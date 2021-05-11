 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Tatar tots shot   (cnbc.com) divider line
57
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. Really?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Soviet Russia, America schools shootings shoot you?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eighth grade students are not tots dumbmitter.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooing the NRA is producing results.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: Dude. Really?


Welcome to Fark.  To get a school shooting link greenlit you have to mention a clock in the headline for US incidents, or make a pun laughing at dead kids.

Bonus points if you can combine the two.

It's all about the clicks and greens.
 
CrazyWhiteBoy311 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit copying us, Russia.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Putin say guns don't exist or schools don't exist?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Apparently it was a 'licensed' automatic weapon. Say what you will but at least those are nearly impossible to legally own in the US.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
do we have to reset the clock in Russia or do they use pencils?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Quick - this is incontrovertible proof that we are not the only nation of masturbatory gun fantasists who regularly slaughter our fellow citizens because a lobbying group owns politicians.

GET IT ON EVERY FRONT PAGE NOW!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are we sure they just didn't fall out of a window onto some bullets?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That headline was reTatared.

/ been nice knowing you guys
// well, most of you
 
Advernaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Media reports guesses conflicted differ over the exact circumstances around the incident and the number of fatalities."

Also
Piss poor headline.
 
Gonz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You normally don't think of Russia as a country that has their shiat together, then they go and do something like this and totally redeem themselves. They're more First World than we gave them credit for.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gonz: You normally don't think of Russia as a country that has their shiat together, then they go and do something like this and totally redeem themselves. They're more First World than we gave them credit for.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, come on.  If you can't laugh at a few dead children, what can you laugh at?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
сбросить часы
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Welcome to Fark.  To get a school shooting link greenlit you have to mention a clock in the headline for US incidents, or make a pun laughing at dead kids.

Bonus points if you can combine the two.

It's all about the clicks and greens.


Headline is accurate and uses a decent pun. I see nothing wrong with this.

Diving deeper, if a little silliness helps bring people's attention towards something serious (that they otherwise might have ignored), then it's a worthwhile endeavor. That's the socially conscious version of "no such thing as bad publicity"
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: сбросить часы


часы сбрасывают вас
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Troy McClure: Dude. Really?

Welcome to Fark.  To get a school shooting link greenlit you have to mention a clock in the headline for US incidents, or make a pun laughing at dead kids.

Bonus points if you can combine the two.

It's all about the clicks and greens.


Dead kids? No. The cost accepting violence in some situations.
Once you accept violence is useful in some situations others will use it in other situations you never dreamed of.
Accept that reality because that is where we're at ladies and gentlemen.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Second Amendment is a curse upon the former Soviet Union.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with people. WTF goes through their head?

"My life sucks,
I hate everyone,
The girls I like won't give me the time of day,
They fired me from my job,
My wife left me,
I know! I will go to a school and shoot a bunch of kids! That will show the world I am not a loser!"
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gonz: You normally don't think of Russia as a country that has their shiat together, then they go and do something like this and totally redeem themselves. They're more First World than we gave them credit for.


Don't be so hasty to praise.

It could easily have been some guy who intended to murder his ex-wife, but drank too much perfume, got confused, and shot up the school instead.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tatar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That headline is wrong.

\ Which means it's perfect for Fark.
\\ Well done, subby.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
you forgot something subby...

In a country where this only happens.

oh wait, this isn't 'merica.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Daaaaaaamn, subby.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Quit copying us, Russia.


Actually. I think this proves it's it's the guns not the people. Because according to Americans Russians are completely different. Well if that stupid is correct that Americans and Russians are completely different; then obviously the problem is the guns and not the people.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The only thing wrong with the headline is that we are months away from HOTY voting.

But I will remember.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Media reports conflicted over the exact circumstances around the incident and the number of fatalities."

Kremlin: "A radicalized dissident fired off a number of shots in a local delicatessen, but was quickly taken down by brave security forces. No one was injured. The delicatessen owner has been awarded Hero of Russian Labor and a Moscow Apartment."
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Dude. Really?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The root of this problem is the shooters were sober enough to aim.  Also, the children were not drunk enough to gain the nigh-immortality needed to survive being shot.  Either way, AA has much to answer for.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Apparently it was a 'licensed' automatic weapon. Say what you will but at least those are nearly impossible to legally own in the US.


Not so. Just expensive. If you don't live in California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Massachusetts you can get an automatic weapon for about the price of a car.

The "nearly impossible" way (not actually impossible: no individual step is difficult, it is just not a thing most people want to do) is to get a FFL and become an SOT licensed to manufacture automatic weapons, theoretically because you intend to become the next John Moses Browning and develop new machine guns to sell to the military.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: You sound chock full of class. I'm sure you'll go far in this world.


I've done amazingly well for myself, thanks for asking!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: NuclearPenguins: You sound chock full of class. I'm sure you'll go far in this world.

I've done amazingly well for myself, thanks for asking!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Isn't there an E on comrade?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Subtonic: Apparently it was a 'licensed' automatic weapon. Say what you will but at least those are nearly impossible to legally own in the US.

Not so. Just expensive. If you don't live in California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Massachusetts you can get an automatic weapon for about the price of a car.

The "nearly impossible" way (not actually impossible: no individual step is difficult, it is just not a thing most people want to do) is to get a FFL and become an SOT licensed to manufacture automatic weapons, theoretically because you intend to become the next John Moses Browning and develop new machine guns to sell to the military.


It's easier just to go to the museum and breaking into the 'Hall of Violence'. You only get fined 3 credits if you get caught.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Prank Call of Cthulhu: NuclearPenguins: You sound chock full of class. I'm sure you'll go far in this world.

I've done amazingly well for myself, thanks for asking!

[Fark user image 425x454]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Awful lot of trash posting in this thread. Must be the smoothbrains that were chased out of the poltab by their betters.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Superb headline.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: you forgot something subby...

In a country where this only happens.

oh wait, this isn't 'merica.


Russia has very few mass shootings, relative to the US.  IIRC they had like 5 or 6 in 2020 with a total death toll of like 20 people.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: The root of this problem is the shooters were sober enough to aim.  Also, the children were not drunk enough to gain the nigh-immortality needed to survive being shot.  Either way, AA has much to answer for.


Name checks out.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Awful lot of trash posting in this thread. Must be the smoothbrains that were chased out of the poltab by their betters.


That certainly explains why you are here.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: hotmoonsauce: you forgot something subby...

In a country where this only happens.

oh wait, this isn't 'merica.

Russia has very few mass shootings, relative to the US.  IIRC they had like 5 or 6 in 2020 with a total death toll of like 20 people.


"If you don't count them, you have none."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: MythDragon: сбросить часы

часы сбрасывают вас


Reset the Clock....
The Clock Resets You....

Gentlemen, Respect!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Quit copying us, Russia.


It's even more sickening than that.   Tatars are a central Asian people...one of many that got steam-rolled by the Slavic Russians during czarist times.   Many Tatars, the majority of whom are Muslim, were never too happy at being dominated by Moscow, and since the collapse of communism, there has been a resurgence of Muslim radicalism in Tatarstan.

In the last few days things have been heating up in Israel.  The Israelis continue throwing people out of their homes and various Muslim groups have retaliated.   A number of the Muslim factions in the Mideast are Russian proxies.  It's not because they love the Russians, or that the Russians love Muslims, rather the enemy of my enemy, etc, etc.   Now there as been a mass shooting in a Russian republic of Tatarstan where the majority of the inhabitants are Muslim Asians and the Russians are a minority.   Coincidence?

It's another example of rotten politicians getting in bed with twisted religions fanatics.  Both sides seem to think this is a good idea.   The results are dead children...on both sides of the fence.   Humanity learns nothing.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Troy McClure: Dude. Really?

Welcome to Fark.  To get a school shooting link greenlit you have to mention a clock in the headline for US incidents, or make a pun laughing at dead kids.

Bonus points if you can combine the two.

It's all about the clicks and greens.


Seriously, this shiat has me coming here less and less (insert "har har, then leave, we won't miss you" here). Reddit does a better job of treating this shiat seriously. REDDIT.

The "lol welcome to Fark" mindset has gone way past its prime; it's just pathetic.

/okay, flame on, Farkers...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
