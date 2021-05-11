 Skip to content
(PC Gamer)   Fark ready headline of the day: "Fortnite banana's nude body briefly becomes focus of Epic v Apple trial"   (pcgamer.com) divider line
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Get that scrub banana outta here and make way for a legend

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
State of California v. Donald Duck, re: indecent exposure


cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Woah, Deja Vu much subby?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Get that scrub banana outta here and make way for a legend

[Fark user image 425x239]


#TeamPedro
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

There can be only one.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What do you do with a nude banana?

/sung to the tune of "What do you do with a drunken sailor?"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
