ultimately senseless effort rivaled only in futility by the subsequent battles for Burrito Bluff, Reuben Ridge, or the Croque Monsieur Mountains   (history.com) divider line
26
    More: Vintage, Vietnam War, Hamburger Hill, 101st Airborne Division, Vietnamese infiltration, leadership of General Melvin Zais, Battle of Hamburger Hill, A Shau Valley, Vietnamese regiment  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 2:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"a controversial, costly, and ultimately senseless effort"

Uh, that's the entire Vietnam War.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And after all that was done, they just went back to base and abandoned the hill I assume?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: And after all that was done, they just went back to base and abandoned the hill I assume?


It took  a few days, but yes.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
now I want a sandwich
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't forget Nacho Grande.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pho sure.
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Crags of Croque Monsieur would have flowed better.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cheeseburger on a table
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Don't forget Nacho Grande.


No one will ever get over Nacho Grande.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Don't forget Nacho Grande.


I'll never forget Nacho Grande. Those wounds run ... pretty deep.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If they only sent The Hamburgler, Mayor McCheese, Grimmace and Wimpy we would have taken the hill much more quickly!
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Apparently 5/11/69 is also the day Monty Python was formed.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On June 5-just days after the hard-won victory-Ap Bia Mountain was abandoned by U.S. forces because it had no real strategic value. The North Vietnamese re-occupied Hamburger Hill a month later.

"The only significance of the hill was the fact that your North Vietnamese (were) on it ... the hill itself had no tactical significance," General Zais was quoted as saying.

And then the same General went on to say:

"Those people are acting like this was a catastrophe for the U.S. troops. This was a tremendous, gallant victory."
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God bless the Vietnam vets!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My uncle fought in the battle of Pita Pocket Plateau
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hammettman: On June 5-just days after the hard-won victory-Ap Bia Mountain was abandoned by U.S. forces because it had no real strategic value. The North Vietnamese re-occupied Hamburger Hill a month later.

"The only significance of the hill was the fact that your North Vietnamese (were) on it ... the hill itself had no tactical significance," General Zais was quoted as saying.

And then the same General went on to say:

"Those people are acting like this was a catastrophe for the U.S. troops. This was a tremendous, gallant victory."


With true military geniuses like that at the helm, it's clear why we went on to easily win the Vietnam War and brought eternal peace and happiness to the region.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

g.fro: syrynxx: Don't forget Nacho Grande.

No one will ever get over Nacho Grande.


Never heard of it.
Macho Grande however has left deep scars on the national psyche.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bthom37: The Crags of Croque Monsieur would have flowed better.


These three contestants will compete for a piece of that radical rock
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Gubbo: And after all that was done, they just went back to base and abandoned the hill I assume?

It took  a few days, but yes.


In fairness, the intent was never about the hill itself, but destroying the resources and men that the NVA had on and around the hill.  From the NVA's point of view of the battle, it wasn't about holding the hill either, but about drawing the Americans into an objective that would cost the Americans a lot in the loss of lives and treasure.  From the point of view of both sides commanders, they likely both considered themselves to have won.

Seriously, we might as well just go back to the medieval days where we pick a big open field, send invitations to the other side and tell them we will meet them there to do battle away from all the civilians, because basic modern warfare is essentially about doing that without the other guy thinking he is moving into a trap.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wrote a paper on it in college for a military history class.  At that point in the war no commander was going to back away from a toe to toe fight regardless of it's futility.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At Hill 364!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bthom37: hammettman: On June 5-just days after the hard-won victory-Ap Bia Mountain was abandoned by U.S. forces because it had no real strategic value. The North Vietnamese re-occupied Hamburger Hill a month later.

"The only significance of the hill was the fact that your North Vietnamese (were) on it ... the hill itself had no tactical significance," General Zais was quoted as saying.

And then the same General went on to say:

"Those people are acting like this was a catastrophe for the U.S. troops. This was a tremendous, gallant victory."

With true military geniuses like that at the helm, it's clear why we went on to easily win the Vietnam War and brought eternal peace and happiness to the region.


If they were advancing and conquering enemy-controlled land or island, it would make perfect sense.  Even so, it still makes sense to find and destroy an enemy, but they probably could have bombed, surrounded, and starved out the enemy instead to preserve American lives.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


No Hamburger Hill.  Cheeseburger Hill.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't know the location, but my friend's dad was in artillery in Vietnam. He only recently began talking about his experiences. He told us about being stationed on a hill that came under attack after sunset. He said they were shooting downhill, on all sides, all night long as wave after wave attempted to breach the perimeter. The fight ended before dawn. He said there were literally thousands of bodies surrounding the hill. He and the other US soldiers cleaned up the bodies with bulldozers, and piled them up in the village down the road. He described seeing soldiers running toward him, then shooting them. Over and over again. All night.

There is nothing that can prepare a person to experience something like that. He said on his last day in Vietnam, he dumped everything he had, but the clothes on his back, and burned it all in a barrel. He came home and said nothing about it for more than 40 years.

War is an utterly farked up thing that wounds or kills everyone involved.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: In fairness, the intent was never about the hill itself, but destroying the resources and men that the NVA had on and around the hill.



"I don't want any messages saying 'I'm holding my position.' We're not holding a goddamned thing. We're advancing constantly and we're not interested in holding anything except the enemy's balls. We're going to hold him by his balls and we're going to kick him in the ass; twist his balls and kick the living shiat out of him all the time. Our plan of operation is to advance and keep on advancing. We're going to go through the enemy like shiat through a tinhorn."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_​S​._Patton%27s_speech_to_the_Third_Army

As great as George C. Scott was in that role, the actual speech is much more inspiring than the bowdlerized on at the beginning of the film "Patton".
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.