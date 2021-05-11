 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   The last time I saw a police cruiser wreck this ridiculous, it involved two guys in suits and sunglasses claiming to be on a mission from God   (jalopnik.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, Police, Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, Constable, D.C. Police officers, police cars drag, body camera, D.C. Police, drag race  
•       •       •

1764 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 2:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess cops drive as well as they shoot
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Charge them with felonies for the property they destroyed and bill them for the damage.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: Charge them with felonies for the property they destroyed and bill them for the damage.


You gotta bet they're finding a way to pin the whole thing on the property owner for some sort of fence code violation.
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say, is it the new Bluesmobile or what?

-

Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn it I live here (Well Bal'more County) and I didn't even hear about this. Well that shows how much I watch the News these days. 
I learn my local shiat on Fark!!
Yay.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was an orange Pinto station wagon also involved?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess cops drive as well as they shoot


part of cop school is driving. they should have been able to handle that speed in reverse.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: The model of camera used records two minutes prior to activation, so it also shows the driving that resulted in the crash.

Whoever composed that sentence needs to be shot.  Either it's recording all the time and only saving/transmitting X block of time, or Doc Brown was in on the design specs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No one remembers the horror that happened when KK tweeted it was Free Donut Hour at the local Krispy Kreme?

The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo.jpg
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They could face losing their job. Who gives a shiat? They should face criminal charges.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The cop car on the right just needed some NOS.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess the police car that the body camera footage was in was in the wrong lane with the other car on the right. From the obscured footage the car on the right moved over and clipped the front end of the car the officer with the body camera was in wrecking the two cars. At least that is what I think the footage shows how it happened.

So we have reckless driving causing injury, vandalism for destruction of the cars and fence, potentially some kind of abuse of authority charge (for the reckless driving while on duty without cause). There might be some additional charges they could pursue but it will depend on the exact facts the investigation reveals. Thankfully they didn't hit any bystanders doing their incompetent behavior.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I now live in an era where cops call each other "Bro."
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
JFC that's a residential neighborhood at 5:15 PM. What if a dog or kid had run into the road?
(and I don't even LIKE kids.)
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: Charge them with felonies for the property they destroyed and bill them for the damage.


You're cute. They'll file workmen's comp claims, then file for disability and retire with an income and benefits that will leave them set for life. Police unions will never actually let them get punished.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NCSB,
In the early 2000s, (2002 maybe) I was driving in downtown Atlantic City around 1am heading to a hotel. I braked to stop a red light that just flashed. A city cop rear ended me and it pushed my car through the intersection.

He asked why I stopped and I told him that the light turned red. He didn't expect me to actually stop for a red light at 1am.
Thankfully, there was no damage. I don't remember if I ever submitted the incident to my insurance, but I don't think the car suffered any damage.
My Saturn LS1 was a decent car until it got gremlins later in the braking systems. I ended up trading it in 2007 for a Saturn ION-3.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They could face losing their job. Who gives a shiat? They should face criminal charges.


Is the city going to impound and crush and/or sell the cop cars for street racing?  Granted, that should be separate from the criminal charges, but that's SOP in many places.

And isn't the ability to drive knowing that you are completely immune to all traffic laws, and any crash you are in is somebody else's fault by far the biggest danger cops will ever see?  Even more dangerous than diabetus from doughnuts?


/and yet, somehow getting rid of "qualified immunity" is a pipe dream
//no matter how "qualified" gets turned into "unlimited"
///this slashie dragged from the car
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One cop was fired? That's a start, when are the charges coming?

/he asked knowing full well they're unlikely to ever actually happen
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: JFC that's a residential neighborhood at 5:15 PM. What if a dog or kid had run into the road?
(and I don't even LIKE kids.)


You don't have to like kids to not want to see them runned over by the police.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well holy shiat look what I found, they were actually charged.

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/2-dc-poli​c​e-officers-accused-of-drag-racing-char​ged-with-reckless-driving

"Humias Khan, 24, and Jerrita Millington, 33, are charged with reckless driving, aggravated reckless driving with more than $1,000 in property damage and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm or disability."


My faith in humanity just went up by a tiny little smidge.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun (HD) Opening Credits Sequence
Youtube wn-MlISDsNs
 
p51d007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BOTH of those officers should be fired!  But, they won't because of their union, and one or
both are probably minority officer(s).
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ifky: [media-amazon.com image 850x1191]


Electrocoin Automatics sounds like a terrible cryptocurrency website.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FYI, FF to about 3:00 in that video to see actual car movement. Jesus.

In the crime-ridden hellscape D.C. supposedly is, you'd think cops wouldn't have time to drag race. And so poorly, too.

In drag racing, aren't they supposed to, you know, race, side by side, not hurtle into each other?

Or is this the bumper cars portion of the show?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.