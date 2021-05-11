 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe))   French soldiers warn of impending civil war, a terrifying prospect of brother attempting to surrender to brother   (politico.eu) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"[The letter] is a waste of time and offers no solution," Economy Minister Bruno Le Mair told Franceinfo Monday, accusing the soldiers of using far-right rhetoric. "There is no laissez-faire in France. Yes, there is a political Islamism that is trying to break up the country, and we are fighting it."

General Jérôme Pellistrandi, chief editor at the magazine Revue Défense Nationale, said the soldiers were right about rising violence in France, but were wrong to speak out. "Everyone agrees that society is breaking up, it's a known fact," he said.

Macron's La République En Marche has been struggling to strike the right note. Ministers on radio chat shows have condemned the soldiers for dangerously crossing the line between the military and politics, while, to a large extent, agreeing with them.


Pretty astonishing to see that even the letter's critics are agreeing with its assessment of French society.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't need your civil war. It feeds the rich while it buries the poor.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that the feature, or the bug?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An open letter, published Sunday in the right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles,

Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I don't need your civil war. It feeds the rich while it buries the poor.


All wars bury the poor.
 
Explodo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, the french version of the Oath Keepers and whatnot....no doubt indirectly funded by Pootie.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some of my French ancestors were dragged from their home and beaten to death by their fellow citizens for practicing the wrong religion, so I'll be watching this with some interest.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sweet we get to invade France like it's 1944!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Explodo: So, the french version of the Oath Keepers and whatnot.


To be extremely offensive to the French, they call themselves the Right Guard.
 
