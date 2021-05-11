 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Zoomers are leading the fashionscape with the latest trend... mom jeans   (yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Jeans, Generation Y, skinny jeans, Gen Z, mom jeans, millennial backlash, jeans, generational showdown  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 12:05 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mom Jeans - SNL
Youtube 2aVxNH6iN9I
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2aVxNH6i​N9I]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Don't care, I'm still posting my gif...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mom jeans have been the fashionable style for several years now.

It's the same as flares making a comeback in the 90s - children are raiding their parents old wardrobes, which is now the 90s, not the 70s.

Same as it ever was.
 
discoballer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now I can finally have a relationship with a woman half my age that dresses like my mother.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
30 years later my MEC RAD pants are still ugly as sin, but going strong.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's something I don't get, the very high-waisted pants and shorts.  They look weird.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
my niece showed up on mother's day wearing those accursed things. i'm afraid i'm going to have to sell her to ISIL.

/sorry, kiddo
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I feel this is mostly about women's jeans, but I have seen this trend among guys too and I don't like it. For one thing, skinny jeans make my ass and legs look great. For another, it's harder to admire nice asses on guys in baggy jeans. Although tight khakis will always be best for that.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: That's something I don't get, the very high-waisted pants and shorts.  They look weird.


They look good on hour-glass chicks that aren't fat - meaning they generally have no place in 2021, but explains why they existed in the 80s and earlier.

But for the gals that can rock them now, rock on.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeahhh...nope. Mom jeans are a hard pass for me. If I want to pinch my waist and emphasize my butt, I will just wear a steel-boned corset and a bustle.

/at least that will give me some useful space for pockets.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.